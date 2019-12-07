Bank Of America: Big Bank Smackdown, 2 Small Bank Dividends Worth Checking Out

BAC's dividends and earnings are compared to two smaller, under-covered community bank dividend stocks with higher yields.

Does size matter? The answer to this age-old question varies, of course, on what you're measuring. Take big money center US banks, for example, such as Bank Of America (BAC) and three of its enormous peers, like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C). They're the top four market cap US bank stocks.

JPM is the biggest, by market cap, and it appears that the market is giving it premium valuations for P/E, P/sales, and P/book:

BAC has the lowest dividend yield among the group, weighing in at 2.18%, vs. beleaguered WFC, which we covered in a recent article, at 3.83%. BAC and C have the most conservative dividend payout ratios in the group, at ~23%:

We always look at return on assets when researching potential bank dividend stock investments, using a threshold of 1.00%, which in this group, all but Citigroup are over. JPM sits at the high point, with an ROA of 1.20%, in addition to having the highest ROE, at 14.20%, vs. 10.70% for BAC.

WFC has the highest operating margin, at 68.40%, vs. 63.10% for BAC, whereas Citigroup trails again, at 50.90%:

Performance:

Surprisingly, Citi has been the top performer in the group during 2019, gaining 43.51%, followed by JPM, 36.3%, BAC, up 43.29%, and WFC, up 15.52%. More recently, over the past month, JPM leads the pack by a wide margin, up 3.07%, vs. an .82% gain for BAC, and negative price gains for WFC and Citi:

Analysts' Price Targets:

With those 30%-plus price gains for BAC and JPM, it's not surprising that their prices are, in JPM's case, above, or, in BAC's case, even with analysts' average price targets:

Dividends:

BAC just went ex-dividend this week, and should go ex-dividend again in late February 2020. It has a five-year dividend growth rate of 41.30% as it clawed its way back from the Great Recession fallout under the eye of regulators. Management has been raising the payout by $.03/share in July over the last two years, so we'll probably see a $.21/share payout for Q3 and Q4 2020.

Although BAC's dividends only yield 2.13%, you can improve your yield quite a bit via selling options.

We just updated these two options-selling trades in our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

BAC's March $34.00 call strike pays $1.53, over eight times the current $.18 quarterly dividend. The nominal yield is ~5% for this 3.5 month trade, or 17.61% annualized:

BAC's March $33.00 put strike pays $1.31, giving you a $31.69 breakeven, which is ~6% below BAC's $33.78 average price target:

Another idea would be to take a look at some smaller, regional or community banks. We came across these two in our screening process - United Security Bancshares (UBFO) and The First Bancorp (FNLC).

UBFO is the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank with 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

FNLC is as the holding company for First National Bank, which operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

Although these two community/regional bank stocks are tiny in comparison to BAC and the other big banks, they have some attractive characteristics - higher dividend yields, of ~4.28%, nearly twice the 2.13% that BAC pays.

They also have much higher return on asset figures - 1.70% for UBFO and 1.30% for FNLC:

Earnings for Q1-3 '19 look pretty good also, when contrasted with BAC's 3% NII growth, although it probably is a bit much to ask the Queen Mary to move like a fast little speed boat:

UBFO grew its net interest income by 16.65%, with non-interest income rising 73%, and net income growing ~22%. Book value also increased by 7.42%:

FNLC's growth was more modest, at 6.5% for net interest income, and 9.7% for net income, but it grew its book value by a higher 12.46% amount:

