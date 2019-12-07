First Republic Bank And Its 'Below-5%' Preferred Stock IPO

Where in the context of all securities, issued by First Republic Bank, does FRC-J stand?

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by First Republic Bank (FRC). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the company's Form 8-K - Preferred Stock Offering.

For a total of 14M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $350M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

First Republic Bank 4.70% Non-cumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock (NYSE: FRC-J) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 4.70%. The new preferred stock has a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 12/31/2024. Currently, the new issue is trading close to its par value at a price of $24.93. This translates into a 4.75% current yield and a YTC of 4.94%

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Jackson, Wyoming; Palm Beach, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; Greenwich, Connecticut; and New York, New York. Publicly traded under the NYSE stock symbol "FRC," First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. The Bank exceeds all of the current regulatory guidelines to be well-capitalized and is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender.

Source: Company's website | Investor Relations

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, FRC:

Source: Tradingview.com

FRC's dividend distribution has slightly been rising (from $0.30 in 2012 to $0.71 in 2018). For 2019, the expected annual dividend on FRC's common stock is $0.75. With a market price of $110.14, the current yield of FRC is 0.68%. As an absolute value, this means it has $125.65M in yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series J Preferred Stock) of the company is around $57.25M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $18.47B, FRC is one of the relatively large "Money Center Banks" in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of First Republic Bank's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, FRC had a total debt of $12.48B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series J Preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $940M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of FRC but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) : This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred . Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 18,470/(12,480 + 1,290) = 1.34 , indicating the company is well-capitalized, as its equity is enough to cover all its debt and preferred stock.

: This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. . Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 18,470/(12,480 + 1,290) = , indicating the company is well-capitalized, as its equity is enough to cover all its debt and preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments): This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results is 920/(290 + 57) = 2.65, also indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders so to be calm about the payments.

The First Republic Bank Family

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The company has four other outstanding preferred stocks, listed on the NYSE:

First Republic Bank 5.70% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Series F Preferred Stock (FRC.PF)

First Republic Bank 5.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Series G Preferred Stock (FRC.PG)

First Republic Bank 5.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Series I Preferred Stock (FRC.PI)

First Republic Bank 5.125% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Series H Preferred Stock (FRC.PH)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

FRC-F obviously has the highest current yield of the group, but on the other hand, its YTC is the lowest. In fact, it is the preferred stock that is the next to becomes callable, after 7 months, and with the current spread of 1.00% in refinancing with the new preferred stock, FRC-F has a very high probability to be called for redemption.

Since all issues are trading close to or above their par value, their Yield-to-Call is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. So let's see how the yield curve looks like:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 4.94% YTC, FRC-J rewards a 0.55% more than the maximum you could realize if you choose second-highest YTW in the group, FRC-I. However, it is the issue with the lowest nominal fixed dividend rate, which means it is the most vulnerable from subsequent rate hikes. Although, we are entering a low rate environment and a good yield can hardly be found without taking higher credit risk.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between FRC's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). What we see is a close correlation at the start of the year that becomes a 5 different parallel movements with the trend the more recently issued preferred stock, the highest performance. The "oldest" issue with the closest call date, FRC-F, is actually the only FRC's preferred stock that underperforms the benchmark.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are four corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

I chose the fixed-rate bond that has a maturity close to the call date of FRC-J, FRC4502771, which has a yield to maturity of 2.067%. This should be compared to the 4.94% yield to call of FRC-J, but when making that comparison remember that FRC-J's YTC is the maximum you can realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. Still, there is a yield spread of 2.9% between the two securities. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | FRC4502771

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks in the "Money Center Banks" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25 and a positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

As in the family, they all are trading above their par value, and the current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible yield curve. One more filter will be added, the security must not be callable.

Source: Author's database

All issues carry an investment-grade rating by S&P. Only TCFCP and C-S are rated as a below-investment-grade, and STL-A is not rated by the rating agency.

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank that has a qualified fixed dividend rate. Again, all issues have to with $25 par value and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Again, the yield curve (a bubble chart by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call):

Source: Author's database

All 'BBB-' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and a positive YTC.

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

We may redeem the Series J Preferred Stock at our option, for cash, (I) either in whole or in part, from time to time, on or after December 31, 2024, upon not less than 30 days’ and not more than 60 days’ notice, or (II) in whole but not in part, at any time within 90 days following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event (as defined herein), in each case at a redemption price of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), plus the sum of any declared and unpaid dividends for prior dividend periods and accrued but unpaid and undeclared dividends for the then-current dividend period to, but excluding, the redemption date. Under current regulatory capital rules, we would need regulatory approval to redeem the Series J Preferred Stock. If we redeem any of the Series J Preferred Stock, the depositary will redeem a proportionate number of depositary shares.

Source: Company's Form 8-K | Preferred Stock Offering

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds to us generated by this offering of approximately $339.1 million (or approximately $387.5 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional depositary shares from us) after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by us, for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding loans or purchasing investment securities for our portfolio.

Source: Company's Form 8-K | Preferred Stock Offering

Addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $350M, the newly issued preferred stock is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, FRC-J is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The newly issued preferred stock is the security with one of the lowest nominal yield from the preferred stocks issued by a bank, except for the EIX's 70-year old preferred stocks, and also when compared to the issues with the same credit rating. Overall, because of its high vulnerability, the newly issued preferred stock does not fit into my interest.

