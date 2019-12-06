Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage Surplus Is Likely To Shrink By More Than 200 Bcf By The End Of January

Non-degree-day factors currently add as much as 2.9 bcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to last year).

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 74 bcf next week, which is 1 bcf smaller than a year ago but 6 bcf larger vs. 5-year average.

This report covers the week ending December 6, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 803 bcf for the week ending December 6 (up 8.8% w-o-w (week over week) and up 3.1% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased from +17% to +21% (see the chart below). We estimate that total demand has been above the five-year norm for 47 consecutive weeks now.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) increased by 12.0% (from 139 to 155). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 10.7% below last year's level and 4.70% below the norm.

Consumption-wise, Friday's GFS 06z Ensemble model was bearish vs. previous runs. However, projected (15-day) average consumption is still above last year's results as well as above the norm (see the table below). TDDs are generally trending higher, but the GFS model is still more bullish than the ECMWF model.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed fewer HDDs in week 3 and week 5, but more HDDs in week 1 and week 2; Consumption-wise, the model was slightly bearish (vs previous update). Still, TDDs are trending higher and are expected to remain above the actual figures from last year.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are mostly bullish (vs. last year). The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (3.7 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal decreased by -$0.171 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas dropped, while the price of coal remained essentially unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 6.0 bcf/d this week (up 2.9 bcf/d vs. 2018 and up 0.9 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind speeds were mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro inflows were weaker. On balance, in the week ending December 6, these two factors probably displaced some 170 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2018).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +1.9 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 2.0 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were down 3.0% w-o-w - primarily due to weaker pipeline exports into Mexico and lower LNG sales (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 13 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 45 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 7.5 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 18.4% in the week ending December 6.

Currently, we expect total natural gas exports to average 14.6 bcf/d in December. The share of LNG exports should reach 52% in February 2020.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 131 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 95.4 bcf/d in December, 94.1 bcf/d in January, and 93.1 bcf/d in February. In the week ending December 6, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 104.2 bcf per day (essentially flat w-o-w but up 7.1% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance for the week ending December 6 should be negative at around -10.57 bcf/d, which is approximately +3.46 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2018 (see the chart below). Next week (ending December 6), the balance is projected to get slighter tighter. Annual difference should be around +1.08 bcf/d (i.e., -16.95 bcf/d in 2019 vs. -18.03 bcf/d in 2018) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Please note that total SD balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 74 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -100 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas storage "deficit" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand from -9 bcf today to -28 bcf for the week ending December 20.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.