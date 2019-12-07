Victoria Gold: Great News From Yukon

Some conservative calculations show that if the ramp-up process goes well and the gold price stays above $1,400/toz, Victoria Gold's share price should approach the $17.5 level.

The Eagle Gold Mine ramp-up progresses well; more than 10,000 toz gold have been already produced. Commercial production should be reached in Q2 2020.

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFD) started gold production at its newly built Eagle Gold mine only in September. The first gold was poured on September 18 and the first doré shipment was made on October 8. On November 20, a stock reverse split was made. Reverse splits are usually followed by a share price decline, and Victoria was no exception. However, on December 4, the company announced some great news that provided a significant boost to the share price.

On October 9, Victoria Gold announced the shipment of 2,450 toz doré containing 83.3% gold and 8.7% silver. It means that by October 8, Victoria produced at least 2,040 toz gold and 213 toz silver. The subsequent long period of silence was broken on November 18, when the company decided to make a reverse stock split on the 15:1 basis. It means that as of November 20, Victoria Gold has only 57,226,296 issued and outstanding shares instead of 858,394,437 issued and outstanding shares. The aim of the share consolidation was to attract more institutional investors, improve liquidity and to prepare the company for up-listing to the TSX later this year.

On November 25, Victoria announced that 10,400 toz gold and 1,600 toz silver were produced over the first two months of production. As the production ramp-up is only in its early phase, the production volumes are not too high. However, despite it, Victoria stated that the operation is cash-flow positive:

"Precious metals are being sold as produced and, based on current production and gold prices, the Company’s cash inflows from precious metal sales exceed cash operating costs and sustaining capital."

However, the positive production news was outweighed by the negative impacts of the stock reverse split. A rapid change came only this week. Victoria Gold announced a new reserve estimate and a new mine plan for its newly built mine. And both the updates are very positive. The volume of reserves increased by 22%, from 2.7 million to 3.3 million toz gold. The expected average annual gold production increased by 10%, from 200,000 to 220,000 toz gold, with an AISC expected at $774/toz.

The new resource and reserve estimates are based on 58 holes drilled since the 2016 feasibility study and they include the Eagle as well as Olive deposits. The measured and indicated resources contain 4.73 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 0.66 g/t. The inferred resources contain further 571,000 toz gold, at a similar gold grade. A major part of resources (almost 62%) is included in the reserves category. The reserves contain 3.26 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 0.64 g/t.

Source: own processing, using data of Victoria Gold

The mine is still expected to reach commercial production during Q2 2020. Another good news is that not only the volume of reserves but also the volume of expected annual production increased. The mine should be able to produce 220,000 toz gold at an AISC of $774/toz. If these projections are correct, the mine should be highly profitable at the current gold price of approximately $1,475/toz. Moreover, if the projections are correct, the company is significantly undervalued.

Victoria Gold's market capitalization is $358 million. As of the end of August, the company held cash of $35 million and debt amounted to $225 million. Assuming that no major changes occurred, Victoria Gold's enterprise value is around $550 million right now. But at the current gold price and USD/CAD exchange rate, the after-tax NPV(5%) of the project is approximately C$1.3 billion, or $975 million (table below).

Source: Victoria Gold

However, as stated by the company, the above mentioned calculations don't include debt-related expenses such as interest or principal payments. Moreover, Victoria Gold sold a 5% NSR royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties (OR). It means that not 220,000 toz gold but only 209,000 toz gold per year should be attributable to Victoria Gold. To be more conservative, let's calculate only with 200,000 toz gold for Victoria Gold, at a more conservative AISC of $800/toz and a gold price of $1,400/toz. Even under these circumstances, the mine should be able to generate free cash flow around $120 million per year.

Victoria Gold's peers usually trade at price-to-free-cash-flow ratios well above 10. For example, according to Gurufocus data, Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) maintains a ratio of 22.91, Pretium Resources (PVG) stands at 11.42, New Gold (NGD) at 5.87, Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) at 14.68, Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) at 30.24, and B2Gold (BTG) at 15.48. The average value for the six companies equals 16.77; after eliminating the highest and the lowest value, the average equals 16.12. As Victoria is a new producer operating in complex winter conditions, it is possible to expect a slightly lower price-to-free cash flow ratio. But even at a very conservative ratio of 8, the resulting market capitalization should be around $960 million.

When taking a look at the enterprise value instead of the market capitalization, the average enterprise value-to-free cash flow of the above mentioned companies is 17.23 (Centerra - 23.34, Pretium - 14.29, New Gold - 12.96, Perseus - 13.03, Evolution - 23.16, B2Gold - 16.58). After eliminating the highest and the lowest value, the average equals 16.77. If a very conservative value of 10 is applied to Victoria Gold's conservative expected free cash flow of $120 million, the enterprise value of the company should climb to $1.2 billion. Given that the debt equals $225 million and cash equals $35 million, we can come to a market capitalization of $1.01 billion.

Conclusion

Even after the recent share price growth, when Victoria Gold's share price increased by 21% in only two days, the upside potential is still significant. If the ramp-up process goes well and no negative surprises emerge, it is possible to expect that Victoria Gold's valuation will approach the valuation of its peers in the gold mining sector. Several calculations based on conservative assumptions show that in this case, the market capitalization of Victoria Gold should get to the $1 billion level which equals to share price of approximately $17.5. Of course, there is the risk that something will go wrong. But even if there are some issues, the current valuation provides a significant margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VITFD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.