Jobs A Poppin' - Re-Rating S&P 500 To 3500 For 2020, And Buy Tech

The sell-off was for less than 48 hours and only 2.5%. There is potential for more. Keep an eye on the VIX once it falls back to 12, re-hedge.

Look for tech names that have been punished for less than perfect growth especially if they are way below all-time highs.

Jobs A Poppin'

No one expected this outside number. Most were taking into account the below trend ADP number produced on Wednesday of only 67,000. Instead, we get eye-watering numbers that MUST be paired with an exclamation point: November Jobs 266K! (with 255K in the private sector), Manufacturing 54K! September and October have been uprated by 41k with October now 156K from 128K, and September now 193K from 180K!

Even if you subtract the striking GM workers, you have 214K private worker jobs added, and 14K manufacturing. Not bad in the teeth of the trade-war and recession fears. We're back down to 3.5% unemployment the best in 50 years! Except that 50 years ago, we had triple the inflation, they had a name for it, it was called "Stagflation". Look it up in that new-fangled Google machine. Inflation is dead, the Philips curve is dead, and Trump killed it. How? Deregulation and tax reform. It has unleashed a productivity-boom untraced by the economists because it's the little guy that is benefiting. If this jump in employment isn't evidence of my "Main Street is Doing Better than Wall Street" thesis, nothing is!

Wages still up 3.1% YoY! The only thing that is puzzling is the Worker Participation Rate ticked down 0.01% which doesn't make sense with this torrid job growth.

Where are all these people coming from? Instead of "OK Boomer" you should be saying "Thank you, Boomer!"

Boomers are staying on the job or getting back into the job market, they are certainly NOT retiring. Think about what that means for Social Security, it will not be going bankrupt as quickly if at all. Then, think about the effect on the deficit, for retirement communities, consumption, and healthcare. Boomers see what happened to their parents when they retired, and they want none of that. Job growth begets more job growth in a growing economy. More jobs filled means faster economic growth. It is a virtuous circle. So, don't worry that we old guys are taking the youngins' jobs. Retirement won't be about moving down to Florida, to have early bird dinners and wait for the Grim Reaper, or worse; dementia. Boomers want to find work, or volunteer in meaningful jobs, even if they pay less. Or boomers will start a new business and put you spoiled youngsters to work so you can get out of the house and off my lawn. Whatever it is, the US of A is producing a prodigious amount of jobs. How is it possible? Today, there are so many cloud-based services that help a one, two, three-person business do a tremendous amount more business. Maybe it is leveraging Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) 3rd party sales, or Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), or even if it's about creating a persona on Instagram where you are an "influencer" (is that really a J-O-B?). Also, as much as China creates problems, if you are a savvy product person, you can create revenue; from getting your product manufactured in China or Vietnam, then have everything done by 3rd party services, without EVER even touching the product. I am pushing the envelope with that notion but only to make the point, that is there is tremendous productivity available for Main Street. That enables a lot of conventional jobs and more entrepreneurial job creation.

What does that mean for stock market participants? Higher GDP and profits

These superb numbers lead me to raise my numbers for 2020. I now am sure that Q4 will definitely be above 2.1% GDP of Q3, perhaps even 2.3%. For 2020, we will see a reaccelerated economy. Remember the two years before Trump? GDP 1.5% and 1.6% for 2015 and 2016, with inflation around that level, there was near ZERO growth then. The stock market still did well. Big business did well. The little guy? Not so much. That is changing, big time.

Just yesterday I said this:

"A lot of bears keep averring that the economy is still faltering. If you are not willing to look a little deeper at the data, then sure. But to my eye, the economy is turning, and we didn't even get close to a recession. Next year, the economy will re-accelerate, that is my baseline thesis, and I see nothing to dissuade me from that. If the economy is above 2%, GDP will easily meet the $180 projected earnings for the S&P 500; with our low inflation and low-interest rates, I think stocks are worth 19x PE which gets us above 3,400 for next year. That's nearly 10% from here. In this kind of environment, high tech names should outperform. Until I see something different, that is my view..."

Well, my view has just been raised -

I am sure the skeptic among you were rolling your eyes at A) "$180 earnings for the S&P 500" and thinking, "what is this guy smoking" and B) "19 times earnings", no way that's justified, long term the S&P 500 is 15 times! Yes, but for decades, inflation was 6, 7, 8%, yes lower too, but at 4%, now inflation is dead, zero, and in fact, the Fed is more fearful of DE-flation. Also, GDP growth was stagnating for 10 years, and now, it is regularly above 2%, and in the years before the great recession, interest rates were 6%. 7%ish and mortgages were higher. The best determinant is the interest rates, and as long as it stays here or even to 2.2%, you can easily justify a heightened PE. I think Q1 2020 should be well north of 2.2% GDP and rising through the year as confidence grows and the big corporations invest in capital equipment, and tech not only to compete overseas but to compete with the small guy. Cloud-tech is leveling the playing field.

Why tech?

Look, other areas are doing well and will do well in 2020. You know I like housing despite the bears saying that fewer homes will be sold in 2020. Goldman Sachs just upgraded a pant-load of housing-related product companies. I think they see that whether its new home sales, sprucing up one's old home to stay in or sell, the home sector will remain very strong.

Also, industrial names and other cyclical sectors should do much better. Healthcare and my favorite health-tech is great too. I still love Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Illumina (ILMN), Thermo Fisher (TMO), Danaher (DHR), Teladoc (TDOC), PerkinElmer (PKI), Medtronic (MDT), Abbott Laboratories (ABT). I am sure I left out some great names. This is a fantastic area. The best names, in my opinion, are the cloud software and cloud services. Today, many names are below their yearly highs, and that is an opportunity.

Many recently got killed just this week during their earnings report, like Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM). This is a PROFITABLE company that rocketed during its initial IPO debut, $107.34. It's now trading down 9% at 63ish. Its sin? It beat earnings $0.09 vs. $0.03, and revenue, by a lot, but revenue growth was only 85%, and last quarter was 95% percent. They forget that all over the enterprise, we are seeing lumpy growth. Contracts that are delayed, and with this kind of torrid growth, does it matter if it's 85% or 95%? 74K customers, with 10 or more customers up 67% 546 with 100K contracts up 97%. This was so egregious I started a long position. I didn't wait for the 3-day rule. Users love the service. It has profitable and powerful growth. I think ZM has alpha. There were other names that got hammered this week:

Reported December 2, Coupa (COUP) trading at 150 ATH was 159. Traded as low as 136 on December 3. If it gets close to that level, it's a buy. It posted earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 7 cents. This represented a 150% increase from 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenue of $101.78 million growing from $67.46 million last year.

December 3rd had Salesforce (CRM) beat earnings by 23% and revenues of $4.51 billion surged 33% year over year. Everyone and their brother upgraded CRM. Workday (WDAY) all-time high nearly 227. Currently trading in the 160s. The company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue beats and raised its full-year subscription revenue guidance. Workday reported $798.5 million in total revenue, up 28% from a year ago and slightly ahead of consensus analyst forecasts. The company guided 21% revenue growth instead of 24% growth. It is trading up today, after a few days of selling.

December 4 gave us Slack (WORK) which I defended yesterday. I think the name rebounds from here.

December 5 OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA) earnings beat -7 over -12 Total revenues surged 45% from the year-ago quarter to $153 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 7%. The growth was driven by higher subscription revenues. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) did fantastic with positive earnings beats and revenue gains and rose to all-time highs. But even throughout the day, it fell significantly, and I suspect that DOCU can be bought at a lower level as market participants realize the value of this company. San Francisco-based DOCU reported October quarter earnings late Thursday. DocuSign said adjusted earnings were 11 cents a share, with revenue rising 40% to $249.5 million. A year earlier, DocuSign broke even on sales of $173.5 million.

Analysts expected DocuSign earnings of 3 cents a share on sales of $239.9 million for the period ended Oct. 31. The company said billings rose 36%. Subscription revenue climbed 41%

We aren't just about cybersecurity says CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO

CRWD uses AI and crowdsourcing of cloud activity to find trouble.

"We should be seen as an essential enterprise platform like Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) or Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) or ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)". We will be a Cloud infrastructure pillar in the future. "Cloud hygiene", we can use crowdsourcing to track performance too. Lockup expiration? "I will sell some." "We just got cash flow positive". My Take: The CEO sees what I see, that the cybersecurity space is too crowded. The CEO knows that not being profitable is a liability right now. Avoid.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) fesses up to sexual assault, murder and accident injury and death - an average of 8 participants are assaulted or harmed on its platform per day

Name another service that whenever you get into one of its cars 8 of you whether driving or riding will get assault sexually or murdered or otherwise harmed? Was Dara Khosrowshahi legally required to do this study? Nope. Hats off to him as a consumer, or worker, but as a shareholder? Couldn't there be another way to cover this? The NY Taxi and Limousine Service, or Greyhound, BoltBus, or Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) for that matter are silent and letting Uber Tech take the hit. I am not a bull on UBER, and I have been badmouthing their business model for years. I am upset because I didn't have my PUT on it right now. Talk about unforced errors! Perhaps is looking to get in front of this issue somehow, I frankly don't get it. I don't know how anyone who had too much to drink has an expectation of not getting assaulted now. The major reason for this whole rideshare business is to share cars with strangers. Sell UBER and LYFT.

My Trades:

I went long ZM, WORK, DOCU (I spread my Calls), CRM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CALLS ZM, AMD, WORK, CRM, and I spread DOCU