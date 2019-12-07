Performance Of Some Very Simple Retirement Portfolios During The Last 3 Decades

Best performance was achieved if one invested 100% in the S&P 500 index during the 1990 and 2010 decades, and switched to 100% in long-term Treasuries during the "lost decade".

A portfolio of two funds, a long-term Treasury and an S&P 500 fund, managed with a momentum strategy, performed quite well during all three decades.

A buy-and-hold portfolio of an S&P 500 index fund failed to support a 4% withdrawal rate during the "lost decade" between 2000 and 2009.

A buy-and-hold portfolio of a long-term Treasury fund performed satisfactorily over the three decades between 1990 and 2019, allowing at least an annual withdrawal rate of 4%.

Introduction

As we enter the last month of the current decade, I would like, with the benefit of hindsight, to analyze the performance of some of the simplest investment portfolios. Although the portfolios are suitable for any investor, I will analyze them under the assumption that they are managed as retirement portfolios, i.e. that no additional money are invested, and that periodically money are distributed to meet the living expenses of the investor.

As we all know, the stocks have been in a bull market for over 10 years and all market indices are at all-time record highs. We should not be surprised that so many people are advising us to stop investing in equities, because a bear market is just around the corner, and stock market prices are going to collapse. The explanations that come with those predictions are that high equity valuations imply negative returns over the next 10 years. This is not much different from the bond market predictions in 2011, when the famous experts warned us of the imminent bear market in bonds since the bond yields are close to zero and they cannot go anywhere but up. At the same time, many predictions about runaway inflation proved to be completely wrong. Because of the poor record of market predictions, our approach here is to look back and see what worked well and what went wrong in the investments arena.

In a paper published in 1994 under the title "Determining Withdrawal Rates Using Historical Data," William P. Bengen proposed what became the now famous 4% rule of retirement portfolios. Bengen found that a portfolio that invested 50% in equities and 50% in intermediate-term Treasury bonds allowed a safe 4% annual withdrawal rate over a period of 30 years. Since the performance of investment portfolios depends heavily on the state of the stock market at the starting time of withdrawals, Bengen determined that an annual withdrawal of 4% is deemed safe regardless of the starting date of the portfolio.

As we have already done in some previous articles, we are going to use the free software and historical price data available at www.portfoliovisualizer.com. The Portfolio Visualizer tool computes the "safe withdrawal rate" for a portfolio based on real market data. In addition, it also computes a "perpetual withdrawal rate." By using the safe withdrawal rate, the final portfolio balance after 30 years is assumed to be 50% higher than the initial investment. With the perpetual withdrawal rate, the balance is supposed to be indefinitely higher than the initial investment.

For our portfolios, we shall use just two funds, one of stocks and the other of bonds. Because we need historical data since 1990, the easy choice is to use index mutual funds. A popular combination is made of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX) and Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Fund (VUSTX). As out-of-market cash, we may use the Vanguard Short-Term Federal Fund (VSGBX). For the decade starting in 2010, a more popular selection of assets would be the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), and the SPDR 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL). The results would not be significantly different, so for consistency, we shall use only the mutual funds.

Portfolio Visualizer Model

The backtest portfolio asset allocation model can be analyzed here. It displays the performance of three portfolios:

(1) Portfolio 1: 100% VFINX

(2) Portfolio 2: 100% VUSTX

(3) Portfolio 3: 50% VFINX and 50% VUSTX

All three portfolios start with an initial investment of $100,000. The distributed dividends are reinvested in the funds where they come from. At the end of each calendar year, 4% of the portfolio's balance, adjusted for inflation, is withdrawn. The portfolios are rebalanced at the beginning of each year.

The summary of portfolio's performance over the 1990-2019 period is given below.

Portfolio performance statistics Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio VFINX $100,000 $496,266 5.50% 14.23% 37.45% -37.02% -50.97% (-61.22%) 0.54 VUSTX $100,000 $271,732 3.40% 9.88% 30.09% -13.03% -16.68% (-23.21%) 0.52 50/50 $100,000 $436,859 5.05% 8.12% 33.77% -7.25% -20.51% (-26.74%) 0.81 * The number in parenthesis shows the calculated value taking into account the percentage based periodic withdrawals

From the "Risk and Return Metric" table, we extracted the safe and perpetual withdrawal rates:

VFINX VUSTX 50/50

Safe Withdrawal Rate 8.47% 7.02% 8.18%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 6.89% 4.94% 6.48%

From the above tables, we see that all three portfolios significantly increased in value over the 30-year period. The safe withdrawal rates are all above 7%, and the perpetual withdrawal rates are also well above 4%.

The 100% VFINX equities portfolio had the highest risk with a maximum drawdown of -61.22% and a worst year return of -37.02%. The 100% VUSTX bond portfolio had the lowest maximum drawdown of -23.21%, while the 50% VFINX/50% VUSTX mixed portfolio had the lowest worst year with -7.25% return. The mixed portfolio has also the best risk-adjusted return with Sharpe ratio of 0.81, much higher than the all stocks and all bonds portfolios.

Below we show a graph with the balance evolution of the portfolios.

We used the same model to study the performance of the portfolios separately over each decade since 1990. We shall start with the 1990s' performance, in which we assume that $100,000 was invested in January 1990, and annual withdrawals of 4% (adjusted for inflation) were taken at the end of each year.

The summary of performance over the 1990-1999 period is given below.

Portfolio performance statistics Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio VFINX $100,000 $350,153 18.07% 13.43% 37.45% -3.32% -15.38% (-15.38%) 0.95 VUSTX $100,000 $145,501 8.15% 7.87% 30.09% -8.66% -11.07% (-16.65%) 0.43 50/50 $100,000 $231,447 13.29% 9.09% 33.77% -2.93% -8.38% (-11.41%) 0.90 * The number in parenthesis shows the calculated value taking into account the percentage based periodic withdrawals

From the "Risk and Return Metric" table we extracted the safe and perpetual withdrawal rates:

VFINX VUSTX 50/50

Safe Withdrawal Rate 15.87% 13.58% 14.80%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 12.83% 4.82% 9.14%

The 1990s' decade was exceptionally good for stocks. Investing all the funds in stocks was definitely the best choice. The bonds did also quite well, outperforming the stocks during the first half of the decade. The second half of the decade, 1995 to 1999, the stocks had exceptionally high returns, as one can see in the following graph.

The second decade from 2000 to 2009 was called "the lost decade", because the stocks had a total negative return. The decade started with a long bear market in stocks (3/2000 to 3/2003) and finished with the 2008-2009 great recession.

The summary of portfolio's performance over the 2000-2010 period is given below.

Portfolio performance statistics Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio VFINX $100,000 $59,994 -4.99% 16.13% 28.50% -37.02% -50.97% (-61.22%) -0.15 VUSTX $100,000 $136,035 3.13% 10.03% 22.52% -12.05% -12.05% (-15.57%) 0.50 50/50 $100,000 $101,084 0.11% 8.69% 15.59% -7.25% -20.51% (-26.74%) 0.21 * The number in parenthesis shows the calculated value taking into account the percentage based periodic withdrawals

From the "Risk and Return Metric" table, we extracted the safe and perpetual withdrawal rates:

VFINX VUSTX 50/50

Safe Withdrawal Rate 7.42% 14.13% 10.86%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 0.0% 4.56% 1.68%

As we can see above, by investing $100,000 in VFINX in January 2000, and making annual withdrawals of 4% of the balance, at the end of 2009, the balance dropped to about $60,000. This is reflected in a 0% perpetual withdrawal rate. Indeed, to maintain a viable portfolio, it was not possible to withdraw any funds from the stock portfolio. January 2000 was the worst starting date for a retirement portfolio invested 100% in stocks.

Investing 100% in VUSTX was the best choice, and it allowed a perpetual annual withdrawal rate of 4.56%. A mixed, 50% stocks, 50% Treasury bonds portfolio also performed satisfactorily, preserving the initial capital even with a 4% annual withdrawal, as shown in the following graph.

Finally, here we show the summary of portfolio's performance over the 2010-2019 period.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio VFINX $100,000 $236,433 9.06% 12.49% 32.18% -4.52% -16.31% (-17.01%) 1.02 VUSTX $100,000 $137,286 3.25% 11.50% 29.28% -13.03% -16.68% (-23.21%) 0.61 50/50 $100,000 $186,727 6.50% 6.14% 22.57% -3.21% -6.28% (-10.00%) 1.58

From the "Risk and Return Metric" table, we extracted the safe and perpetual withdrawal rates:

VFINX VUSTX 50/50

Safe Withdrawal Rate 18.01% 14.92% 16.85%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 11.04% 5.50% 8.67%

All three portfolios performed quite well. The 100% VFINX portfolio could easily support a 10% annual withdrawal rate.

Additional Experiments

From the performance results shown in the tables and the graphs above, we draw the following main observations:

VUSTX performed satisfactorily during all three decades, with perpetual withdrawal rates ranging from 4.56% to 5.50%.

VFINX failed during the decade starting in January 2000, but had stellar performances during the other two decades.

The 50/50 portfolio had a low withdrawal rate of 1.68% during the "lost decade", but excellent results during the other two decades. It also had the highest risk-adjusted return with a Sharpe ratio of 0.81 over the whole 30-year period.

We performed additional experiments to determine the performance characteristic of portfolios built with different stocks/bonds ratios. Here are two specific results over the 30-year period:

The 45/55 portfolio had the largest Sharpe ratio, slightly higher than the 50/50 portfolio.

The 90/10 portfolio had the highest safe and perpetual withdrawal rates, slightly higher than the 100% VFINX portfolio.

In hindsight, the best results would have been obtained by investing 100% in VFINX during the first and third decades, and 100% in VUSTX during the second decade. Since such a strategy is very unlikely to be pursued, the second best choice would have been to be always invested in the 50/50 portfolio.

As an alternative, we experimented with a momentum portfolio based on relative strength between VFINX and VUSTX. At the end of each month, the model determines the asset with the best gain over a window of three months and holds that asset for the next month. You can access the model of the portfolio at this link.

Here we show the summary of the momentum portfolio's performance over the whole 2000-2019 period.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Timing portfolio $100,000 $856,271 7.44% 11.26% 34.05% -9.90% -17.13% (-23.24%) 0.81 VFINX $100,000 $496,266 5.50% 14.23% 37.45% -37.02% -50.97% (-61.22%) 0.54 * The number in parenthesis shows the calculated value taking into account the percentage based periodic withdrawals.

Timing Portfolio 50/50

Safe withdrawal rate 10.07% 8.18%

Perpetual withdrawal rate 8.63% 6.48%

Sharpe ratio 0.81 0.81

In the end, the two results that matter the most are:

The final balance of the portfolio

The total amount withdrawn over the 30-year period

Number of trades

These results are shown in the following table.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance Total withdrawals Number trades VFINX $100,000 $496,266 $319,390 0 VUSTX $100,000 $271,732 $235,974 0 50/50 $100,000 $436,859 $300,765 30 Momentum $100,000 $856,271 $477,543 2 Decade Switch $100,000 $1,126,197 $586,689 92

In the table, the "Decade Switch" is a portfolio that was invested 100% in VFINX during the first and the third decade. It was invested 100% in VUSTX from the beginning of January 2000 till the end of December 2009.

Conclusions

The main lesson is that simple retirement portfolios can be built and managed using only a couple of broad market mutual funds (VFINX, VUSTX) or ETFs (SPY, TLT). The best performing portfolio called the "decade switch" required only two trades during a long 30-year period. It was in a buy-and-hold regime for each full decade.

The buy-and-hold portfolio, VUSTX or TLT, invests all the money in long-term Treasury bonds. It does not require any trading or rebalancing. This portfolio performed satisfactorily in all three decades.

The buy-and-hold portfolio, VFINX or SPY, invests all the money in the S&P 500 stocks. This portfolio failed during the 2000-2009 decade, but it performed quite well during the other two decades. Therefore, it is not advisable to invest 100% in a broad stock market index for the long term without a protection strategy

The 50/50 portfolio performed well overall, realizing the highest risk-adjusted returns. It required only one trade annually for rebalancing. A substantial improvement can be achieved by adapting the ratio stocks/bonds to the market conditions, but the implementation of such an algorithm would require more frequent trading.

The momentum strategy performed better than the 50/50 portfolio in every decade. It required 92 trades over the 30-year period, an average of three trades per year. To our surprise, the momentum strategy with a fixed three-month timing parameter performed worse than the Decade Switch portfolio during every decade. As we showed in a previous article, the optimal timing period parameter has changed over time. If one can estimate the optimal parameter, the performance of the momentum strategy can be further improved.

The results showed in this article could be attained with minimal involvement of the investor and can be considered as benchmarks for passive investments. Any active investment strategies may be judged against them. Here are the performance results assuming that no withdrawals were made.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR% VFINX $100,000 $1,621,247 9.73% VUSTX $100,000 $887,718 7.55% 50/50 $100,000 $1,427,170 9.27% Momentum $100,000 $2,797,342 11.74% Decade switch $100,000 $3,679,342 12.77%

Finally, the big question: Will the decade starting in January 2020 be good for stocks or for bonds.

Based on the recent 30 years, many people are inclined to think that it will not be good for stocks. Others will tell us that it cannot be good for bonds, either because the interest rates are so low or the national debt is huge, and so they keep predicting high interest rates, high inflation and a secular bear market in stocks.

My opinion is that nobody knows for sure. Besides, many events that affect the markets in both the short and the long term are unpredictable. Still, excellent results can be achieved with broad market funds and a good adaptive strategy to switch between stocks, bonds and cash, or to change the allocation to those three asset classes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: The article was written for educational purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice.