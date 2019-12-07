Consol Energy: Cheap Coal Pure Play

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is a pure-play coal mining company. Its mining assets consist of three operating mines in Pennsylvania (Pennsylvania Mining Complex - "PAMC") with combined proven and probable reserves of close to 700ml tons of thermal coal that, given its characteristics - 12,970 BTU/lb and 2.4% sulfur content - is sold at prices of $45 to 60 per ton, depending on the year, with a premium to average thermal coal. Besides, the company owns 1,281ml tons of recoverable reserves (82% of a total of 1,562ml tons) in three properties in the Northern and Central Appalachian and Illinois Basin regions.

In total, the controlled (owned and leased) proven, probable, recoverable reserves are 2,260.7ml tons, out of which 96.2% are thermal (most of them in the Northern Appalachian region - NAPP), and 3.8% are crossover metallurgical quality coal.

Estimated annual production capacity is as of today 28.5ml tons. The company produced and sold 27.6ml tons in 2018 and 25.4ml tons on average in the last five years. The mines rank 10th, 14th and 37th in the US. Jointly considered, the PAMC ranks 3rd, behind North Antelope (Peabody) and Black Thunder (Thunder Basin Coal). CONSOL owns directly the equivalent to 79% of the reserves, and therefore pays no royalties on those. The rest is leased by CONSOL that controls 100% of all the reserves.

The three mines are underground, and extraction is made in longwalls, which provides for better extraction efficiency and lowest cost within that kind of mines. They are operated as a single complex and all extracted material treated in the Bailey Plant (here you can see where it is), which is supposed to be the largest preparation plant in the US. The plant is directly served by railroad and connected with a marine terminal in Baltimore Port (280 miles away), owned and operated by CONSOL.

All that sounds as an extremely efficient operational set. Quality is good, within the thermal coal product, extraction method is efficient and processed coal movement is also very efficient and with a direct link to seaborne transportation.

According to the company, the complex of the three mines is in the first quartile of cash cost within the region (Northern Appalachian region) and in the first quartile on a global basis.

The fact is that at current deeply depressed coal market, the company makes a 20% margin on selling price (last three quarters of 2019), and an average of 25% from 2014 to 2018 seems to prove it. On a cash-cost-only basis, those same references would be 33% and 38%. The company also receives income from royalties and leases on part of its properties, for an amount of $35ml in 2018.

A little bit of History

The Consolidation Coal Company was formed in Maryland in 1860 and incorporated in Delaware in 1935. In 1945, the company merged with Pittsburgh Coal Company to form Pittsburgh Consolidation Coal Company. You can find annual reports from 1940 and even a book on its history here.

Its initial goal was to buy many small coal mining operators, which was a very normal practice in the end of the 19th century. Hence the "Consolidation - Consol" part in its name.

In 1966 it was bought by Continental Oil (Conoco (NYSE:COP)), which was later bought by its rival, DuPont (NYSE:DD), in 1981. In 1991 a JV is formed by DuPont and RWE assets with the name of CONSOL Energy. DuPont wanted to concentrate in agricultural, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical and used CONSOL's cash to get paid leaving RWE with most of the JV. The company made a public offering in 1999 to rebalance its balance sheet, but the result was not encouraging with the stock market still caught up in the enthusiasm over dotcom issues.

In 2001, the company expanded its business into gas production. In 2003, RWE sold its 74% stake in several private placements, together with some paper from the company. In those days it produced 60-70ml tons of coal from 20 mines, and 40-46bl cubic feet of gas. Its revenues were in the $2bl range.

From 2003 to 2016, CONSOL continued to grow its natural gas business with the formation of a separate company, CNX Gas, and the acquisition of Dominion Resources' Appalachian Basin exploration and production assets while at the same time started a restructuring of its coal activities, concentrating in the best quality, more efficient assets.

In the current chapter of this long story, the company split into two publicly traded companies, a natural gas company CNX Resources (CNX) and a coal company, which retained the name of CONSOL.

The split from CNX and legacy financing facilities

The most obvious purpose of the split was to get rid of the coal business and allow CNX Resources Corporation to become a pure-play gas company.

On Nov 17, CNX stockholders received a distribution of one share of common stock of the newly named CONSOL Energy for every eight shares of CNX's common stock held.

In addition, the former parent transferred all of its ownership interest in CNX Coal Resources LP ("CCR") to CONSOL Energy Inc. as part of the separation. The resulting corporate structure as of today, with minor changes since the spin-off, is shown in the chart:

CCR is a master limited partnership formed by CNX in 2015 to manage and further develop the PAMC; in other words to start, at that time, the reduction in exposure to the coal business in favor of gas. On July 15, the group made an IPO for 44.6% of CCR, raising approximately $158ml plus $200ml from a revolving facility. At that time, it was Greenlight Capital which took a significant stake in CCR. CCR was also granted a right of first offer to acquire the rest of the PAMC complex. Since then, the initial 44.6% of CCR in hand of third parties has been slowly reducing and currently stands at 38.5%.

Therefore, CONSOL owns all of the assets except for 9.625% of the PAMC, equivalent to the 38.5% of CCR times the 25% of PAMC. CONSOL owns 100% of the Marine Terminal and of the 1.3bl tons of undeveloped reserves (the company mentions 1.6bl tons, but that includes the part of the reserves that is leased).

As DuPont or RWE had made previously, CNX wanted the ugly-dirty-stuff away but liked its cash flow, so it implemented substantial upstream payments in the form of capital payback, dividends and financing lines before and at the time of the split. I estimate that all those measures provided CNX with $1.7bl of cash, showing the cash-cow characteristics of CONSOL's business.

Obviously, the financial situation of CONSOL just after the IPO was relatively leveraged. CONSOL had several facilities that had been signed to provide cash for CNX before or at the spin-off:

Senior Secured Credit Facilities ("SSCF") up to $900ml. Those facilities consist in a revolving facility (RCF) of up to $400ml, a term loan (TLA) of up to $100ml and a second term loan (TLB) facility of up to $400ml. SSCFs bear interest at a floating rate and is amortized quarterly at stepped-up amounts as quarters advance. The revolving facility and TLA (due 2023 - 6.8% cost in 2018) include financial covenants to be measured quarterly. All of them are reasonable and were met as of 3Q-2019. Second Lien Notes ("SLN"), $300ml at 11%, due 2025. Yes, you have read correctly, an 11% coupon to be paid semi-annually. For the benefit of CNX, CONSOL shareholders were left with an utterly expensive debt, and additionally, which is where you start to think this was not an arm's length operation, that can only be amortized with a premium of 11% if redeemed before Nov 21 (with a max of 35% of the principal), 5.5% if redeemed after 2021, 2.75% after 2022, and none after 2023. Not very nice looking in my opinion. The notes are trading at 85%, but I do not know how liquid they are and if an investor or the company can really buy some volume at those prices, which would be an excellent opportunity in my opinion. I tried in Interactive Brokers, but I couldn't. Maryland Economic Development Port Facilities ("MEDCO"), 5.75% Revenue Bonds ("MEDCO") due Sept 25. The outstanding amount at the time of the spin-off, and as of now, was $102.9ml. Those are bonds backed by the revenues provided by the Marine Terminal and provide the cheapest financing from all of the legacy facilities.

A quick look to the Coal market

Demand and supply

I will try to not extend myself too much here because it is not that relevant to get to a correct estimate of CONSOL's value.

It is widely known that the consumption for coal for electric generation purposes is decreasing significantly in most mature economies while at the same time has increased significantly in economies like China and is still increasing in economies like India.

According to IEA, in 2017, 8.3bl tons of coal were produced, out of which 6.3bl tons were thermal coal. Consumption of steam coal is estimated at 6.4bl tons in 2017. Major consumer countries are the following:

In 2018, and according to the IEA, coal was the largest single source of electricity, contributing over 38% to the world's electricity needs and was responsible for 40% of the additional power generation worldwide.

Most of CONSOL's production, 60% to 80%, is sold to eastern US utilities, and the rest is exported, so it makes more sense to concentrate in the US rather than in the global picture.

Normally, 80% of the coal that is produced in the US is bituminous and sub-bituminous quality and most of it (90-95%) is used in electric transformation plants. Demand for thermal coal reached a peak in 2007 with 1,127ml tons, and since then, it has been constantly decreasing to the 637ml tons of 2018, equivalent to a -5.1% decrease rate per year.

EIA estimates that 2019 will be another year of declining demand with US generators demanding less than 564ml tons (11% decrease vs. 2018), a consumption level last seen in 1982, equivalent to a coal share in electric generation of 25%. The factors that explain this trend are essentially the following:

The fracking expansion, which has turned natural gas from a premium fuel into a low-cost base-load generation resource combined with the continued build-out of efficient natural gas combined cycle generation.

Persistent cost declines in the renewable energy industry that put pressure on utilization rates of coal electric plants.

Growing utilities interest in coal generation phase-outs.

The only piece of good news for the coal industry in 2018 was the significant growth in coal exports that totaled 115.6ml tons, a sharp increase from 2017. What traditionally has been a swing market for the US might become more important and stable alternative in the future.

Coal and Natural Gas

Coal is also compared by utilities with other energy sources. With the end of the previous century, the perception of natural gas started to change from a premium fuel to a viable base-load alternative. In 2000, natural gas was 21% of global primary energy supply and the evolution of supply needed of higher prices to tap reserves of this fuel, which is what happened from 2001 to 2009.

High natural gas prices had two effects, one was to increase its effective cost premium over coal, allowing for a recovery of coal prices, and second was to create the incentive for supply expansion.

In the US, production increased significantly from 500bl cubic meters in the US in the '90s to more than 600bl in 2010 (+20%) and globally production increased almost 60% in the same period.

Nevertheless, as of 2017, the share of natural gas as primary global energy supply has barely increased and is estimated at 22%. Obviously this differs between mature and growing economies.

In the US, after that natural gas production expansion, since 2010, the cost relationship of natural gas thermal units to coal went down to a normal range of 1 to 2.5x. In the last years, it has stood at 1.2-1.3x, which is at the lower part of the range, putting pressure on coal price competitive position compared to natural gas.

In the short-term, both prices are independent and are fixed mainly by supply variations, but in the medium term, this relatively low premium is an incentive for natural gas demand continuing to erode coal's share as primary energy supply. Nevertheless the current premium is not uncharted territory.

Coal price

Using data from EIA information on prices and production and adjusting for CPI factors, I came up with real-price-production charts for both bituminous and sub-bituminous coal markets in the US since 1969.

As you can see, there are similarities but also some relevant differences. Sub-bituminous coal, between lignite and bituminous coal, a less efficient, cheaper material, saw its production multiply by 5x, after the OPEP crisis in the '70s, from 100ml tons p.a. to more than 500ml tons of production. As production increased, prices kept driving lower until a minimum of $9.7 per ton (in real terms) was reached in 2001.

Since then, there was a slight recovery in price up to $15 as production kept on increasing until 2008. Less demand for cheaper product and the rise of natural gas as a base-load energy alternative started to drive production lower since then. The reduction in sub-bituminous coal production in the last 10 years has been relevant, from c. 540ml tons in 2008 down to 340ml tons in 2018, a 37% reduction or -4.5% annually.

Regarding bituminous coal, given its higher thermal content it can be sold at a higher price (3x higher on average) than sub-bituminous coal. The maximum bituminous coal production level was reached in 1990 with 693ml tons. At that time, price was already coming down since the 70s OPEP crude crisis from $80 per ton to $40 per ton in real terms. Prices continued their fall until a minimum of $34 per ton was reached in 2000. As production kept on reducing, demand and natural gas re-pricing forced a significant recovery in price from 2000 to 2011 of more than 2x in real terms, up to $75 per ton, to fall again until 2016 down to $49 per ton, together with a big cut in production down to 325ml tons in that year (53% since 1990, or 2.9% p.a.).

Since 2016, there has been a slight recovery both in price, up to $58 per ton (+18%), and production volume up to 357ml tons (+10%).

For me it is very difficult to extract some forecasting information about future price except for the fact that prices can increase regardless of the evolution of demand, if supply reduces more than demand. Prices for bituminous coal are today 70% above the 2000 minimum despite the fall in coal consumption, simply because supply has reduced by 217ml tons since that year equivalent to a 38% contraction.

Performance

Regarding the P&L of the company there is not a lot of history since the split was in 2017 and the perimeter of mines before that was different, but there are at least four years of homogeneous information. The company essentially sells the coal it produces serving different long- and medium-term contracts that it signs with utilities. The coal revenues, cash and non-cash costs, and margin are summarized in the following table:

In the last four years, within the depressing coal market that we just peeked, CONSOL has averaged 25.4ml tons of coal sales at a price of $51.3 per ton for an annual income of $1.3bl and a cash margin of $495ml, or 37.7% of coal revenues.

As we can see in the table, selling price has reduced progressively along the years, except for 2018, but the company has been able to keep its margins relatively unchanged, thanks to a reduction in extraction cash costs.

The company also operates the Baltimore Marine Terminal and makes some margin on it despite most (c. 60%) of its activity belongs to CONSOL itself.

Besides, CONSOL receives income from part of its mines in the form of royalties, also from leasing some of its properties, selling rights of way, etc.

After adjusting for the part of PAMC not controlled by CONSOL (9.625%), the total gross margin of the company and the EBITDA corresponding to like for like activities of the company are summarized in the table:

The annual EBITDA has moved in a wide range of $250-490ml. The company has been able to recover its coal margin in 2018 and together with diminished SGA expenses, it obtained an EBITDA in 2018 that is not far from the one in 2014 when coal cash margin was $80ml higher.

Other significant changes are the increase in the margin from the Baltimore Terminal operation, due to increased export activity, and the reduction in income from property rentals, probably due to some reorganization activity, or even make-up, before the split.

Regarding SGA, I have adjusted the reported figures, which seemed quite low, with expenses that were included as other costs in the P&L that I think belong to SGA expenses like employee benefits (they call them legacy, but they don't seem anymore), leases, and coal reserve holding costs. As you can see in the table, the company has made a great effort to reduce expenses in every line showing a clear efficiency effort:

Now the missing element for valuation would be capital expenditures. The company did some heavy investments in 2014, $349ml, partially financed with $221ml of asset sales. Since then, investment capex, which I consider to be mostly maintenance capex, has ranged between $50ml and $130ml per year or 5-11% of coal revenues, with an average of 8.4% that is probably representative for the coming years.

The free cash flow generated by the company's business along these years is summarized in the following table.

As we can see, it has increased every year from the $128ml in 2014, a year that was penalized by heavy capex investment, up to $292ml in 2018. I have used a 15% normalized tax rate for past years so we can see a picture unaffected by different tax rates.

On average, the company has made c. $200ml of free cash flow in the last four years with an average coal price of $51 per ton, above the level that the company is achieving in 2019. That same figure would be c. $250ml if we put 2014 capex outside of the average.

With that, I think we have all the essential elements to get to make a guess on the probable valuation range of CONSOL.

Valuation

The company's value is relatively unaffected by the coal depressing scenario since:

CONSOL produces 7% of US supply without adjusting for exports. The company produces high BTU bituminous coal for a very competitive cost in the first quartile of the cost curve. At the current demand reduction rate (5%), it would take 60 years for the demand in the US for thermal coal to be lower than the current production of the company. At double that rate, it would take 28 years. That is more than the 25 years of proven and probable reserves of the company.

Coal prices, the real determinant of CONSOL's value, can in fact increase from current levels, despite the negative scenario for coal volumes. There is no way out of the fact that with time whoever that produces a commodity at a cash cost that is higher than the market price will disappear. Low prices destroy producers, the less efficient first, and reduce supply, making prices to increase. Whoever produces at a total cost above market price might not disappear but will certainly get in trouble unless are fully equity financed.

Additionally, given the product that the company makes, it is feasible to consider that the production is suitable for the export market, obviously as a worst-case scenario.

So yes, prospects for demand are depressing, but what CONSOL is worth depends, now and for the foreseeable future, on coal price and not coal demand.

We can leave price as the open variable for valuation, but we need to make some assumptions, which after having reviewed the company's past performance, we are in a good position to make:

Regarding production/sales volumes the company provided a 26.8-27.8 guidance in the 3Q-2019 presentation which seems reasonable given the volume made in 2018 (27.6ml). I will take the lower part of the range, or 26.8ml tons as the reference just to start on the safe side. I will take 2018 as representative of cash extraction cost ($29.3/ton) and non-cash costs ($6.2/ton) of coal extraction, despite I will do some sensitivity analysis on it afterwards. I have assumed that maintenance capex will be equal to the average of 2015-18 period, which is excluding 2014. That implies an 8.4% capex to revenue ratio. The minimum has been 5% and the maximum, without 2014, has been 11%. Regarding other income, I will take 2018 figures for property income ($9.4ml vs. $33.6ml on average). I will take the average income for royalties ($21.5ml vs. $24.7ml in 2018) and for Marine Terminal ($23.9ml average vs. $40.9ml in 2018), just to be sure that I'm not assuming multiple on un-sustainable figures. Jointly considered, other income and marine terminal provide a margin of $54.8ml, vs. an historic average of $79ml.

Taking into account all of the above, the calculation of CONSOL's free cash flow for different coal selling prices is summarized in the following table:

The normalized FCF that the company will make is c. $170ml to 490ml with a coal selling price of $42.5 to 60 per ton. In those FCF figures, I have already eliminated the 9.625% stake of PAMC that CONSOL does not control.

I typically use a 10x multiple on normalized FCF if the business of the company is not great, as certainly everybody would agree it is the case for coal, despite CONSOL's performance in the past.

I am making an extra adjustment in the debt value of $63.9ml vs. book value since I consider that the SLN and the TLB were given in conditions that are above what the company could be paying. If I take 6% as the ideal cost of debt for the company, the present value of all the extra cost for the years of remaining maturity would be $63.9ml or c. $2.5 per share, as it is shown in the table:

At 10x, and discounting for financial debt, employee benefits provision, etc., the estimated value per share is in the range of -$3 to 120 per share, taking into account the 2019-3Q number of shares, net of treasury stock at that date (25.9ml shares).

The current share stock price implies a coal selling price of roughly $45 per ton, all else equal. As per 3Q-2019 guidance, selling price is $1.6 above. At $46.6 per ton, a significant part of the producers cannot keep up their businesses running, while CONSOL's estimate value would be $25.8 per share or 2x current share price of $12.7.

So, yes, there is a downside, but we are already very close to the bottom if not past it, so we are on the safe side regarding the range of possible future scenarios. In 2011, not so far away, US bituminous coal price hit $68.5 per ton, which would yield a $640ml free cash flow and a c. $179 per share value with previous assumptions and multiples. It does seem very far now, but it is a scenario that does not look impossible at all. By the way, the price of 2011 is equivalent in real terms to $75 per ton in today's money.

I have made the following sensitivity table of value per share depending on coal selling price and extraction cost:

The colored values belong to the real situations for each year in terms of selling price and extraction cost. As we can see, in 2014, the company sold at prices close to the top of the range, but its extraction cost was also significantly higher than today. In latest years, a lower selling price has been compensated by lower extraction cost. 2016 was the year with the lowest price ($43.3) to extraction cash cost margin ($28.1) of all.

All things being equal, the company needs at least a price to complete extraction cost (cash and non-cash) of $7.4 per ton for its equity value to be above the water or $9.2 to justify its current market cap vs. the $13.2 that the company has made on average since 2014. That apparently small difference of $4 per ton in coal price makes equity implied value pass from current market cap to more than 3x higher.

As you can see, sensitivity is very high in this price of coal range since we're very close to the extraction cost of the company or most coal mining companies in the US. The difference with CONSOL is that at this price borderline, it is still competitive.

Additional upsides

Capital cost management

The company is actively managing its capital and funding cost and using part of its free cash flow to buy back either shares or debt. After several plan amendments, the company can buy back up to $200ml in debt or shares. Since the beginning of the program, the company has bought back:

Second Lien Notes (the ones at 11%) for an amount of 60.8ml or 20% of the initial issuance, with an average premium of 10%. This premium is my own estimate based on some assumptions, but the company does not like to disclose it, probably because it doesn't like to show it is buying at par (plus applicable amortization premium) vs. buying at the market at 15% discount. Maybe I'm wrong, but this is what I was able to figure out.

Common stock equivalent to 8.7% of the total shares outstanding at an average price of $24 per share. That is double the current share price. The company thought it was already undervalued in 2018 when it bought shares at an average price of $36. Logically, in 2019 with even lower prices, the company has intensified its acquisitions, more than doubling then, at an average price of $19.

CCR common units for a total amount of $3.4ml. The amount is low probably because of lack of market volume since the price looks interesting.

As of the 5th of November 2019, the last webcast, the company had invested another $14ml in undisclosed buybacks but probably in conditions similar or better than until the end of the third quarter.

Debt buyback improves average cost of debt that I estimate that it is below 8% as of 3Q-2019 vs. 8.84% only nine months ago. Full elimination of Term Loan and Second Lien Notes would have a positive effect in my opinion of $63.9ml or $2.5 per share, almost 20% return with current share price.

In addition, share buybacks increase future value of remaining shareholders in the company. The effect in $ per share is bigger as share value estimate increases. At a coal price of $60 per ton and an estimated share value of $120, the value creation (capital gains) for the 2.4ml shares that have been bought back would be $232ml or $9 per share.

Less conservative assumptions

As explained before, I tried to be on the safe side regarding the figure to which a multiple is applied to make sure I don't escalate inflated base figures. Terminal margin could keep up with the figures of 2018 or rental income and royalties could increase. That could easily add 20-30ml p.a. which is equivalent to 170-250ml in additional value or $6-9 per share.

Growth projects

The company is using some of its FCF for growth of the Itmann project that started in 2019 and is projected to become operational in 1Q-2020. This is supposed to add 0.6ml tons of crossover metallurgical coal to the production mix of CONSOL for a capex that is estimated in $65ml, the lower part of the initial range.

I have not considered the effect that this high IRR project could bring to the value of CONSOL, but it will certainly be positive.

Conclusion

I came to look into CONSOL because I follow AZvalor funds and one of its big bets is CONSOL. I gave a quick look at it back in March 19 when it was trading at $35 and it looked very cheap in EV/EBITDA multiple, so I bought just a few to secure some exposure before putting hours on its analysis.

As it frequently happens to me, just after buying it began to fall and went $10 lower in just a few months. I still did not find the time, but the fall went on. At the beginning of November with the share already at $13, I decided it was time to handle the problem and see which big mistake I had made and why so I started putting real hours in the company.

I heard all webcasts of the last two years and nothing seemed to have happened to justify the crash in valuation except for the negative mood against coal, peers of the company in financial strain, should not be a surprise by now if you've read so far, and depressing demand perspectives.

Luckily for me, it happened this way. Otherwise I would have invested much more back in March. The logic of numbers and supply rationale kept on knocking my door with the conclusion that CONSOL is a great opportunity. It was at $35 and certainly is at $12.7.

From a static point of view, at current coal market prices, the company can easily be worth $25 per share or double of what it is today in the market. When I say easily is because I've tried to be cautious on production level, in other income, or in debt and minorities in PAMC. Also because this value does not consider any additional debt reduction or improvement nor any income from new growth projects.

So, in a reasonably worst-case scenario, I would be expecting a 100% return at $12.7 per share. You can say coal price can still decrease and demand will shrink much more than the market is expecting, and you have to be very pessimistic for that, but if bituminous coal price reduces more, supply will cease and then price, no matter how small is demand, will increase, because there will be no supply. Demand can shrink 93% before CONSOL's output is taken into account. It is the cheapest to extract high-BTU, low-sulfur bituminous coal around so it can be the last to remain solvent.

But that is only a reasonably worst-case scenario. Any marginal improvement brings tremendous upside to the value of the company. For every $1 increase in coal price, all else being equal, $182ml ($7 per share) is added to its estimated value, a 27% increase for the first dollar, or 55% if compared to current market cap.

That is what happens when market value is so close to zero, or in other words, when the market assumes that business value is so close to debt and other liabilities.

A more optimistic scenario but still not out of this world like price of coal returning to the 2011 price of $68.5 per ton would bring its FCF from $240ml to $640ml and its estimated equity value to $4.6bl or close to $180 per share. That would imply a EV/EBITDA of 7x and a EV/FCF of 10x which are not high multiples by the way.

This seems like a bit crazy right now, but it is just what comes out from simple math. It is an example, and I don't mean it will happen, but it is a plausible scenario where price goes back to what it was a few years ago. How can price go up if demand goes down? Well, because supply goes down the same way or even further, as it has been happening since 1990.

I do not know what coal prices will do, but I do know that they cannot decrease much further for a long time since low prices will erode supply and will end up at some undefined moment with higher prices. Until that moment, it is just patience. But when it comes, CONSOL will be an extremely cheap call option on the cheapest quality bituminous coal in the US.

