Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/3/19

|
Includes: AMEH, CGEI, DLTR, HIIQ, MTSC, NBL, POPE, SWZ
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/3/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE);
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF);
  • MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC);
  • Health Sciences Acquisitions (HSAC), and;
  • Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ);
  • Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL);
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR);
  • CGE Energy (OTCPK:CGEI), and;
  • Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Banc Of California (NYSE:BANC);
  • Visa (NYSE:V);
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);
  • Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX);
  • Q2 (NYSE:QTWO);
  • Meritor (NYSE:MTOR);
  • Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR), and;
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Zaplitny Bryan

CEO, DIR, BO

CGE Energy

CGEI

JB*

$6,001,170

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$4,693,350

3

Wong Roderick

CEO, DIR

Health Sciences Acquisitions

HSAC

B

$693,493

4

Dahl James H

BO

Pope Resources

POPE

JB*, B

$636,197

5

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$364,800

6

Urban Scott D

DIR

Noble Energy

NBL

B

$305,643

7

Wolff Jared M

CEO, DIR

Banc Of California

BANC

B

$250,508

8

Goldstein Phillip

DIR

Swiss Helvetia Fund

SWZ

B

$243,100

9

Zukauckas Linda

DIR

MTS Systems

MTSC

B

$204,538

10

Lewis Lemuel E

DIR

Dollar Tree

DLTR

B

$178,030

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Xie Michael

VP, CTO, DIR

Fortinet

FTNT

AS

$10,365,924

2

Kosloske Michael W

BO

Health Insurance Innovations

HIIQ

S

$6,645,211

3

Craig Jeffrey A

CEO, PR, DIR

Meritor

MTOR

S

$4,226,374

4

Ittycheria Dev

CEO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,225,988

5

Horowitz Eliot

CTO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,042,740

6

Moyer James C

DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$3,013,047

7

Sheedy William M

VP

Visa

V

S

$2,400,556

8

Green Jeffrey Terry

CEO, DIR, BO

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$2,374,698

9

Flake Matthew P

CEO, DIR

Q2

QTWO

AS

$2,109,250

10

Greenberg Jeffrey

DIR

Skechers U.S.A.

SKX

AS

$1,590,880

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.