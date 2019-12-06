United Rentals: Undervalued And Positioned To Succeed In An Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment

The company has positioned itself to be the go-to equipment rental company at a national level, irrespective of adverse macroeconomic developments.

URI trades at a trailing 12 months P/E multiple of 10.9x, way below its five-year average 15.3x P/E - despite EPS growing 26% annually in the last five years.

Investment Thesis

United Rentals (URI) currently trades at a trailing-twelve-month P/E multiple of 10.9x, way below its five-year average P/E of 15.9x. The cyclical nature of the US equipment and machinery rental industry, coupled with fears of an economic slowdown in the not-so-distant future means the market is wary of awarding United Rentals a higher multiple.

Yet, two things stand out for United:

a robust acquisitions-driven business model that has resulted in diluted EPS compounding 26% annually over the last five years that shows no signs of slowing down, and the US equipment rental industry that is forecast to continue growing steadily over the next few years.

Should these two factors turn out to be true going forward, United Rentals would to be a steal at current valuations.

Data by YCharts

Is the stock's cyclical nature a huge concern?

To be fair, the stock has gained an impressive 50% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500. However, this comes on the heels of a 36% drop in 2018 for no material reason at a fundamental level, but rather largely as part of the broader market sell off late last year on fears of a global slowdown.

It is pretty evident that the company's business activities (more on that later), and hence its stock price, is significantly correlated to economic sentiments given that construction and large-scale industrial developments are strong indicators of macroeconomic activity. Yet, when viewed over a longer time frame of 7 years, that is, since United acquired RSC Holdings in 2012, the stock has returned a whopping 236%, or ~19% annually, versus the S&P 500 gaining 116%.

To me, this is evidence that as long as a company's fundamentals are strong - and continue to remain strong - macroeconomic conditions can only affect so much.

Business

United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world, and operates throughout the United States and Canada, with limited presence in Europe. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company serves three principal end markets for equipment rental in North America:

Industrial and other non-construction: This segment primarily reflects rentals to manufacturers, energy companies, chemical companies, paper mills, railroads, shipbuilders, utilities, retailers and infrastructure entities and constitutes approximately 50% of total rental revenue.

Commercial (or private non-residential) construction: This segment consists of rentals related to the construction and remodeling of facilities for office space, lodging, healthcare, entertainment and other commercial purposes, and constitutes roughly 46% of United's rental revenue

Residential construction, including remodeling: This reflects the remaining 4% of equipment rentals for the construction and renovation of homes.

M&A: The primary value creator

The North American equipment rental industry is highly fragmented and competitive, and that's where United capitalized - it took the acquisitions route to grow - and now holds around 13% of market share in the equipment rental space in North America.

Within four short years of its founding in 1997, United became the largest equipment rental company in North America by executing over 250 acquisitions. The company then spend the rest of its first decade consolidating its position through "strong organic growth in [the] powerful up cycle" till the Great Recession hit in 2008.

In the second phase, from 2009 to 2012, United optimized scale and diversified its operations focusing on process improvements to streamline branch operations & logistics. All of this set stage for the third and current phase starting with the acquisition of RSC Holdings in 2012 and executing five more major acquisitions after that transforming United Rentals into a world class business. Below is the list of major acquisitions since 2012 from the company's investor presentation:

Source: United Rentals Investor Q3 2019 Presentation

A disciplined and strategic approach to M&A holds key to United's success. Given the high level of fragmentation within the industry, access to new customers, increased geographic coverage and diversification could primarily be achieved only through acquisitions. However, unlike the acquisitions made during its formative years, the recent ones have been big and more strategic in nature that helped the company extend its reach to different environments. The diverse set of product offerings (with about 3,800 equipment classes) translates into a huge opportunity to cross-sell to customers which helped capture a bigger wallet share and maximize cyclical growth.

In short, the consolidated business could better capitalize the ongoing secular shift towards renting equipment rather than have ownership. Yet, even now the top three companies in this space constitute only 23% by revenue in North America. This definitely is an indicator that United would still be eyeing growth via acquisitions.

Increased operating efficiencies

For the M&As to really create value without becoming unwieldy, United has constantly been working on its a) operating strategy, and b) costs and margins. On the operations front, the company has simplified customer experiences by providing digital platforms and analytics for better rental fleet management, invoicing and reporting metrics.

These sophisticated information technology systems assist customers make better decisions and help access their accounts online. In addition, company personnel can determine equipment availability, access all equipment within a geographic region and arrange for equipment delivery from anywhere in the region directly to the customer, monitor business activity on a real-time basis, and obtain customized reports on a wide range of operating and financial data. Revenue growth from customers employing United's platform was higher in 2018.

Source: United Rentals Investor Q3 2019 Presentation

On the cost and margins side, management is adhering to strong fixed cost absorption (such as M&A synergy costs, and cyclical leverage). More importantly, United has been improving its product mix by increasing exposure to the higher margin Specialty Services. These are services that help United further position itself "as a single source provider of total job-site solutions through extensive product and service resources and technology offerings."

In other words, these services complement the general equipment rentals. These construction products consist of trench safety, power and HVAC, fluid solutions, tool solutions and other onsite services. The 2014 acquisition of National Pump - a specialty service in pump rentals - for $780mn helped secure a foothold in energy-related end markets. In 2018, United acquired BakerCorp, a fluid control specialist, for $720mn.

Below is the impressive growth trajectory of the Specialty segment revenue since 2012 - a solid 21% of total revenue in 2019.

Source: United Rentals Investor Q3 2019 Presentation

However, even beyond the obvious visible growth, it's the intangible benefit of cross-selling various product offerings that makes specialty services truly valuable. However, as indicated by the CEO Matthew Flannery on the last earnings call (Q3 2019), management is now focused on absorbing the acquisitions made so far with special attention on reducing leverage.

Outlook 2020 and beyond

According to Bloomberg's economics model, there's a 26% chance for a recession in the next 12 months. The good news is that industry sources indicate the US equipment rental industry should expect modest, but steady growth.

Quoting the American Rental Association from its annual outlook update:

In the U.S., equipment and event rental revenue is expected to grow another 4.8 percent in 2020, 5 percent in 2021 and 4.8 percent in 2022 to reach $64.4 billion.

Management, however, seems to be prepared for a downturn should such be the case. Here's what CEO Flannery said during the last earnings call (emphasis by the author):

I want to reiterate our confidence in our position in going into 2020. We appreciate that economic and political uncertainty is a concern for a lot of people. And while we don't have a crystal ball, we do have a lot of experience in planning for different end market scenarios. We can shift gears quickly when we need to. Most important, we remain strongly committed to our strategy of driving profitable growth and to the capital discipline, cost management and execution required to do that. These are the attributes to drive returns in every area of our business under all types of operating conditions.

Rather than pursuing growth at any cost, we see a balanced approach to preserve value through capital discipline, cost management and execution.

Financial Performance

I want to divide this discussion into two: a) United Rental's financial performance, and b) its debt levels. Below is the key financial snapshot. The last five year growth has been phenomenal, whether it's revenue or the bottom line.

Source: United Rentals Investor Q3 2019 Presentation

I do not believe that the market has fully factored in the phenomenal 25% annual growth in earnings, or the 10% annual growth in revenue, over the last five years. Yet, the metric that impressed me the most is the company's ability to consistently generate free cash flow, which also confirms my view that the market is mispricing the stock.

Source: United Rentals Investor Q3 2019 Presentation

Except for a minor blip in 2017, free cash flow grew every year since 2013. One small thing, however, that caught my attention was how the market punished the stock in 2018 after a drop in free cash flow in 2017. Of course, this price action cannot be completely attributed to the drop in FCF since the broader market also declined last year.

Data by YCharts

As for debt, management has taken focused steps to strengthen the balance sheet. Leverage ratio has fallen to 2.6x from a 2011 high of 4.6x. Management indicates this is the optimal capital structure.

Source: United Rentals Investor Q3 2019 Presentation

Valuation

Conservatively speaking, even if earnings are to grow at half the current pace over the next two years - where impending recession fears are non-trivial, coupled with the highly anticipated Presidential election next year - the upside is still significant.

An annual EPS growth rate of 13% for the period 2019-21 would mean an EPS of $18.96 for FY 2021. Should the market re-rate the stock to a P/E multiple of 12x - again applying a conservative multiple given the five-year average P/E of 15x - the stock should be trading at $227 by the end of 2021, or in about two years from now. That is a solid 44% upside to today's stock price. This is my base-case view.

Risks

An economic downturn: One of the main risks to this view is, why should the market rerate the stock to a P/E of 12x (from the current 10.4x) if earnings growth is to slow down by half? The answer, I believe, lies in how macroeconomic conditions would respond over the next 24 months. The 12x re-rating should likely take place in a scenario when the economy continues with the same current conditions. However, should there be a downturn, my bear-case P/E multiple would then be around 9x, in which case, the stock should trade at around the $170 mark with earnings growth estimates intact. I do not envision earnings growth to go below 10%, unless the downturn is that severe. In short, I believe, the market is already pricing in its worst possible fears into URI's stock price now.

Lackluster revenue and earnings growth: A substantial fall in overall infrastructure spending in end markets can negatively affect revenue, and thus, earnings growth. A big part of the spending slowdown is happening in the oil and gas industry. Yet the good thing is that United's exposure to the oil and gas business is only about 4%, which the CEO accepts as a "wildcard."

Conclusions

In a fragmented industry, United's competitive advantage lies in offering a large and diverse rental fleet and serve large customers that require substantial quantities or wide varieties of equipment. Its expansion via acquisitions has created a wide moat that competitors cannot easily defeat. At the same time, synergies stemming up through scale sets it up for further expansions through strategic acquisitions, as well as have control over pricing power, creating a virtuous cycle for the company. These advantages should help cushion United should a macroeconomic slowdown occur.

Moreover, advanced customer-facing technologies, a national account program, and a healthy growth in the high margin specialty services should further drive operating efficiencies and bring down costs. United has positioned itself very well irrespective of external circumstances, and makes the current share price an attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.