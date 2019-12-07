Seadrill: The Judgment Day. Another One

I recommend avoiding any investment in this company. Light trading could be possible, but risky.

"Big John" Fredriksen is stepping down as chairman of the company, raising concerns about his commitment.

Image: The drillship West Tellus (Courtesy Seadrill)

Investment Thesis

The new Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 2, 2018, and not surprisingly, about a year and a half later, it is gasping for air. The company is now again "in talks" with bank lenders to restructure its debt load. Anton Dibowitz said:

We have had meetings with a large number of our banks individually on a proactive basis to discuss how we can together face the challenges the industry has with debt, and with debt that we specifically have,

The issue was that the company was buried under a huge debt load, and the idea was to restructure it to be able to better survive a challenging market environment with decreasing daily rates, smaller drilling contracts, and vanishing cash flow. Easier to say than to solve it.

The first restructuring took many months, snaky back and forth with a weak agreement, and in the end, solving nothing and leaving the new SDRL with considerable debt.

Yes, the company got some breathing room, but when we are looking at the debt load, it is still a huge burden that cannot be repaid or even reduced. Thus, I am afraid Seadrill is heading for another restructuring under another Chapter 11.

The investment thesis is elementary. Avoid any investment in this company until the second restructuring is completed; the risk is too high to be worth a trial. Just sit tight and watch the show.

However, for the ones who feel strong enough to trade the stock, it could be an opportunity assuming a good knowledge of those types of distressed companies and their dynamic.

Anton Dibowitz, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As an industry, the disconnect between improving fundamentals and falling security prices is highly apparent. We remain focused on the things that we can control, but we cannot turn a blind eye to what the market is telling us and the state of the industry more generally. The good news, which I will talk about in a moment, is that we continue to see signs of a recovery in the market. The bad news is that it is quite clear that this recovery is taking longer than anyone expected.

Seadrill has six material investments in different companies shown below:

Source: SDRL 3Q'19 presentation

Anton Dibowitz, the CEO, also said:

On top of this, the industry faces mounting debt maturities over the next five years that present significant challenges to us, our competitors, and our collective lending groups.

Seadrill - Financials 3Q'19: The Raw Numbers

Seadrill 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 364 348 249 292 302 321 367 Net Income in $ Million −181 −3700 −240 −360 −295 -206 -522 EBITDA $ Million 43 −3470 13 82 -38 28 -294 Adjusted EBITDA in $ million - - 46 73 72 69 85 EPS diluted in $/share −0,36 −7,35 −2,4 −3,62 −2,95 -2.03 -5.21 Cash from operation in $ Million 4 −217 −59 33 −99 -85 -16 CapEx in $ Million 32 17 10 17 6 21 10 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −28 −234 −69 16 −105 -106 -26 Cash and short term investments (including restricted) $ Million - 0,930 1,694 1,599 1,510 1,469 1,445 Total Debt (including related party) in $ Billion - 1.24 7.29 7.18 7.18 6.86 6.88 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 504.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 101.5 100.0 Backlog 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 RIG Backlog in $ billion 2.5 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.9 1.8

Source: SDRL filing and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog

1 - Revenues were $367 million in 3Q'19

Revenues were $367 million, up 14.3% sequentially. The reported loss was $522 million this quarter, or $5.21 per share. The company booked $302 million as a non-cash impairment of its investments in Seadrill Partners.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $85 million. However, the company expects Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q'19 to be $40 million, which advertises a weak fourth quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $26 million in 3Q'19

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial component to analyze business sustainability. Seadrill is not producing enough cash flow, and the economic situation is degrading with no chance of paying off the debt.

Yearly free cash flow is a loss of $221 million, with a loss of $26 million in 3Q'19. It is a concerning trend that will not change anytime soon, unfortunately. The lack of free cash flow will put further pressure on the debt and may require more financing at the end of 2019.

3 - Debt Profile Seadrill's debt (current and non-current and ship finance lease payment) stood at $6.88 billion. Cash is now $1.445 billion which included restricted of $229 million. Seadrill has no debt maturities before June 2022.

Please see the graph and comments below:

Source: SDRL Presentation

Stuart Jackson, the CFO, said in the conference call:

The cash at $1.445 billion together with $500 million of the amortization conversion election we hold really underpins our liquidity. We are in the process of utilizing the ACE for the first time and we will continue to use the ACE through 2020. So that we will have no amortization of our debt until 2021 and no maturities on our debt until 2022. This means we got time to manage our long-term capital structure, but we do believe in an early engagement with all of our stakeholders.

3 - Backlog as of December 5, 2019, was estimated at ~$1.8 billion

Seadrill was able to secure a few contracts indicated in its fleet status in 3Q' 2019. However, it seems that the company stated already about $250 million of additional backlog for Q4.

Below, contract backlog per year. The total backlog remaining at the end of December 5, 2019, was $63 million (for the remaining of December estimated by Fun Trading).

Below, contract backlog per category (floaters, Jack-ups and tenders)

The company owns and operates about 55 rigs now.

What changed since the precedent quarter?

Seadrill added approximately $123 million in its firm backlog.

Source: SDRL Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Seadrill released its third-quarter 2019 results, and it is another wake-up call for the industry. I will not beat this dead horse further. Still, it is evident to me that the company is in the process of restructuring under Chapter 11 again or eventually a liquidation of some sort if the recovery is not coming to the rescue in due time, which is quite likely.

Let's face it. The industry needs such a harsh cleansing to give a tiny chance for the "stronger" companies left standing to make it on the other side.

So far, the restructuring of a few offshore drillers like Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF), Pacific Drilling (PACD), and others have only produced a negative effect. It has reduced the surviving chance of the ones struggling now (e.g., Noble Corp (NE), Valaris PLC (VAL), Paragon Offshore, and even Diamond Offshore (DO) or the mighty Transocean (RIG)).

The industry does not need a "kicking the can down the road" strategy anymore; it is too late for that. Drastic actions are required, or the entire industry will be bankrupt and will restart a new ill-beginning. It is attracting a new group of shareholders for the next onslaught. However, it is not the death of the industry, and I am convinced that offshore drilling will continue to provide a valuable service that can't be replaced. I am talking about investing here.

Maybe it is what "Big John" Fredriksen was thinking when he "stepped down as chairman of Seadrill Ltd., raising the question of whether he could become less supportive of an offshore-rig company struggling with high debt."

Technical Analysis - Short Term

SDRL's chart is showing a sliding trend to well below $1. The general pattern is called a descending channel, which is characteristic of a lower low trend. The basic idea is that a restructuring translates to a residual value for SDRL, basically a few cents, if lucky. Then the final stop is likely to be zero, and this time shareholders will get nothing. Whether it will be under Chapter 11 or not is just academic and entertaining, but it will not change the outcome for shareholders.

