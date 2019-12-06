HYG: Some Risks To Consider Going Forward

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have been recommending high yield corporate debt in the short term, there have been a few developments that have made me more cautious on the sector. I still feel HYG could have a place in most investors' portfolios, but there are some risks to the sector heading in to the new year that tempers my enthusiasm.

One, investors appear quite complacent with respect to potential volatility in the high yield sector, which is fairly consistent with the rest of the market. With the cost to buy puts on funds like HYG sitting at low levels, this suggests the market is not pricing in much downside, which could interest contrarian investors. Two, while HYG predominantly owns below-investment grade debt, there is a development in the investment grade corner that could impact the fund in the future. Specifically, the amount of BBB-rated debt has soared over the past few years, which could pressure the supply of high yield debt available if a meaningful amount of BBB-rated debt is downgraded. Finally, as interest rates have fallen, yields across the fixed-income world are feeling pressure. This is noticeable in HYG, as distributions have declined in the second half of the year.

Background

First, a little about HYG. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds". Currently, the fund is trading at $86.56/share and has a current yield of 5.17%. I reviewed HYG a few months ago, when I was generally bullish on high yield. Since that time, the market has been primarily in "risk-on" mode, as equities have performed well and HYG also has a positive return, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the run-up in equity prices, coupled with recent volatility, I am reexamining the different sectors I cover heading in to 2020, including high yield corporate debt. After review, there are a few developments in the market that are making me more cautious on HYG going forward. Therefore, I believe a "neutral" rating is more appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Investors Appear Complacent

To start, I want to take a look at a development in the options market, because this is impacting my outlook for high yield debt as a whole. While this may seem irrelevant to some investors, I should emphasize that I am always on the lookout for contrarian signals, and view metrics that are out of their normal historical ranges as opportune times to trade. In this case, I want to focus on the cost of puts, which are options to sell a stock or other security.

With regards to high yield credit right now, the cost to buy put options is well below the historical average, and has noticeably declined in 2019, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

The point to emphasize here is that, when looking at what it costs to buy short exposure to the high yield sector over the long term, the price right now is fairly cheap. What this means is that the market is not anticipating much downside right now, and is offering a very reasonably priced way to bet on the value of this debt declining.

My takeaway here is simply to be wary of these types of signals, as it appears expected volatility is quite low, which could be a signal of a bottom. In fairness, this outlook is justified, as fixed-income as a whole has had a pretty strong run this year, including high yield. In fact, HYG has seen a total return in excess of 10%, so betting against this fund would not have been profitable this year. Therefore, it makes logical sense that the cost to short would have declined. However, given how low the relative cost of put options is now, it makes me cautious. While I am not suggesting buying these options, and I do not anticipate a sharp correction in HYG any time soon, it does tell me to expect a bumpier ride ahead. When I see metrics sit near their lows like this, I begin to plan for a reversal, and would imagine HYG will see more volatility in the short term than it has so far in 2019.

Growing BBB Market Poses A Headwind

A second point that helps justify my caution is a development that has been going on for some time within the investment grade market. While HYG is made up of below-investment grade debt, that debt can be impacted by the investment grade sector. The point I am referring to is the growth of the BBB-rated debt sector, which has grown exponentially coming out of the recession. While the BBB-rated debt sector has shrunk a bit over the last twelve months, the size of it is still very large based on its historical average, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, the amount of BBB-rated debt has been growing for a while, and has grown in importance within the investment grade sector as well. While the amount of outstanding BBB-rated debt has declined recently, its size advantage over below-investment grade debt continues to widen, due to the decreasing amount of high yield debt outstanding.

My takeaway here is this is an important development, which could have an out-sized impact on funds like HYG if economic conditions deteriorate. The reason is, due to the size of outstanding BBB-rated debt, if we see a meaningful amount of downgrades in to the high yield sector, that will have a much bigger impact on the amount of high yield debt outstanding than it otherwise would have in the past. Considering the amount of high yield debt has shrunk over time, a sudden influx of new debt would certainly pressure the value of the current outstanding debt. If investors are not willing to hold or purchase the newly downgraded debt, prices across the sector would decline.

For HYG investors, this is important to understand because the fund is made up predominantly of BB/B-rated debt, as shown below:

Source: iShares

These are the sectors that would likely be the first to absorb any downgraded BBB-rated debt, so the impact on HYG could be disproportionate compared to other high yield funds that may hold lower rated debt.

My point here is not to suggest that a wave of BBB-rated bonds are going to be downgraded. Rather, it is to make investors aware of a unique risk to funds like HYG. While defaults within the high yield sector would have a bigger impact on HYG, investors may not be considering that downgraded investment grade debt could also weigh on returns.

My takeaway here is simply to remain on guard, and to be prepared to react if downgrades start to occur. While not necessarily the likely scenario for 2020, if economic growth around the world, or in the U.S., stalls, this is something that could materialize. For support, consider a recent report from Barclays Private Bank, which noted rating agency Moody's expects downgrade volume to rise to $50 billion next year. While this would not have a large impact on the high yield sector, the number (forecasted) rises to $164 billion if a recession hits. Therefore, investors in HYG need to monitor economic growth figures in the months and years ahead closer than ever.

Distributions Are Declining

My final point of concern rests with the fund's distribution. Overall, I view HYG's yield positively, as the fund offers 5% income, well above what investment grade corporate debt and treasuries are offering. However, with interest rates on the decline in 2019, yields across the fixed income world have been impacted, and HYG is no exception. While the yield has remained over 5% throughout the year, the distribution rate has been under pressure, and this will likely continue going in to 2020. To illustrate, consider what HYG paid out in distributions over the past six months, compared to the prior six distributions before that, shown in the chart below:

Dec (2018) - June 2019 Distributions July - December 2019 Distributions % Decline $2.29/share $2.18/share 5.1%

Source: iShares

As you can see, while the decline is not overly significant, it is there, which should give investors some pause. Again, while HYG's income stream is still attractive, investors need to be mindful that a low interest rate environment will pressure even the high yield sector, as corporations look to refinance what debt they can. The short-term decline in the distribution should give investors realistic expectations about what the income stream will look like over the next few months, and to understand that the chances of seeing the distribution rate move higher is unlikely. While I expect total return to be positive over the next twelve months, I don't anticipate a return similar to what we saw in 2019.

The News Isn't All Bad

Clearly, I have taken a more somber, pessimistic tone to HYG this time around. However, I want to emphasize now that the point of this review is not necessarily to forecast a "worst case" scenario, but simply to point out some of the underlying risks in the high yield credit sector. Investors need to understand what is going on in the market that could make the sector drop, and to know what to watch and prepare for on a macro level.

Once we understand what to look for, we can then focus our energy on what we expect to happen. On this score, while I am shifting away from a "bullish" outlook, I am not "bearish" either, and see plenty of merit in remaining long in a fund like HYG. A neutral rating, in my view, can still suggest positive returns, but anticipates that those returns won't offer much in terms of "alpha". In the case of high yield, I continue to see low levels of defaults, especially outside of the Energy sector. I also expect economic growth in the U.S. to be consistent in 2020 as it was this year, which should not rattle the bond market. Further, the corporate earnings season in Q3 had a positive slant, suggesting corporations are earning enough cash, on average, to put investors' minds at ease. With interest rates expected to remain low throughout the next calendar year, the hunt for yield will resume, and that will ultimately support HYG's share price in the short term.

Bottom line

HYG has had a great year, but I would dial back expectations for 2020. While the fund will offer a competitive yield, expect to see the distribution rate decline slightly, as companies have been refinancing debt across the board as interest rates declined. Further, the market is getting very complacent, in both the equity and high yield credit sectors. While this has been good news for investors now, signs like that make me anticipate that volatility could be right around the corner. Furthermore, investors need to consider that if economic conditions deteriorate, the BB/B-rated debt sectors, which make up the bulk of HYG's portfolio, would be disproportionately impacted if there are downgrades across the investment grade space. Therefore, while I still expect HYG to register positive returns going forward, I would advocate a more neutral position on the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.