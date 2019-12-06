Bank Of America: Forget About 'Peak Payout', 10% Yield Is Sustainable

My numbers show payouts should exceed $30bn p.a. for the foreseeable future, meaning the stock will continue to yield >10%. That's a level any serious income investor ignores at his or her peril.

As this excess is returned to shareholders and BAC continues to pay out 100% of profits, this year's $37bn CCAR payout authorization looks less like a blip and more like the trend.

The company already has $24bn of excess capital and further risk reduction will probably add another $6bn in coming years.

Consequently, while its balance sheet is growing quickly, it paradoxically needs less regulatory capital, a phenomenon setting it apart from peers.

Bank of America's dominant deposit franchise gives it access to cheap funding and is enabling it to move down the risk curve on lending.

The banking elixir - growth with less capital

Bank of America (BAC) has achieved in recent years what most bankers would say is the banking elixir: growth that requires not more but less capital. This has become the key hallmark of the company, as it has increased the efficiency with which it uses its balance sheet at a much faster pace than peers.

What this means in practice is that BAC has been able to grow earning assets by 11% over the last three years and profits by 18% while using 6% less regulatory capital. This is by far the best performance of peers and it means the company has not only boosted ROTE but been able to fund increasingly large dividends and share repurchases.

Balance sheet efficiency can improve further, which means that on my estimates BAC will have ~$30bn of capital that is surplus to requirement in coming years. I expect this to be used to fund further big share repurchases almost irrespective of whether profits grow.

BAC was perceived as the big winner out of this year's CCAR capital planning process, where the Fed authorized it to distribute $37bn via dividends and repurchases. This has propelled the share price, which is the best performer of US banking majors on a 1-year view (+23%). I think close to this sort of distribution level can be maintained in both 2020 and 2021 meaning the all-yield will remain above 10% for the foreseeable future. On that basis, it's a stock I'd most definitely want to own.

Deposit franchise is BAC's engine room

BAC has the #1 consumer deposit share in the US and this is a franchise that is at the heart of almost every aspect of BAC's impressive financial performance in recent years.

The company also claims to be the #1 digital bank in the US. Although harder to verify, digital presence is clearly a crucial element to BAC's retail banking proposition. It means that on BAC's numbers, it has about twice as large a nation-wide deposit market share as it has branch market share.

Source: company presentation

There does appear to be plenty of anecdotal evidence suggesting improving consumer satisfaction with BAC's retail offering in the US. The company's own surveys suggest over 80% of customers grade it 9 or higher out of 10 for customer service.

Source: company presentation

From a financial standpoint, the importance of this is that it has enabled BAC to accumulate inexpensive retail deposits much faster than peers in recent years.

Deposit growth over the last 5 years is 21%. This includes interest-bearing and non-interest bearing accounts but it is noteworthy that, despite higher interest rates, BAC has also been able to grow non-interest bearing checking account by 2% whereas peers like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (C) have seen erosion as clients have shifted funds into higher yielding accounts.

Source: FDIC

Cheap funding means BAC can chase lower risk loan growth while still maintaining good profitability

Cheap funding has been crucial to BAC because it has allowed the company to move down the risk curve in terms of the types of loan assets it has accumulated.

Since 2016 earning assets (essentially loans) have grown by 11%. But "risk-weighted" assets have contracted by 6% because the average risk of newly originated loans is lower than the loans that have rolled off the balance sheet.

Peers have seen somewhat similar trends but none has enjoyed as big a tailwind as BAC. For example, JPM and C have posted similar growth in earning assets but have seen risk-weighted assets decline by only 2-3%. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has posted a 7% decline in risk-weighted assets but only because it has posted zero growth in earning assets.

Source: author's calculations based on FDIC data

In banking jargon, this is called "risk density" i.e. the average risk-weighting of assets on the balance sheet.

BAC has posted by far the biggest reduction in risk-density of peers since 2016 as it has used its formidable access to cheap deposits to decrease the risk of its lending book, while maintaining profitability.

Risk density was 80% in 2016 but is now only 67%, a decline of 13ppts. The equivalent improvements for peers are: C -10ppts, JPM -6ppts and WFC -5ppts.

Source: author's calculations based on FDIC data

Chasing lower risk loans has meant BAC has had to accept lower margins overall.

Looking at the headline net interest spread (the difference between the rate the company earns on earnings assets minus what it pays on funding), it has declined from 2.7% in 2016 to currently 2.5%, a fall of 3%. Over the same period, peers have seen an average increase in net interest spread of 3% as higher interest rates have boosted returns on earning assets.

However, it we adjust for risk density and look at net interest spread on a risk-adjusted basis, BAC has actually enjoyed a 9% improvement.

Source: author's calculations based on FDIC data

Risk-adjusted profitability is the name of the game in banking so growing net interest spread on a risk-adjusted basis is important.

However, the bigger, crucial point - which I'll expand on later - is that lower risk-density means lower regulatory capital. And the level of required regulatory capital is ultimately what drives the capacity of a bank to pay out profits to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. By moving down the risk curve and achieving such a big improvement in risk-density BAC's payout potential has sky-rocketed. It is no real surprise, therefore, that the CCAR distribution authorization for dividends and buy backs increased by 42% this year to $37bn.

BAC has become increasingly selective in who it lends to

Before expanding on this point it's worth just circling back and first exploring how BAC has achieved such an improvement in lending risk profile.

The answer is selectivity. Looking at loan growth on a sector-by-sector basis since 2014 it's clear the company made some big strategic choices.

An obvious one was to exit lending categories that carry the highest risk. HELOC balances have fallen by $38bn since 2014 (-44%) and the company completely exited non-US credit cards.

Source: 10-K

The vast bulk of loan book growth since 2014 has come in US commercial lending, where balances are up by 36%. At first glance this is not obviously a low-risk strategy: commercial loans often have the highest rates of impairment in downturns.

But within the growth of the US commercial book it seems clear BAC has focused on the best quality companies. One indicator of this is BAC's disclosures on Probability of Default (PD) across the portfolio.

It is very obvious that compared to 2015, loan exposures to commercial borrowers with the lowest PD (which is usually assessed based on the borrower's credit rating) have increased while exposures to those with the highest PD have decreased.

For example, commercial borrowers with the lowest PD of 0-0.15% made up 61% of the portfolio in 2015 but account for 70% of the portfolio today.

Source: Pillar 3 disclosures

Across the whole commercial portfolio, average PD has fallen consistently in recent years from 0.9% in 2014 to 0.68% today.

Source: Pillar 3 disclosures

Again it should be stressed that the enabling factor behind this move down the risk curve has been BAC's dominant retail deposit franchise and resultant access to abundant cheap funding.

Less risk means less capital and bigger distributions to shareholders

The amount of regulatory capital a bank has to hold is determined by the size of its risk-weighted assets not the nominal assets shown on its balance sheet.

Consequently, by running with lower risk, BAC has been able both to expand its nominal balance sheet and participate in the buoyant loan demand among US consumers and corporates in recent years, while simultaneously cutting risk-weighted assets and its regulatory capital requirement.

This is reflected in recent increases in the core equity tier 1 ratio.

There is no reason this happy state of affairs should not continue. At its crux is BAC's ability to continue to grow deposits. And on this point at least, management seem supremely confident, saying on the 3Q earnings call they intend to achieve at least 3% p.a. growth:

The general guidance we give our teams is you have to get us 3% in the current economic environment. We want to see 3% in core [deposits] and you have to price to achieve that. (CEO Brian Moynihan)

BAC could have $30bn of excess capital to distribute to shareholders

Assuming deposits continue to grow it seems likely BAC will continue to move down the risk curve. The simple reason for this is that, although average risk-weightings on its assets (risk-density) have fallen significantly, they are still comparatively high relative to peers.

I showed in an earlier chart that risk-density is 67%. This compares to C on 64% and JPM on 59%, for example. There is no reason BAC shouldn't continue to move down to these levels given all the trends I've discussed already.

If we were to assume BAC operated on the average risk-density of these peers today, it would need $6bn less regulatory capital than it currently operates with to maintain the same core equity tier 1 ratio (currently 11.4%). This could be distributed to shareholders.

And this is not the only pot of excess capital. Even if risk-density doesn't decline any further, BAC already has excess capital of $24bn on my estimate. I get to this number by comparing the company's stress-scenario CET1 ratio as calculated in its recent Dodd-Frank Mid-Cycle Stress Test results (here) with its minimum regulatory requirement. This is one of the key benchmarks used by the Fed for assessing CCAR payout authorizations. Happily for BAC, the company is among the most resilient of peers under stress conditions, as the next chart shows.

Source: company data

BAC's stressed minimum CET1 ratio under the "severely adverse" scenario is 8.2% compared with the Fed's minimum "well-capitalized" requirement of 6.5%. The difference between these two numbers equates to $24bn.

Taken together, this excess above stress requirements plus the potential capital that will be freed up by further improvement in risk-density takes BAC's total potential excess capital to $30bn on my numbers.

Source: author's calculations

Paying out excess capital should keep BAC's yield above 10% for the foreseeable future

For 2019/2020 BAC got approval in CCAR for up to $37bn of payouts to shareholders via $6.1bn of dividends and $30.9bn of share repurchases. This was announced in June (here) and saw BAC's total authorized payouts increase by 42% compared to 2018/2019, the biggest increase of any US banking major.

Street consensus estimates see the dividend increasing by another 17% in 2020/21 CCAR (from a current quarterly level of $0.18 ps to $0.21 ps) and by a further 10% in 2021/22 (to $0.23).

Source: author's calculations from SA consensus data

Expectations for repurchases are harder to assess. But my view is that BAC should be able to continue repurchases not far off this year's levels for the foreseeable future. I would estimate at least $25bn in both 2020/21 and 2021/22.

I get to this number by assuming the following:

First I assume BAC continues to pay out 100% of profits. There's no reason to retain profits given that risk-weighted assets are declining and the company already has a surplus of capital above regulatory requirements.

Second I assume BACs' risk-density falls to the average of peers over coming years, freeing up a further $6bn of capital.

Third I assume BAC gradually pays out the current surplus of ~$24bn.

Including dividends at current Street consensus levels, this would imply total CCAR payouts of ~$33bn out to 2022. This is all independent of profit growth.

Quantifying BAC's payout potential

Source: author's calculations

Conclusions

With shareholder distributions jumping 42% this year, many investors fear we have reached "peak payout" for BAC.

Granted I don't see another such increase next year, but I do believe BAC can maintain payouts close to current levels for the foreseeable future.

Strong deposit growth means BAC can continue to move down the risk curve on lending without sacrificing profitability while freeing up capital and reducing its downside exposure to stress-scenarios. All of this means more capital is available for distribution.

On 2019/20 authorized CCAR payouts, the all-in yield is 13%. If, as I think is entirely feasible, payouts stay above $30bn for 2020/21 and 2021/22, the all-in yield will stay above 10%.

For income investors these are very hard numbers to ignore and they mean BAC is most definitely a stock I want to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.