Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/3/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/3/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE);

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF);

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC);

Health Sciences Acquisitions (HSAC), and;

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ);

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL);

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR);

CGE Energy (OTCPK:CGEI), and;

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Banc Of California (NYSE:BANC);

Visa (NYSE:V);

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX);

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO);

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR);

Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR), and;

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Zaplitny Bryan CEO, DIR, BO CGE Energy CGEI JB* $6,001,170 2 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $4,693,350 3 Wong Roderick CEO, DIR Health Sciences Acquisitions HSAC B $693,493 4 Dahl James H BO Pope Resources POPE JB*, B $636,197 5 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $364,800 6 Urban Scott D DIR Noble Energy NBL B $305,643 7 Wolff Jared M CEO, DIR Banc Of California BANC B $250,508 8 Goldstein Phillip DIR Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ B $243,100 9 Zukauckas Linda DIR MTS Systems MTSC B $204,538 10 Lewis Lemuel E DIR Dollar Tree DLTR B $178,030

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Xie Michael VP, CTO, DIR Fortinet FTNT AS $10,365,924 2 Kosloske Michael W BO Health Insurance Innovations HIIQ S $6,645,211 3 Craig Jeffrey A CEO, PR, DIR Meritor MTOR S $4,226,374 4 Ittycheria Dev CEO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,225,988 5 Horowitz Eliot CTO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,042,740 6 Moyer James C DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $3,013,047 7 Sheedy William M VP Visa V S $2,400,556 8 Green Jeffrey Terry CEO, DIR, BO Trade Desk TTD AS $2,374,698 9 Flake Matthew P CEO, DIR Q2 QTWO AS $2,109,250 10 Greenberg Jeffrey DIR Skechers U.S.A. SKX AS $1,590,880

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.