Our Family Investments: A Deeper Look Into Our Stock Portfolio

Four years before I started contributing to Seeking Alpha, I started a small investment portfolio of individual stocks. Over the next eight years, this portfolio has provided 95% capital appreciation on all funds invested or reinvested, and the portfolio has grown over 150% on the funds invested. While the figures provided are applicable to this portfolio, it is important to note that these figures are for this portfolio only. We also have 401(k)s, IRAs and investment property as part of our total investment portfolio. It's also important to note that I consider this portfolio about 50% of the way built out, ideally I'd like to have it top out between 40 and 50 companies. This portfolio is held in a taxable account, so any selling or trimming would cause taxable events. I mention these components because there are a few very large positions in this portfolio. I generally have let my winners run and worry about filling around them as funds become available. I don't want to give the impression that I would be comfortable with any companies making up nearly 25% of my total assets.

A few months ago, I provided a deeper look into my grandmothers portfolio. Today, I will do the same with my wife and mine. Unlike that portfolio where most of the companies were purchased within months of each other, with set amounts being purchased each time, this portfolio has been built in small increments over the last eight years. I realize that position weights are not ideal. I also realize that in some cases, they're more likely to get further out of line with where they are now than they are to equal out. Because the portfolio is a part of a larger asset base, I don't worry too much about having concentrated positions especially as the portfolio is being built out. Here are the 24 companies that currently make up our portfolio and the percentage of the portfolio that each company makes up:

Our Portfolio's Consistent Winners

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): It has long been the largest position in the portfolio and will most likely continue to be for the foreseeable future. The shares owned were purchased in 2011 and 2012 with an average purchase price of $29.80 a share. While the current value of the shares make up over 24% of the portfolio, the shares are showing a net gain of over 400%. With a current yield just over 1.7% and a future P/E ratio over 27, I would not be looking to initiate a position here. However, nothing in those numbers makes me think the valuation is so out of line that I would be inclined to sell either.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): This is another position that has grown to where it is today. I originally purchased shares on the day after Apple announced it was raising its dividend for the first time. Instead of waiting till the company reached a threshold of years of raises, I decided that the time was right to add the company. In looking back at my notes, it didn't hurt that future P/E ratio was sitting just over 11 at the time of purchase. The shares were purchased at a split-adjusted cost of $69.21. I would not be looking to add to my position here, but it is worth noting that earlier this year one of our daughters chose Apple as the first company she bought and has seen the share price increase over 30% since she purchased the company.

Visa (NYSE:V): This is a more recent position, bought using Scottrade's Flexible Reinvestment Program before it was shut down. Visa is only the 16th largest position in this portfolio. From an income perspective, it's one of the smallest. The average share price on all purchases is $79.33 with none being bought above the $93 plateau. While I am not rushing out to buy shares of Visa here, I think there's a discussion to be had to adding in the high 160s. Valuation is high, but earnings have not disappointed, and until they do, the multiples are going to remain stretched. A lot of income investors will avoid a company like Visa because its yield is so low that it won't come up in a lot of screens for income stocks. While I'm not a huge believer in Yield on Cost, Visa is a nice example of how the growth of the dividend has been occurring, but the share price increases have kept the yield low. My shares on average pay out over 1.5% of what I put into them. Is that great? Of course not, but when you consider that the current yield is .66% and my last purchase was just over three years ago, you can see how much that dividend has actually grown.

The Stocks In The Red

Of the 24 stocks owned, only four of them are not showing capital appreciation at this point. In only two of the four companies is the capital loss more than .5% of the entire portfolio.

The company with the largest loss is Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI). I bought into the hype on the company and didn't sell out as I read warning after warning to do so. When it finally sliced the dividend, I really did a deep dig into the company to see if it's something I was comfortable owning. I decided I was, even with the dividend cut, and have seen shares rebound nearly 100% since then. That's the good news. The bad news is that when shares were trading at 10, I nearly convinced myself to double down on the position. Had I done so the total position would be at a net gain today. For both ours and grandma's portfolios, we will continue to hold our positions. My guess is this is one none of the kids ever own.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shows as a small capital loss. With the dividend received, its total return is actually slightly in the green. I continue to look at it as the company works through this current environment and don't see the upside to buy more shares, but don't see the downside in keeping what is currently owned. With only owning Exxon and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in this sector, I am comfortable letting the position sit. Long term, I expect that as renewable energy becomes more profitable, both firms will start to move more and more resources towards them.

Philip Morris (PM) is another company where I show a small capital loss, but with dividends collected would show a profit over the course of the investment. Another company where I am not really tempted to add additional capital to the investment, but believe that the long-term stability of the industry will lead to profits for years to come.

3M (MMM) is simply a stock we purchased a little bit early in the cycle. 3M is a company my wife is very familiar with and with the shares selling off 20% from their all-time high, we decided to make a starter investment in them. The shares are selling off about 20% from that point. Watching the shares after we bought our starter position was one of the reasons I was more confident in grandma being able to add her shares a few months back with a reasonable level of safety. We haven't seen the shares rebound completely, but since her purchase, they have been up slightly.

Most Recent Purchases

One of our last three purchases was the shares purchased in 3M discussed above. The other two were a starter position in Home Depot (HD) purchased at the same time as 3M. Since purchase, the shares have risen by 10.36%. With a 2.54% yield and a five-year dividend growth rate of 21%, I continue to look for opportunities to add more shares. With its recent pullback, it's starting to become interesting again. I would prefer shares under a future P/E ratio of 20, but at its current 21.2, it's becoming pretty attractive again. With the portfolio having less than 1% of its total value in the stock, it is one we will likely add more of in the near future. In May we increased our holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and have seen shares increase just over $7 a share. With JNJ only making up 1.43% of the portfolio, we will be continuing to add shares in the future. I prefer shares when the yield is over 2.8%, but even here is not a huge stretch.

Where To Next?

In the last few months, I haven't spent nearly as much time on our investments as I've been a bit busy with the birth of our daughter. However, now that she's home and growing, I will be spending a bit more time looking to put funds to work.

In early due diligence, we may have an interest in adding to our Disney (DIS) position as both of our older girls are already trying to introduce their sister to Disney+. It looks like as it works through the recent purchases and starting up the streaming system that the dividend may be staying at its current rate for a little while. That may be a reason for some to look in the other direction, but I think it's prudent management. If shares slip at all in price, we may be looking to add to that position.

I've also taken note of the downturn in Cisco Systems (CSCO) which was my grandma's third best performer when the article on her portfolio was written. At that time, I thought the shares might have gotten a bit out in front of the performance of the company. The correction on it however seems to be a bit overdone. Given the concentration of funds here in technology, I'm not sure I want to go that direction right now, but if the share price remains attractive, it might be the direction the market takes us to.

One company I want to do a deeper dive into is American Water Works (AWK). Each time I ask for companies that people think I should take a look at, this one is mentioned. Now might be a good time to look into it more closely to find a solid entry point. I'm also planning on looking into the metrics of Visa and Mastercard (MA) to see if we might be better off spreading our investment dollars between the two companies.

As always, I am open to suggestions on companies that may be missing, or if there are any strategic areas you think might be strengthened if looked at differently. I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS LISTED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.