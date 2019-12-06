Hostess To Acquire Voortman Cookies For Healthier Diversification

However, TWNK's stock price is more than fully valued, so I'm NEUTRAL on it at this level.

With the deal, TWNK is diversifying into the adjacent wafer & cookie categories with a focus on healthier products.

Voortman makes wafers and 'healthier-for-you' cookies and has a prominent position in a growing market.

Quick Take

Hostess Brands (TWNK) announced it has agreed to acquire Voortman Cookies for $320 million in cash.

Voortman Cookies operates as a branded wafers as well as sugar-free and specialty cookies manufacturer.

TWNK is paying up for Voortman’s higher growth rate and #1 market position as it seeks to diversify away from sugar-heavy sweets into ‘healthier-for-you’ products.

However, given TWNK’s pricey stock valuation at its current level, my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Burlington, Ontario-based Voortman was founded in 1951 to manufacture branded wafers as well as sugar-free and specialty cookies.

Management is headed by CEO Douglas MacFarlane, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previous Vice President & General Manager at The Clorox Company.

Voortman’s primary offerings include cookies, wafers, gingerbread, holiday treatments, as well as other sweets. Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global cookies market was valued at $30.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $44 billion by 2025, primarily driven by growing product popularity in emerging economies.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The North American cookies market registered $10.42 billion in 2018.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for over 25% of the total global industry’s revenue by 2025 due to changing lifestyles and rising disposable income in emerging countries.

Major vendors that manufacture cookies include:

The Kellogg Company (K)

Nestlé (SWX:NESN)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Britannia Industries

The Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Mondelēz International (MDLZ)

Danone (BN)

Parle Products

Acquisition Terms and Financial

TWNK disclosed the acquisition price and terms as approximately $320 million in cash.

Management said it expects the deal to ‘provide approximately $20 million of incremental adjusted EBITDA in 2020, growing to $0 to $50 million by 2022. Mid-single digit earnings per share accretion is expected in 2020 (excluding investments in integration) with double-digit accretion thereafter, upon full achievement of cost synergies.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, Hostess had $266.9 million in cash and equivalents and $1.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $972.8 million was long-term debt and lease obligations.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $78.9 million.

In the past 12 months, TWNK’s stock price has risen 20.2% vs. the U.S. Food industry’s growth of 8.8% and the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 15.5%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been relatively low compared to management sentiment, as a linguistic analysis chart shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,700,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,520,000,000 Price / Sales 1.63 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.79 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 14.18 Earnings Per Share $0.49 Total Debt To Equity 63.18% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $81,660,000 Revenue Growth Rate 8.90%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $9.74 versus the current price of $14.12, indicating the stock is currently potentially overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

TWNK is acquiring Voortman to expand into the adjacent cookie and wafer categories.

In addition, Voortman’s focus on the ‘better-for-you sweet snacking’ categories is an important consideration as TWNK seeks to diversify its brands from the heavily sugar-laden products it currently features.

As Hostess President and CEO Andy Callahan stated in the deal announcement,

We expect the combination of Hostess’ lean, proven operating model and Voortman’s brand and adjacent category position, will result in meaningful cost savings and growth opportunities. This acquisition fits well into our long-term growth strategy and we are confident that Voortman will be a great addition to our existing sweet baked goods snacking and breakfast portfolio.

Hostess believes that the deal brings complementary sales channels that can be leveraged through its promotion expertise and merchandise scaling capabilities.

TWNK is paying a ‘post-synergy EBITDA multiple of 9.1x’ for Voortman’s compound growth rate of 5.1% over the three previous years versus the cookie category growth rate of 1.8%.

Voortman is also the #1 market participant in its categories, so TWNK is no doubt paying a premium for its growth rate and market position.

Ultimately, TWNK management is justifying the deal on its ability to grow the Voortman brand through its merchandising capabilities and distribution relationships while achieving benefits from scaled, shared infrastructure to generate cost synergies.

Given TWNK’s sugar-laden existing lineup, a diversification into sugar-free products can only help in the longer-term, as consumers in all demographics seek healthier snack products compared to yesterday’s sugar-heavy products.

However, TWNK’s stock looks overvalued at its present level, both from the above DCF analysis and from a basket of publicly held Food Processing companies (@ January 2019), which showed an EV/Sales multiple of 2.01x versus TWNK’s 2.79x.

Given those valuation reference points, my bias on TWNK is currently NEUTRAL.

