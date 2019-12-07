IMF November Buys: The 24 Stocks I Added To My Fund (Part 1)

I'm done buying U.S. banks for now. Energy and tech stocks are now at the top of the shopping list.

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

I made the monthly IMF buys for November in the middle of last month, and I did so in two parts. The first being an extra $1,000 I put into Argentine and Chilean stocks - more on that in part two of this article.

And then there were the normal additions to the portfolio. This update covers those purchases, which include:

First up, dividend reinvestments. I channeled October's dividends back into Hormel Foods (HRL). Of the Dividend Aristocrats, Hormel is currently my favorite. It's a high-quality debt-free business with a fantastic growth and income history, and it's one of the few top-tier consumer staples companies still trading (slightly) below its 2016 peak from the last rush for yield. Once the African Swine Fever concerns blow over, Hormel should follow the sector up to sharply higher territory. I'd also note that Hormel's dividend yield is near 10-year highs. While the stock price is up recently, the company just hiked the dividend by 11% which keeps the dividend yield right around 2.0%:

Data by YCharts

In any case, you can buy this Dividend Aristocrat at the same yield as you could in 2009. Given the rush for yield elsewhere, that really doesn't make much sense; once HRL's dividend yield returns to 1.5%, the stock price will be 30% higher.

Stock Exchanges & Fintech

I've written at length about CBOE (CBOE) previously and generally prefer it as my top American stock exchange pick. If you want fewer holdings, there's probably no need to own two stock exchanges - CBOE is fine. That said, the IMF is a quasi-index fund where I'm happy to own as many consistent market-beating stocks as I can get my hands on if they're selling at a reasonable price. Nasdaq (NDAQ) certainly fits the bill:

Data by YCharts

Over the past decade, Nasdaq has more than doubled the S&P 500 in performance, as NDAQ's stock has gone up nearly 500%. You might say that the Nasdaq has outperformed because tech stocks - which the Nasdaq lists many of - have done so well. Even there, however, the Nasdaq business has topped the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) - a leading tech index ETF. Back up to 15 years ago, including a down-cycle, and Nasdaq's outperformance versus the ETFs becomes even larger. This is the sort of ideal holding you look for; something that outperforms even during good times and has less operational downside during recessions.

To that point, the company's EPS was more or less flat during the Great Financial Crisis, an amazing result for anything related to the finance industry during that period. Moreover, since 2009, operating income has been up every single year. Not only does activity tend to rise over time along with the market, but Nasdaq is also figuring out more ways to sell data and services out to the financial industry. In an age of big data, a firm like Nasdaq has great opportunity to find additional high-margin revenue streams; in fact trading revenues are already under 50% of the total.

I mentioned CBOE; I added to that position as well this month. Ultimately the stock exchanges should be making new highs as the overall market does; I'm calling for S&P 4,000 over the next 18-24 months, and as such I certainly like the stock exchanges when they haven't even hit fresh highs yet.

CBOE's stock in particular is still trading more than 10% below its January 2018 high, so it has more ground to cover as it catches up to the overall market. I'd also remind folks that CBOE relies on trading related to the VIX volatility index for a substantial chunk of revenues. This serves as a potential source of increased business during a potential market decline; VIX trading should pick up during the next market downturn, helping offset weakness from other CBOE revenue streams. Notably, this didn't work last February, due to Volmageddon, but with leverage turned down on the volatility products since then, this shouldn't repeat.

Also, I keep adding to the position in Broadridge Financial (BR). Broadridge has nice optionality with its wealth management software. The company already dominates shareholder communications (proxies) and has a long-life business there that generates plenty of cash flow to support the current share price and kick out a reasonable and growing dividend. Now, it is adding more pieces onto that base.

Here's the thesis on that in a nutshell:

In this case, Broadridge is actually moving into a market segment that investors value more than their current existing one - check out the difference in price/sales multiples between a well-run capital-allocation driven software roll-up (Constellation) and Broadridge, which is still perceived as a stuffy back-office financial services business:

Data by YCharts

Combine double-digit revenue growth from Broadridge - which it already consistently does - with an expansion in the price/sales ratio, and this stock could have explosive upside.

For example, if you assume Broadridge grows revenues at 11% per year for the next two years - right in line with its five-year average - and the P/S ratio expands to 4.0x, then BR stock would be worth $186 in 2021 versus the current $119 quotation. Throw in the 1.8% dividend and history of double-digit annual dividend increases, and you have a growth and income machine on your hands here.

While I purchased those more specialized financial sector companies this month, I bought no more U.S. banks. As banks have been my top category of interest since late 2018, this may come as quite a shock. However, the sector - as measured by the Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) - is now up 35% from the December 2018 low and an incredible 15% just since September. I've been pounding the table on the sector, but at some point, the value isn't quite as strong as it used to be. On top of that, the IMF portfolio is now ~20% banking shares overall. If the sector keeps sprinting higher, the portfolio will make plenty of money on its existing exposure. No need to get greedy and chase a move already well under way.

As I say, buy good companies in beaten-up sectors when they're on sale. Then you won't feel so tempted to rush into them once they start ripping higher if you already have a healthy position. It may get monotonous to see me writing about buying banks or energy every month, but I'm going to keep focusing on sectors that offer the most value right now.

Build a diversified portfolio over time, but you don't have to do it all at once. If most of the stocks in a given sector are very expensive - like utilities for example at the moment - then you can simply pass on the whole thing. In a year or two, they'll fall out of favor again, and then it will be time to go shopping. In any case, there's great value in focusing your research and capital on unloved sectors and industries; with banks now out of the bargain bin, energy is becoming my preferred out-of-favor play.

Energy Stocks

In the current market, we see a huge chase for yield. With interest rates already low and the Fed well into another rate cutting cycle, the rush is back on to buy just about any sort of dividend stock. From soaring valuations for Dividend Aristocrats through to dangerous escapades within the high-yielding value trap land, folks are desperate for yield. Except, largely, in energy.

To be fair, you still see a lot of people buying seemingly unsustainable double-digit yields from MLPs or taking a punt on speculative credits in the energy space. However, there's surprisingly little interest in the rock-solid, great balance-sheet-backstopped energy majors. You have companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) offering their highest dividend yield in 30 years, and surprisingly few people seem to care.

There are several reasons for this. For one, the current cultural swing toward renewables, particularly with ESG funds, is causing people to wrongly assume that the "end of oil" will soon be upon us. Look at actual research, and you'll see oil isn't going anywhere anytime soon:

Source

Now sure, oil demand growth appears likely to slow down over the next decade or so, with demand roughly peaking or moving to a most gradual increase from about 2030 onward. But a plateau at a level significantly above today's demand levels is hardly a disaster for the industry. Since about the turn of the century, we've been discovering far fewer new oil reserves than we actually produce in supply every year - and since 2015, budgets for building new oil projects have dropped markedly. Hold everything steady and we'll have trouble even meeting existing demand levels let alone upcoming growth at the current price of oil.

Oil probably isn't going to be a mega-growth industry again. But it's being priced for near-term obsolescence, and that simply won't happen. We're even likely to be stuck with coal - a far worse fuel source for the environment - for several decades more; oil is both cleaner and far more vital to the global economy than coal. At some point in the 2020s, oil supply will come up short versus demand, triggering another big run-up in prices. By that point, investors (other than socially-conscious folks) won't be giving away shares of these companies any longer.

In the meantime, in a market where most yield stocks have been bid way up, the energy names continue to be offered at most attractive levels. Here are the yields of energy stocks I added to the IMF for November:

Data by YCharts

With the exception of BP (BP), which had its idiosyncratic issues related to the oil spill, these are either the highest dividend yields since 2016 or - for Exxon - the highest dividend yield offered in 30 years. For the likes of Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) and Suncor (SU), the stocks are yielding the same now as they did at the 2016 lows, when oil crash to as low as $27/barrel.

Now, at these much higher oil prices, the oil majors are minting money, yet the market is totally ignoring it. Take Canadian Natural for example (hat tip to SA author Keubiko for posting this):

Source

Look at that - C$1.9 billion in free cash flow in a single quarter. That's C$8 billion a year for a company whose whole market cap is only C$43 billion. Think about the ramifications here. Its 4% dividend yield is covered 4x over by free cash flow. It had enough money left to buy back stock and still devote the majority of free cash flow to paying down debt.

It pains me to see folks buying 10-15% yielding small-cap energy stocks where the dividend is barely covered or exceeds cash flow. Why gamble on speculative fliers that could go to zero when you can get absolutely monstrous cash flow yields off the major oil companies?

Not only do they offer attractive starting dividend yields, but they can also buy back stock and pay down debt at the same time. You'll do well even assuming flat oil prices going forward; throw in any sort of upside on an oil back to $100/barrel over the next five years scenario and potential returns start to sizzle. Don't over-complicate things; oil isn't going away over the next 25 years, yet the oil majors are being priced as if they're the potential next Eastman Kodak or Blockbuster Video of today's market. This is about as obvious a market mispricing as you'll see in the large-cap space.

Technology

I continued to add to the portfolio's growing stake in Roper Technologies (ROP). The company recently announced a somewhat underwhelming quarterly earnings report, with revenues up just 3% year-over-year, which is slow by Roper's standards. EBITDA and earnings per share grew at 5% and 6%, respectively. The company achieved faster growth on those latter figures due to substantial margin growth on both a gross and EBITDA basis.

Still, the market seems a little disappointed. The company also guided Q4 down slightly, likely due to a divestiture which should close during the quarter. Despite a somewhat slow quarter for the company, it still is growing free cash flow at a double-digit rate annually, and puts up most impressive figures in this regard. Specifically, on the latest conference call, CFO Rob Crisci noted that:

Operating cash flow of $404 million in the quarter represents 30% of revenue, free cash flow of $387 million representing 29% of revenue and a 78% conversion of free cash flow to EBITDA. If you look at our TTM free cash flow, very nice double-digit growth at 12% versus prior year. And [...] we had a 15% CAGR on TTM free cash flow over the past few years. So again, consistent cash flow compounding at Roper, which we certainly expect to continue.

It's easy to look at Roper and say, oh, 26x forward earnings, that's too expensive. But the quality of earnings is simply phenomenal. Converting 29% of top-line revenue to free cash flow is incredibly efficient for example. Compare Roper's cash flow versus other 20-25x P/E holdings in your portfolio, Roper's will come out looking far better in the comparison. And then realize that the free cash flow is growing at double-digit rates every year; this is an absolute compounding machine. More of that cash is getting shared with owners every year as well. Roper just announced an 11% dividend hike for this year, extending this Dividend Aristocrat's streak of increasing payouts to 27 years.

Facebook (FB) is another tech company that is an easy buy decision at this point. The company just announced another fantastic quarter, with revenues up 29%. That user exodus that people keep forecasting just hasn't happened. Sure, earnings were up only 20% as the company had to spend large sums on scaling up headcount in the wake of all the recent scandals.

Even if we assume the company will have to increase overhead aggressively in coming years, 20% EPS growth on a 23x forward P/E ratio is more than reasonable, particularly given the debt-free balance sheet and massive cash position. If you think that Facebook's cost ramp-up will slow down in future quarters and it gets margin growth going again as its revenues increase, this thing could still have tremendous upside. I know that sounds crazy - the market cap is already $500 billion. If the advertising market remains largely a duopoly between Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook, however, there's no reason why Facebook shouldn't be a trillion-dollar company within a few years.

A lot of investors still have Facebook in the penalty box for all the public relations mistakes and tone-deaf comments by management over the past year or so. But we've seen enough earnings reports since all the election hacking and data misuse stories broke. Users haven't left Facebook properties in droves, in fact, user growth is still strong. And the added regulatory and content policing costs haven't killed earnings growth. It's time to stop worrying about past errors at Facebook and embrace the future.

I've spoken a lot about the SaaS stocks recently, so I don't really have much to add on either Alteryx (AYX) or Avalara (AVLR) now that's new other than that I'm happy to keep buying more of them. I'm simply point out that Pat Dorsey, the former head of Morningstar equity research that helped popularize the concept of moats, added Alteryx to his portfolio this quarter on the recent pullback. His portfolio now has just nine holdings in total, four of which - Avalara, Alteryx, Facebook, and Despegar (DESP) - are significant IMF holdings.

Odds And Ends

I noted above why I felt Roper didn't get a fair shake. But that's nothing compared to the market's reaction to Estee Lauder's (EL) recent earnings. In its most recent quarter, the company reported 11% revenue growth and 19% EPS growth. That apparently wasn't good enough, leading to an initial drop in the stock price, though it since recovered. Regardless, look at those growth figures again, and then ask yourself whether or not you should get hung up on a fractional earnings beat or miss.

Long story short, the global prestige cosmetics business is growing at 5-6%/year. This is a tremendous tailwind; growth in the industry far exceeds global GDP or population growth. On top of that, Estee Lauder is taking market share within the booming industry.

You make money owning well-run companies riding mega-demographic trends. Estee Lauder is one of the best ways I've seen to play the emerging market rising consumer opportunity. And with social media booming, both the interest in and ability to market beauty products are surging. Travel retail - a huge Estee Lauder channel - is also booming as discount airlines prosper in nearly every corner of the globe. Nike (NKE) and Starbucks (SBUX) both traded at or above 30x earnings for good portions of their recent runs. Were they too expensive on the way up?

In a decidedly less luxurious holding, I continued adding to the position in Molson Coors (TAP). It reported another lackluster quarter and promised more strategic changes. At this point, the market is clearly not buying what management is selling. Until it put up some better numbers, this is going to trade at a depressed price. Then again, it's really hard to lose money buying an alcohol business at 12x earnings. The cash flow is so great that it tends to cover up a multitude of sins. All it needs to do is figure out how to get back to flat revenues and 1% EPS growth with margin improvement, a share buyback, or whatnot, and this goes to 18x earnings in a flash, offering 50% upside.

Perhaps it can't do it and shares continue to flounder - it's certainly possible. But I also remember investors getting frustrated with Diageo (DEO) for a couple of disappointing earnings reports in 2015-16 though, and we all saw what happened with that. The temporary headwinds management cited were in fact just that, earnings growth is back to near double digits now, and Diageo's stock is up more than 60% in just a few years. Selling alcohol is a great business, and at a knock-down price like TAP stock is going for, it'd take only the most modest of improvements in operations for shares to rerate much higher.

Finally, I started positions in prison REITs The GEO Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW) for the reasons you can find here. I'm confident that either President Trump will be re-elected or a more moderate Democrat will win as opposed to Elizabeth Warren. In either case, the fear priced into GEO and CXW stocks down here is greatly overblown. These aren't the sort of positions that should be large holdings in an average person's portfolio - they're not high-quality, low-risk businesses after all - but they seem greatly discounted to fair value and are among the best options if you want to have a small speculative high yield position in the portfolio.

