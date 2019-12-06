Not A Bad Week Considering How It Started (Technically Speaking For December 2-6)

Key International Data

China/Japan/Australia

China

Japan

Australia

China/Japan/Australia conclusion: the best news is that China's economy is expanding and there's growth form export orders. This has only been going on for a few months, however, so it will take time to filter through to other Asian economies. Remember that Japanese activity was negatively impacted by a recent sales tax hike. Australia continues to suffer a bit of softness, but the RBA is forecasting stronger growth in the next few quarters (see below).

Canada/Mexico

Canada

Mexico

Canada/Mexico conclusion: Canada is in fair shape. The country is still dealing with the negative ramifications of weak oil prices. But other sectors are doing well enough to pick up the slack. Mexico is still in a technical recession thanks to the ramifications of the US-China trade war.

UK/EU

UK

EU

UK/EU conclusion: the main story here is still Brexit, which has hit both regions' manufacturing badly. Until that issue is resolved, expect the industrial sector to operate at a sub-par rate. For the EU, the services sector remains the primary driver of growth.

Central Bank Actions of Note

Australia kept rates at 0.75%. Here's how the bank described its future scenario (emphasis added):

After a soft patch in the second half of last year, the Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point. The central scenario is for growth to pick up gradually to around 3 per cent in 2021. The low level of interest rates, recent tax cuts, ongoing spending on infrastructure, the upswing in housing prices and a brighter outlook for the resources sector should all support growth. The main domestic uncertainty continues to be the outlook for consumption, with the sustained period of only modest increases in household disposable income continuing to weigh on consumer spending. Other sources of uncertainty include the effects of the drought and the evolution of the housing construction cycle.

Australian growth has dipped in the last three quarters, falling to an annual rate between 1.6% and 1.7%. Manufacturing has been mostly positive; the manufacturing PMI has been above 50 in 9 of the last 12 months. This has kept industrial production positive for most of last year. The unemployment rate has been steady at 5.2%-5.3%. The only problem is retail sales. While positive, they've been consistently declining for the last 12 months (all data from tradingeconomics.com).

The Bank of Canada maintained rates at 0.75%. In a recent speech, BOC President Lane described recent Canadian economic weakness (emphasis added):

Starting in late 2018, the Canadian economy slowed once again. The cooling housing market [deliberately caused by policy action to prevent over-speculation] and adjustments in the energy sector related to transportation capacity constraints and associated curtailments weighed on growth. Weak business investment and exports in the sector contributed to the slowdown. Trade conflicts were also a headwind. As an open economy, Canada is hurt by the weaker foreign demand and lower commodity prices that come from trade conflicts. The United States is less dependent on trade but, as the conflict has escalated, has increasingly had the added drag of tariffs. Both countries—and indeed, the whole world—were adversely affected by the uncertainties around trade conflicts.

Currently, the Canadian economy is in fair shape. The annual GDP growth rate has been between 1.4% and 2% during the last four quarters. Unemployment has been steady between 5.4% and 5.8%. Retail sales growth is still a bit soft; this metric has been between 0.7% and 1.4% (Y/Y) over the last five months. While manufacturing PMI was weak over the summer, it has since perked up. However, industrial production has declined in the last three months. (Data from tradingeconomic.com)

US Economic Data

This week, the ISM released the latest manufacturing and service sector reports. Let's start with manufacturing, which was 48.1. Only 5 of 18 industries were growing. This is the fourth month of contraction. Readings for employment, new orders, and production were all below 50 as well. The anecdotal comments indicated an overall softness (emphasis added):

“Business level is similar to October.” (Computer & Electronic Products)

“Chemical industry has been slow globally, but the curve seems to be flattening.” (Chemical Products)

“Economic uncertainty continues. Our outlook on future business is cautious, yet positive.” (Transportation Equipment)

“Economy is holding up. Business is staying constant. The same challenges persist — foreign exchange, trade uncertainty and trend changes [for example, sugar reduction].” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

“Slowdown in business has us revising our 2020-21 capital spend.” (Petroleum & Coal Products)

“The order book continues to shrink below our forecast levels. We’re unsure at this point how much of the slowdown is tied to certain events [like the General Motors strike], year-end inventory reductions by customers, or a worsening economy. We don't expect clarity on this until early 2020, when we expect to either see restocking orders [a good sign] or not [a bad sign].” (Fabricated Metal Products)

“Demand has stabilized for the last half of [the fourth quarter], and production will be stable for the rest of this year.” (Machinery)

“Heading into the holiday season, we are seeing the backlog decrease as new orders for 2020 seem lighter than in past years.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)

“Markets have downshifted further. The continued confusion surrounding China trade has kept export markets on edge. Profits are elusive. Cash-flow planning is paramount. The general economy is slowing down.” (Wood Products)

“Incoming orders and production have ticked back up. Tariffs are still a question.” (Furniture & Related Products)

There are some "green shoots" in the comments, but they're cautiously phrased. The US entire manufacturing complex has been soft for the last 18 months as a direct result of the US-China trade war.

New orders for durable goods (a leading indicator) have been declining modestly since early 2018:

Which has caused softness in industrial production (a coincidental indicator):

Which has led to a decline in the number of hours worked by manufacturing employees (a leading indicator): In contrast to the softness in manufacturing is the service sector, which continues to grow. The latest ISM Service Sector number was 53.3; employment and new orders are growing as well. 12 of 18 industries were growing. The report's anecdotal comments were positive but there is an underlying trend of cautiousness/softness (emphasis added):

“Generally sluggish demand in the past month; back to summertime levels.” (Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting)

“Activity is still up in all areas, but primarily in commercial construction.” (Construction)

“No significant changes in business conditions. Closing out current projects and initiatives. Preparing for year-end and the beginning of 2020.” (Finance & Insurance)

“Lower reimbursement rates will continue to affect funding levels.” (Health Care & Social Assistance)

“Tariffs are impacting prices for a broad array of products used in the delivery of services and completion of projects for our clients. Upward pressure is impacting suppliers and their pricing to customers. We are seeing no relief from our customers, so we’re being negatively impacted by tariff-driven price increases. Numerous suppliers report looking for alternative manufacturing/supply locations outside of China, but with limited or no success so far.” (Management of Companies & Support Services)

“Tariffs on steel and aluminum are still having a negative impact on costs. Oil and gas business is increasing, which is favorably impacting our orders.” (Other Services)

“We’re optimistic [because the] economy appears to be on autopilot, despite all the political distractions. Stock market seems invincible, [and the] trade war with China appears to be in a stalemate. Job growth appears to be reaching an equilibrium point. Final economic demand appears strong, with positive spend forecast for the holidays.” (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)

(Professional, Scientific & Technical Services) “Business activity is lower after the end of the 2019 fiscal year. The federal government is under a continuing resolution appropriations bill. This means we have not received a full annual budget, and all spending is restricted to past operational budgets for only necessary items.” (Public Administration)

“Fourth-quarter seasonal retail volume increase is affecting labor hours, temporary labor demand and availability of short-term rental trailers to compensate for overflow.” (Transportation & Warehousing)

As services are a far larger percentage of the US economy, this bodes well for top-line growth.

On Friday, the BLS released the latest employment report, which had a headline gain of 266,000. In addition, the last few months were revised 41,000 higher, goosing some modestly softer numbers. Here are the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages of monthly job growth, which smooths out the monthly noise. Data from FRED database; author's calculations.

All three have moved higher and are centered closer to 200,000/month.

The only cautionary note I'd make with this report is that, due to the GM strike, there was a 97,000 swing in manufacturing jobs, which contracted by 43,000 in October but expanded by 54,000 in November. That would account for 88% of this month's headline increase.

US Conclusion: overall, the US economy remains in a good place. The service sector is growing robustly and the latest jobs report is obviously good news. The main concern is manufacturing, which has now contracted for the last four months. While its importance to the US economy has diminished, it's still important. A prolonged slowdown would increase recessionary pressures.

US Markets Overview

Let's take a look at this week's performance table: Considering the tenor of some of this week's news, the overall performance isn't that bad. Micro and mid-caps led the markets higher, followed by small and large-caps. The major averages fluctuated around 0%. The long end of the Treasury market sold off modestly. This week's sector performance is fair. 6/10 sectors rose. But of those six, three were defensive with staples and healthcare occupying the second and third positions on the table. While energy led the market higher, it's probably best to think of that as a special situation with today's OPEC announcement.

Before looking at the charts, let's go back to the end of last week when the charts were looking really good. Smaller-cap indexes were making strong moves, the Treasury market had solid off modestly and bullish sectors were moving higher.

This week's news sent the markets on a round-trip. On Monday, we had a double whammy of negative trade news and a fourth consecutive month of manufacturing weakness. The weakness continued on Tuesday with the market gapping lower at the open. Prices stabilized on Wednesday and Thursday. Today's employment report sent the market higher, completing the round-trip.

But in the big picture, the SPY still has some technical ground to make up: Prices are still below the trend line that supported the October-November rally.

But, on the plus side, smaller-cap indexes have rebounded: Micro-caps have advanced through the most recent high. Small-caps are right at resistance, as are ... ... mid-caps.

Two important sectors are also a bit weaker now. Technology has dropped below its latest trend line. Industrials have really taken it on the chin this week.

So, have the markets returned to their bullish alignments at the end of last week? Mostly, yes. The key is the strength of the smaller-cap indexes, which show that, despite trade issues earlier in the week, traders are still looking at the future positively. The one caveat is industry performance. Defensive sectors did well this week, which could mean we're starting to see a change in attitude. The weakness in the tech sector adds to the concern, although the sector did pretty well this week considering the fundamental backdrop. But, that could all change next week.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.