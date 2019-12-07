S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Short-Lived Pause In This Long Term Uptrend

Despite all the noise of how tariffs were going to hurt consumers, we find they are spending at a robust pace.

Market participants seem to always find themselves struggling with the idea that they have to do something. The recent change of sentiment and the rally that has followed is moving sectors and stocks at speeds that traders are having a hard time coping with. That movement seems to compel all of us to take part in this market action.

In reality, the time to do something isn't now, it is when the stock market serves up opportunity on a silver platter. Sometimes it develops because of a macro event or a sector that is out of favor. It can be when the majority of investors conclude that they can see no value in investing in these companies. What I have experienced is the selling that ensues to provide that opportunity is born out of fear.

Taking advantage of the fear of others has been a mantra of mine for quite some time. The trick is knowing when that fear is unwarranted. Usually, it becomes an emotion that can't be controlled, and has gripped investors to the point of making emotional, instead of rational decisions. We all witnessed that at various times in 2019.

Trying to use these instances as opportunity can be difficult for many. More often than not it requires that one steps out of their comfort zone. That is a very scary situation for most, as it will test an individual's will and risk tolerance. To make matters worse, in this age of instant news, we are constantly barraged with headlines and events that trigger that urge to act. TVs are blaring in the background explaining how we could be on the verge of the next big market selloff. Most of the time, it's better just to tune all of that noise out, but that can be easier said than done.

Success is what we all strive for when we step into the world of investing. After all we are here to enhance our portfolios and build wealth. The difference between the successful investor and the people who struggle along usually comes down to just a few minor differences. One of the most important, is that the good active investor realizes that smart investing is often the skill of doing nothing at the right time.

For many investors the strong across the board rally in equities now begs the question of "what to do now?". Certainly an individual's personal situation plays into that decision. For many that have stayed the course, this might be one of those times to exercise your right to do nothing. A tweak here and there can take advantage of the greed being displayed. On the other hand, the time to do something of significance was when the fear of others presented opportunity.

It takes time to develop that mindset and put the strategy of knowing when to act in place. It is rarely mastered overnight, but when it is, the results are dramatic. Of course what I am describing in this case are the actions of one who believes that they are indeed working with a bull market backdrop. Not much of what is spoken about strategy is worth a lot, if one doesn't have the backdrop set properly. Surprisingly, many are still not sure, or worse yet, they have this innate desire to fight the primary trend in place.

Successfully navigating the Fear and Greed cycles that investors run into during the course of their investment careers can make the difference between exceptional and mediocre returns. Neither of these cycles should ever be underestimated. Both of them can continue for longer than many investors realize.

What we are witnessing is a perfect example of that. Every time the market hits all time highs this feeling that the end is near and the peak is here comes over many investors. For some reason it brings out concern, worry and for some outright fear.

As of the end of November, this year has now produced 26 new S&P all time highs and counting. That follows 18 new all time highs in 2018, 62 in 2017, 18 in 2016, 10 in 2015, 53 in 2014, and 45 in 2013.

Instead of a negative reaction, history tells us the opposite should be occurring. New highs should embraced. In a Bull market they tend to come in clusters. It has been noted many times, strength begets strength.

This Bull market has sent that message over and over. 2019 has been no exception. Yet many still aren’t sure.

With a gain of 3.3% in November, the S&P entered December coming off its best month since June. With many indices and sectors showing “overbought” readings is was no surprise equities gave some of those gains back on the first trading day of the month. The search for a “reason” took investors on a trip blaming the latest manufacturing ISM reading to angst over the China trade deal because China isn’t very happy with the U.S. passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

In reality there was no need to search for any excuse why the markets sold off. That is typically what occurs when the market is overbought in the short term. Traders will take any headline and run with it. The algos kicked in and began selling on any headline that mentioned “trade” or “tariff”. The major indices were off about .80% on the day.

More negative trade banter, more price weakness, which led pundits questioning the validity of the rally off the October lows. A late day rally moved the S&P off its lows, leaving the index with a two day loss totaling 1.5%. It was fascinating to see how many bears come out of their cave to declare a market top, again.

When turnaround Tuesday didn’t show up, it became turnaround Wednesday, where the selling abated and buyers came back in. The market stayed range bound until positive economic news on the jobs front pushed the indices higher. Friday's rally sent a message. It was a signal that investors are ready to welcome good economic news, and not "sell" because the Fed may now stay in neutral. It's Goldilocks.

At the close of business on Friday, the S&P recaptured all of the ground lost early in the week closing a tick higher, and is now 8 points off the all time closing high. The Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Industrials just missed pushing into the green for the week.

Economy

Consumer evaluations of the U.S. economy improved in November, with Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index registering +29.

That is the best reading since July.

Consumer sentiment index jumped 2.4 points to 99.2 in the preliminary December print from the University of Michigan survey, another big beat. Sentiment had improved slightly to 96.8 in November from 95.5 in October. This beats the 98.3 reading from last December. This is the highest since the 100.0 in May. Both components improved, but paced by the current conditions index which climbed to 115.2 from November's 111.6. The expectations component rose to 88.9 versus the prior 87.3.

Perhaps the average consumer isn’t buying into the pervasive negative rhetoric.

It appears consumers are in a spending mode, online shopping was up 22%. According to Fiserv's First Data Insights, Black Friday brick and mortar sales saw a 4.2% increase in sales compared to 2018, The greatest increase over normal shopping activity seen across electronics and appliances, sporting goods, and clothing/shoe stores. Electronics and appliance stores saw the largest average ticket size at $214 per transaction.

Cyber Monday saw a record $9.4 billion spent by online shoppers. Amazon (AMZN) said Cyber Monday was its ”'single biggest shopping day in company history”.

When it comes to the message that consumers were going to be crippled, the burden of proof lies squarely with the skeptics. In my view they never had a case, and they don't have one now, proposed December tariffs or not.

It's obvious that the recession calls for 2019 were off base and perhaps driven by an "agenda". The calls for a recession in 2020 will more than likely suffer the same fate.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 52.6 in November, up from 51.3 in October, to signal the strongest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector since April. The reading was above the earlier 'flash' figure of 52.2, but remained below the long-run series trend and indicative of only a modest upturn overall.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

"A third consecutive monthly rise in the PMI indicates that US manufacturing continues to pull out of its soft patch. New orders and production are rising at the fastest rates since January, encouraging increasing numbers of firms to take on more workers. Exports are also back on a rising trend, firms are buying more inputs and re-building inventories, adding to the signs of improvement." "Some caution is needed, as these improved survey numbers merely translate into very subdued growth in comparable official gauges of manufacturing production and factory payrolls. Business sentiment also remains worryingly subdued, with expectations about future output growth well down on earlier in the year and running at one of the lowest levels seen since comparable data were first available in 2012." "Firms remain very concerned about the disruptive effects of tariffs and trade wars in particular, both in terms of rising prices and weakened demand, though the survey also saw further worries among manufacturers that the economy could slow in the upcoming presidential election year as customers delay spending and investment decisions."

The U.S. ISM survey drop to 48.1 in November from 48.3 defied an assumed bounce, and left a four-month string of readings in the sub-50 contraction zone. The ISM joins the list of sentiment reports that have failed to show some lift from the ending of the UAW-GM strike in late-October.

Note that the IHS Markit PMI has outperformed the ISM survey in providing more accurate indications of actual manufacturing trends in recent years. Here is an article that explains the difference between Manufacturing PMI and the ISM Manufacturing reports.

The final IHS Markit US Services Business Activity Index registered 51.6 in November, up from 50.6 in October and in line with the 'flash' figure, indicating a further upturn in output across the U.S. service sector. The expansion was only marginal and well below the long run series trend. Nonetheless, the rate of growth accelerated to a four month high which companies attributed to an uptick in client demand.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“With both services and manufacturing reporting stronger rates of expansion, the November PMI surveys indicate the fastest pace of economic growth for four months. The improvement is coming from a low base, however, and even at these higher levels the survey is merely indicative of annualized GDP growth in the region of 1.5%.” “Similarly, while reviving order book growth has encouraged more companies to take on extra staff after two months of net job losses being reported, the survey’s employment index continued to run at a level consistent with monthly job growth of only around 100,000.” "Weakened business activity and jobs growth compared to earlier in the year also led to widespread caution with respect to pushing up selling prices in the face of an uncertain outlook. Business expectations for the year ahead continue to run at one of the lowest levels recorded by the survey since 2012 with firms worried about trade wars, slowing economic growth at home and abroad, as well as the possibility of next year’s election cycle causing customers to postpone spending decisions.”

The November reading in the ISM Services index came in weaker than expected, falling from 54.7 to 53.9.

The U.S. construction spending report undershot estimates with a -0.8% October drop that was spread across components. Yet, the damage was capped by upward revisions that lifted Q3 levels for nonresidential and public construction, before a big October drop for nonresidential construction and a smaller public drop that left a firm level. Analysts saw large upward revisions in the July and August home improvement residual before a drop-back in September and October, while the important new residential construction figures tracked assumptions through October, with solid single-family data but weak multi-family figures.

Jobless claims came in lower than expected for the second week in a row falling from 213K to 203K, and that is the lowest reading since April. Seasonal factors may have played a factor in the large drop.

Non-farm payrolls surged 266k in November, sharply beating expectations, after revised gains of 156k (was 128k) in October and 193k (was 180k) in September, for a net +41k. The unemployment rate slipped back to 3.5% versus 3.6% previously. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2%, and are up 3.1% y/y versus the prior 3.2% y/y pace (revised from 3.0%). The workweek was steady at 34.4. The 3 month average now stands at 205k per month.

The Jobs data doesn't align with the imminent recession theories.

The pace of global economic expansion improved to a four month high in November, as the rate of growth picked up in both the manufacturing and service sectors. The J.P.Morgan Global Composite Output Index, which is produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, posted 51.5, up from a 44 month low of 50.8 in October.

Olya Borichevska, from Global Economic Research at J.P.Morgan;

“The rate of global economic expansion improved in November, according to the latest PMI surveys. The more encouraging aspect of the November report is the continued increase in the manufacturing PMI. While the services activity PMI also increased last month, the trend in the series remains down. We take comfort in the large jump in the employment PMI following more than six months of sharp declines. While the early signs are that the economy is positioned to strengthen, the drag provided by international trade and low confidence suggest progress will remain slow overall.”

The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI improved to 46.9 in November, (three month high) compared to October’s 45.9 and above the earlier flash reading (46.6). While we saw a relative improvement, the PMI nonetheless remained well below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark and extended the current period of contraction to ten months.

Source: IHS Markit

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“A further steep drop in manufacturing output in November means the goods-producing sector is likely to have acted as a major drag on the eurozone economy again in the closing quarter of 2019. The survey data for the fourth quarter so far are indicating a quarterly rate of contraction in excess of 1% for manufacturing.” “Although still signalling a steep rate of decline, the manufacturing PMI nonetheless brings some encouraging signals which will fuel speculation that the worst is over for euro area producers, barring any new setbacks (notably in relation to Brexit and trade wars). In particular, November saw the rate of loss of export sales easing further from July’s recent record, helping pull other indicators such as output, employment, order books and purchasing off their recent lows.” “Perhaps most promising is a marked upturn in business sentiment, particularly in Germany, with optimism about production in the year ahead, hitting a five-month high in November. Producers’ renewed optimism in part reflects reduced concerns over trade wars. We nevertheless still need to see a further notable easing in the rate of loss of orders before getting too excited about the prospect of an imminent return to growth for manufacturing.”

IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index continued to signal marginal growth of the euro area’s private sector. Posting 50.6, unchanged in October and slightly better than the earlier flash reading of 50.3, the index remained among the lowest levels in the past six-and-a-half years.

Source: IHS Markit

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

"The final Eurozone PMI for November came in slightly ahead of the earlier flash estimate but still indicates a near-stagnant economy. The survey data are indicating GDP growth of just 0.1% in the fourth quarter, with manufacturing continuing to act as a major drag. Worryingly, the service sector is also on course for its weakest quarterly expansion for five years, hinting strongly that the slowdown continues to spread.” “New orders have not shown any growth since August, underscoring the recent weakness of demand, with sharply declining orders for manufactured goods accompanied by substantially weaker gains of new business into the service sector. Expectations are also among the lowest since the tail end of the sovereign debt crisis in 2013, as firms worry about trade wars, Brexit and slowing economic growth both at home and globally.” “The near-stalling of the economy has been accompanied by some of the weakest price pressures we’ve seen in recent years, which threatens to keep inflation well below the ECB’s target in coming months and adds to the likelihood of further policy stimulus early next year.”

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group;

“The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.8 in November from 51.7 in the previous month, indicating that the manufacturing sector held up well. The sub index for total new orders dropped slightly from the previous month’s recent high, and the gauge for new export orders also edged down. Both stayed in expansionary territory, pointing to a continuous improvement in demand. Respondents cited a recovery in overall demand." “The output sub index fell marginally from a recent high in the month before. Production expanded in line with the expansion in new orders.” “The employment sub index rebounded from the previous month’s recent low into positive territory, marking its second expansion this year.” “Although the sub index for suppliers’ delivery times edged up, it remained in contraction territory and stayed in a downward trend that began earlier this year. Constraints on production capacity and stocks of finished goods were still noticeable. The sub index for stocks of purchased items remained slightly above the dividing line between expansion and contraction, suggesting a lackluster willingness to replenish inventories. The gauge for future output expectations dipped, with manufacturers indicating they were worried about uncertainties regarding policies and the market environment.” “The gauge for output charges inched up. The measure for input costs was still relatively high, pointing to pressure on raw material costs. In general, the prices of industrial products remained stable.” “China’s manufacturing sector continued to recover in November, with both domestic and overseas demand rising and the employment sub index returning to expansionary territory for the second time this year.”

The Caixin China Composite PMI data (which covers both manufacturing and services) signaled a solid increase in total business activity across China in November. The Composite Output Index rose from 52.0 in October to 53.2, to indicate the steepest rate of growth for 21 months.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group;

“The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index edged up to 53.5 in November, a marked increase from 51.1 in the previous month, marking the highest growth rate since April this year. The reading indicates a recovery in activity across the services sector. “The Caixin China Composite Output Index rose to 53.2 in November from 52 in the previous month, the highest since February 2018. The employment gauge bounced back into positive territory, reflecting easing pressure on the labor market. The measures for new orders and new export orders remained at relatively high levels, reflecting a continuous improvement in demand. The gauge for input prices edged down, pointing to easing pressure on the costs of companies. But business confidence was still weak, with the measure for future output expectations down from October." “China’s economy continued to recover in November, as domestic and foreign demand both improved. But business confidence remained subdued, reflecting the impact from uncertainties generated by the China-U.S. trade conflicts. That will restrain a recovery in economic growth. The trade dispute is the major reason behind the slowing economic growth this year, and will become a key factor affecting the stabilization and recovery of China’s economy next year.”

The headline Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, remained below the 50.0 no change mark in November for a seventh straight month, posting 48.9 (48.4; October), to signal a continuation of the downturn in Japan's manufacturing sector. Economic decline was apparent in the investment and intermediate goods sub-categories, while consumer goods makers observed a marginal improvement from October.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit;

"Japan's manufacturing sector remains firmly stuck in contraction, with the same issues which have plagued the industrial world once again hitting firms where it hurts. In particular, export orders dropped at the fastest rate since mid-year amid reports of demand weakness at key trade destinations, namely China.” "At the sub-sectors, it was intermediate and investment goods which were the primary sources of economic decline, whereas consumer goods makers observed improvements in business conditions.” "Signs of how deeply-rooted this manufacturing downturn in Japan has become were seen in other survey data. Price discounting has been a trend in each of the past six months, highlighting that firms are now actively trying to tackle the sluggish demand conditions. Inventories of inputs also fell at a sharp rate, suggesting that firms are not expecting output requirements to rise anytime soon."

The seasonally adjusted Jibun Bank Japan Business Activity Index rose back above the crucial 50.0 mark in November to signal renewed growth during November. However at 50.3, the headline index was only indicative of marginal growth that was noticeably weaker than the expansions seen on average across the first three quarters of the year.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit;

"November data is highly discouraging for the Japanese economy. October was difficult to interpret as a consequence of the consumption tax hike and powerful typhoon. A rebound was to be expected in November, but disappointingly, the strength of the recovery was limited, with activity growing only marginally.” "No notable acceleration in new business growth was also seen, suggesting that underlying demand conditions in Japan's service sector have weakened so far in the fourth quarter.” "Japan's service sector has been robust in 2019 so far, doing a good job at offsetting the strong drag from manufacturing. However, based on survey data so far in the fourth quarter, a contraction in economic output seems highly plausible as we head into year-end."

A pause in easing from the Reserve Bank of India, as overnight repo rates were held steady at 4.65%-4.90% against expectations from analysts for a fresh 25 bps cut. No surveyed analyst was expecting a hold. Despite cutting its fiscal 2020 growth forecast from 6.1% to 5%, the bank raised its inflation forecast after a reported surge in inflation came through in recent data.

IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI rose from 50.6 in October, when it had fallen to a two-year low, to 51.2 in November. The latest reading was below the survey average (53.8) and indicated only a slight improvement in the health of the sector.

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit;

"After pulling back noticeably in October, manufacturing sector growth displayed a welcoming acceleration in November. Still, rates of expansion in factory orders, production and exports remained far away from those recorded at the start of 2019, with subdued underlying demand largely blamed for this. "Some level of uncertainty regarding the economy was evident by a subdued degree of business optimism. Also, companies shed jobs for the first time in over a year-and a-half and there was another round of reduction in input buying. The weakness of these forward-looking indicators suggests that firms are bracing themselves for challenging times ahead.” "PMI data continued to show a lack of inflationary pressures in the sector which, combined with slow economic growth, suggests that the RBI will likely extend its accommodative policy stance and further reduce the benchmark interest rate during December."

Posting 52.7 in November (October: 49.2), the IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index signaled output growth for the first time in three months. The upturn was associated with a pick-up in demand, improved technology and rising client numbers. That said, the headline figure remained below its long-run average of 54.2.

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit;

"Although the services economy shrugged off some of the weakness seen in September and October, the latest PMI results continue to sound a note of caution regarding demand and the underlying state of the sector.” "The main positive to be taken from November's survey was a renewed increase in new work, which provided the platform for growth of services activity and employment whilst resulting in an improvement in business confidence. But, while the sector moved along nicely and looks set for a sustained expansion in December, there were signs of fragility.” "Rates of expansion in sales and activity were mild by historical standards, while the degree of business confidence remained subdued. Also, a moderation in charge inflation, which came despite the strongest upturn in cost burdens for over a year, highlights a lack of pricing power among services firms. This relatively weak rise in charges likely supported demand in November, but leads to questions on how long firms can absorb cost increases and sacrifice margins in favor of demand growth."

The ASEAN headline PMI rose from 48.5 in October to 49.2 in November, signalling a sixth consecutive deterioration in the health of the ASEAN manufacturing sector, albeit one that was only marginal. Notably, the deterioration in operating conditions was the softest since July, with both production and incoming new business falling at softer rates than those seen in October.

Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS Markit;

"November PMI data highlighted further issues facing the ASEAN manufacturing sector, with operating conditions deteriorating for the sixth month in a row. The decline eased to a marginal rate, however, with the PMI signalling the weakest contraction in four-months. Nonetheless, both output and new orders continued to decline, with companies citing demand conditions.” "Country level data highlighted further divergence, with four of the seven monitored countries reporting worsening manufacturing conditions. Myanmar continued to outperform the ASEAN trend with a solid improvement, while Singapore remained at the bottom of the rankings. "Overall, weak client demand remains a primary concern, and despite signs of the downturn easing in November, order intakes will need to pick up soon to increase the likelihood of a recovery in the near future.”

The UK IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped to 48.9 in November, down from 49.6 in October but above the earlier flash estimate of 48.3. The PMI has remained below the neutral mark of 50.0 for seven successive months.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit;

“November saw UK manufacturers squeezed between a rock and a hard place, as the uncertainty created by a further delay to Brexit was accompanied by growing paralysis ahead of the forthcoming general election. Downturns in output and new orders continued amid a renewed contraction in exports. The pace of job losses also hit a seven-year high as firms sought to reduce overheads in the face of falling sales. De-stocking at manufacturers and their clients following the latest Brexit delay was a major contributor to the weakness experienced by the sector. Inflationary pressures meanwhile showed signs of moderating further, with input costs falling slightly for the first time since March 2016.” “Signs of a two-speed economy persisted, with intensifying business uncertainty leading to a further steep drop in demand for machinery and equipment as firms cut back on investment, but rising demand for consumer goods suggests that households continue to provide some support to the economy.” “Manufacturers across all sectors will be hoping that the New Year brings clarity on the political, trade and economic fronts, providing a more certain foundation to plan and rebuild as the next decade begins.”

At 48.0 in November, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing PMI signaled a modest deterioration in operating conditions. The headline figure was down from 50.4 in October to its lowest mark since the inception of the survey.

Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit;

"PMI data for November showed that weak demand coupled with the postponement of projects caused troubles in the manufacturing industry, while economic uncertainty clouded the outlook and ushered goods producers to pull back their expectations regarding the 12-month outlook for production.” "We saw a number of gauges slip to survey lows, including the PMI, output, quantity of purchases, input stocks and employment indices. As for the latter, there were mentions that lowers sales led firms to downsize, reduce work hours and terminate temporary employment. "The one positive from the latest data set was a notable reduction in cost pressures. Input price inflation eased to a survey low, while factories reduced their selling charges in attempts to secure new work. These price developments may offer some impetus to demand in the coming months."

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 51.4 in November, up slightly from 51.2 in the previous month and the highest reading since February. The modest improvement in business conditions was underpinned by continued increases in output, new orders and employment.

Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit;

“The manufacturing sector has started to find its feet again after a soft patch during the third quarter of the year. November data reveals another modest recovery in manufacturing performance, led by faster growth among consumer goods producers.” "New orders and production volumes have now risen in tandem for three months running. However, underlying growth momentum remains lackluster in comparison to historic trends and this continues to hold back job creation as well as near-term business optimism.” "Lower export sales were the main source of concern in November, especially within the investment goods category. That said, Canadian manufacturers often noted that they expect improving US demand and a reduction in global trade frictions to help deliver a turnaround in export demand."

Bank of Canada made no change to interest rates and gave an upbeat assessment on the backdrop for global growth. BoC policymakers also like the strength in domestic investment activity.

Earnings Observations

Refinitiv research;

Q4 ‘19 Earnings Growth Highlights;

“The estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 for 19Q4 is -0.1%. If the energy sector is excluded, the growth rate improves to 2.2%. The S&P 500 expects to see share-weighted earnings of $335.8B in Q4 ’19, compared to share-weighted earnings of $336.1B in Q4 ’18." "Seven of the 11 sectors in the index expect to see an improvement in earnings relative to Q4 '18. The utilities and financials sectors have the highest earnings growth rates for the quarter, while the energy sector has the weakest anticipated growth compared to Q4 '18."

The Political Scene

Now that December is underway, markets are in my view, incorrectly focused on the mid month deadline that will determine whether there is a trade deal or new tariffs on Chinese goods. First up, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview Monday that the U.S. would go ahead on tariffs on another wave of Chinese goods if there was no deal with China by Dec. 15.

The president then remarked that he has given thought to the notion it may be in the best interest of the U.S. to make any deal until after the election. Of course that was taken to mean there would definitely NOT be a trade deal until late 2020.

After their Thursday call, Steve Mnuchin reported;

"U.S and China trade talks 'on track' but not bound by a specific deadline. Deputy negotiators from the U.S. and China held a call on Thursday and are "actively working" toward a trade deal."

China's Commerce Ministry issued reassurance on Thursday that the negotiating teams from its side and the U.S. have maintained close communication and that negotiations with the U.S. remain on track. However, the two sides remain "at odds" over the value of farm goods China will buy from the U.S. and the two sides haven't yet agreed on how deep a reduction in tariffs the U.S. would make.

Another trade headline cited the USTR as ready to impose tariffs on French goods in retaliation to a digital tax that impacts U.S technology companies. Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have been targeted by France.

House Speaker Pelosi announced that the House would move forward with Articles of Impeachment. We can expect this to be done post haste as Democrats are facing pressure to wrap up their end of the impeachment process before the end of the year, possibly with a floor vote of the House on whether Trump should be impeached. If the House impeaches the president, the process then moves to the Senate where it's expected to hold a trial early next year.

This process has unfolded the way I thought it would. To date, it is simply not a market moving event.

We are about to find out if the new entrant to the race, Mr. Bloomberg can beat these odds. Ever since Al Gore in 2000, every Democratic candidate who has won the Iowa caucus has won the Democratic nomination. Momentum that comes out of winning early states can be hard to stop, with candidates who put little energy into them becoming largely irrelevant by the time Super Tuesday rolls around.

The Fed

In the last four months, the 10-year Treasury rate rallied off the low of 1.47%, reaching an interim high of 1.94%. The 10 year then settled into a trading range, perhaps building a base for a run higher. On the flip side, those that live in fear of a global recession suggest this is a pause before the bottom (1.47%) is tested again.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remained inverted until October 10th. The 2/10 Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days.

For some, that means the countdown clock has started for a recession and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500. That crowd may be disappointed. I maintained from the first day 2/10 Treasuries inverted, ONLY a sustained inversion is a meaningful recession signal. History then tells us on average, a recession occurs 18 months after a sustained 2/10 yield curve inversion. None of these yield curves are inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 23 basis points today.

Sentiment

Retail investors aren't interested in the stock market.

This week marked a third consecutive week with a decline for AAII's bullish sentiment reading. Now at 31.7%, it is the lowest level since October 10th when it had fallen to a much lower level of 20.3%. For reference, that was the lowest bullish sentiment reading since May of 2016.

This week also marked the seventeenth week in a row that bullish sentiment has been below its historical average. That is the longest such streak since the one ending at 25 weeks in October of 2017.

The vast majority of investors are still not positioned correctly in this Bull market. This contrarian indicator continues to work its magic for the Bulls.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed inventories decreased by 4.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 447.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% above the five year average for this time of year. This draw came despite domestic production remaining at record levels and exports also falling versus last week.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 3.4 million barrels last week and are about 4% above the five year average for this time of year.

Thanks to the bullish print in this week’s data, in addition to the anticipation of further OPEC cuts to be announced in the biannual meeting that began this week, crude oil rallied 6+% closing at $59.17.

The Technical Picture

Savvy investors have been rewarded for being patient throughout the summer months when the major indices went through a long term sideways consolidation phase. Since the S&P broke out of that sideways range at the end of October, we’ve seen a big leg higher with new all time highs being made on a seemingly daily basis. 2019 has been the year where the S&P has spent a lot of time at the upper bands of the trend channel.

Source: Bespoke

The ‘Red’ area on the chart represents one or two standard deviations from the 50 day moving average. In layman's terms the index is stretched, and at some point be expected to revert back to the "mean”, the “Blue” shaded area. Hence the reason why the calls to lighten up and hedge are in vogue now.

The DAILY chart of the S&P portrays the pullback off the highs right to an area of support, and for now a retake of the very short term 20 day moving average (green line).

Chart Courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

With the investment world focused on every "tariff' headline it is difficult to have conviction for any short term call. That is not really a problem. It is always better to view the market in the context of the longer term primary trend that is in play.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Funny how pundits change their narrative from a market that has gone nowhere, to one that just flashed a blow off top, and both are perceived as a negative for the Bulls. The early week selling increased the talk about the possibility of a major market top, a blow off top being put in. With the S&P reaching 3140+ that “feels” like the right thing to say.

On the other hand, a minority of investors might wish to make a case that we have witnessed a major market low in December 2018.

Tariffs, tariffs, tariffs. Many economists came up with dire forecasts of how the U.S. consumer was going to be crippled. Some of that talk actually continues today. With the job market being so strong, tariffs are the proverbial drop in the bucket.

Given the fact that manufacturing here in the U.S has slowed, it still might not be wise to jump on the manufacturing recession bandwagon just yet. After all, there are 500,000 jobs in the sector that remain unfilled. Last time I looked, a recession is usually associated with job layoffs, not job openings.

Let's also not forget that while we were experiencing manufacturing slowdowns during this expansion in 2012 & 2016, there were NO tariffs in place. Therefore, the notion that this manufacturing weakness is all about tariffs, is completely off base.

Market Skeptics

Ray Dalio has apparently followed his own bearish advice while managing client funds. While the S&P is up 25%, his Bridgewater Associates fund is down 6%.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Best Buy (BBY) is a company that has watched its stock affected by all of the “tariff” talk. In yet another example of how overblown some of this rhetoric can be, consider the following. Since tariffs were enacted, Best Buy has beaten analysts earnings estimates in every quarter. The company has also raised guidance in the last two quarters.

During the November conference call the company raised FY20 EPS view to $5.81-$5.91 from $5.60-$5.75, consensus $5.74. They raised FY20 revenue guidance to $43.2B-$43.6B from $43.1B-$43.6B, consensus $43.38B. Finally, BBY raised FY20 SSS growth guidance to 1%-2% from 0.7%-1.7%.

Common sense tells us that management is not about to raise guidance if tariffs are this perceived huge unknown that no one can deal with. Nor do I believe they have a crystal ball that told them the next round of tariffs scheduled for December won't be enacted. It's also quite doubtful they took a guess on the impact of the proposed tariffs either.

What is more than likely occurring, the company has already mitigated any drag from existing tariffs. Additionally, this new round of tariffs that has everyone spooked, is now apparently seen to be a nonevent to the management of BBY. A striking development considering this is the round of tariffs that the pundits are telling us will surely affect the consumer.

I'll repeat, the entire tariff narrative does not “fit “ what is actually occurring.

Markets are temperamental, they can be psychologically impaired at the best of times, but the degree to which trade headlines are the divine and ONLY source of what transpires during the trading day is absurd and beyond comprehension.

No need to mince words here, BOTH sides have been unreliable sources of information about how trade talks are proceeding, let alone the general trajectory of the US-China relationship. What we have seen is a lot of "posturing", yet every headline is treated as FACT. Every report seen as some new revelation of information that will lead to a permanent solution. The two sides in the negotiation process don't know the final outcome yet, yet the “experts” seem to have all the answers. The problem, it is all based on pure conjecture. This complete unadulterated sideshow is laid at the doorstep of the media.

Over and over, the credibility of the markets has been taken advantage of by those hammering out their opinions on trade negotiations. ALL of them have been wrong. Yet time and time again, lessons have not been learned by market participants.

While there is no crime here, at some point in time, someone, somewhere has to get up and explain some facts without an agenda. To that end, I finally heard two market analysts this week telling the opinionated talking heads that the trade issue is wildly overstated. Kudos to them. Perhaps the investment community is finally getting it. This is something I have stated here's since mid 2018.

I‘m not looking for any accolades. The takeaway is, I listened to what the stock market has told ALL of us. It’s rather simple. The price action of the stock market declared the "so called trade war" a total nonevent. Dismiss the market's message and pay the consequences.

Just three short months ago, investors lived through another difficult time, that turned out to be a critical turning point this year. Many dismissed what the market was telling them, and panicked.

During the last week in August, some of the smartest guys around were telling their clients to sell stocks. They weren’t alone, the headlines were miserable. The Yuan fell to a level last seen 10 years ago, and Washington accused China of being a currency manipulator. Earlier in the month the administration announced an additional 10% tariff to be placed on $300 billion in Chinese imports starting September 1. China chose to retaliate when they unveiled new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. products. Investors faced with what was perceived as a full blown trade AND currency war.

As the negativity increased, the VIX traded as high as 24, as market volatility was running high. The 2-10 yield curve first inverted on an intraday basis on Aug. 14. It was all about fear and the perfect storm of headlines. For the fearful and anyone doubting the bull market, it was an easy decision. SELL, put on hedges, and perhaps go net short what was perceived as a fragile market.

I saw the situation quite differently, and noted that the Long term trend was NOT in jeopardy. It was nothing more than a default to the MACRO view in times of stress. On August 24th I ended the weekend article with this;

“When the long-term trend remains in place, it is best not to try and outguess the stock market. Do so at your own risk. Stay the course.

The S&P is up 10+% since then. If an investor followed that bearish advice, or worse became aggressive with downside positioning, they put themselves in a double digit hole in less than 3 months. There is a reason I continue to say look at ALL of the data, assess, then reassess. When faced with a decision, ALWAYS default to the longer term.

A gentle reminder. There is but ONE group of investors that remain in the pilots seat. They are in total control of the situation, with very little to be concerned about. I’m referring to anyone that didn’t try to out-think the situation. Instead they made minor adjustments and harvested profits along the way. They didn’t “guess’, they listened to the message from the market, and simply stayed on board as this Secular Bull market has unfolded.

There appears to be little reason to change that strategy.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

