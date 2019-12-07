SFL Corporation: Solid Earnings And Growth Prospects

On Wednesday, November 21, 2019, high-yielding ship leasing giant SFL Corporation (SFL) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were rather disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. There were certainly a few things to like here though as the company continues to expand its fleet of ships installed with exhaust gas scrubber systems in order to comply with the low-sulfur emissions mandate as well as expanded its contract backlog through the addition of new vessels. These are all generally positive things that should help the company maintain its reputation as a solid, high-yielding stock in the shipping industry.

As my regular readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from SFL Corporation's third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

SFL Corporation reported total operating revenues of $111.527 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a slight increase over the $110.902 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating income was $20.181 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a sharp 56.22% decline over the $46.092 million that the firm reported in the previous quarter.

SFL Corporation added approximately $161 million to its charter backlog from both new vessel acquisitions and charter extensions from new scrubber installations.

Operating cash flow was $77.334 million in the current quarter. This represents a 39.37% increase over the $55.490 million in the previous quarter.

Net income was $3.822 million in the third quarter of 2019. This was substantially worse than the $28.121 million that it reported in the second quarter of 2019. It also works out to $0.04 per common share.

It seems certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that SFL Corporation saw its revenues increase slightly compared to the second quarter. Interestingly, management did not provide a reason for this in the press release. It also did not directly state a reason in the earnings conference call, although management did state that it expects to see an increase in revenues going forward as a result of its recent purchases of vessels that have already secured long-term charters. The fact that three such vessels were acquired during the quarter may be a major contributing effect on revenues since the timing of these purchases allowed them to contribute directly to the company's third-quarter revenues. It seems likely that they will have an even bigger impact on the company's fourth-quarter 2019 as they will be producing revenue for the entire fourth quarter instead of only for part of it.

SFL Corporation is certainly not resting on its laurels with regards to growth, either. Towards the end of the third quarter, SFL agreed to acquire three VLCC oil tankers from DSME in South Korea. At the time that the order was placed, all three vessels were under construction and scheduled to be delivered to Hunter Group ASA. Presumably Hunter Group was unable to unwilling to acquire the vessels so SFL opted to acquire all three of them at a price of $60 million. This is something that might worry some investors as the oil tanker market has been the weakest part of the shipping market for quite some time. Fortunately though, Hunter Group has agreed to charter all three of these ships on a bareboat basis for the next five years. It appears that Hunter still wants to use the ships for a while but not expend the capital upfront to acquire them for whatever reason.

The fact that SFL Corporation seeks to secure long-term contracts for the vessels in its fleet is one of the most attractive things about this company. This is because the business model provides the company with a steady source of cash flow that it can use to support its dividend or pursue its other objectives. We can contrast this with the sometimes volatile charter rates that the company would obtain by chartering its ships out in the spot market. The company has been quite successful at achieving this objective. We can easily see this by looking at its charter backlog, which is the amount that the firm is scheduled to receive going forward given its current charters. As we can see here, SFL's charter backlog currently stands at $3.7 billion:

Source: SFL Corporation

At the current revenue run rate, $3.7 billion represents 33.17 quarters, or roughly 8.25 years of revenues. The nice thing about this is that is money that the company is guaranteed to receive, or at least as close to guaranteed as we can get in this business. Inevitably, there are a few readers that will point out that these revenues are subject to counterparty risk, or the risk that the company actually hiring the vessel will be able to deliver on their own obligations under it. While this is certainly true, I would urge you to take a look at the companies that are the counterparties to these contracts, which is detailed in the charts above. As can be clearly seen, these are for the most part giant, well-financed companies that are rather unlikely to run into any significant financial problems. Thus, it appears that these contracts are quite secure and will be generating revenue for SFL Corporation over the next several years.

Without a doubt, the biggest thing anyone reviewing the highlights is likely to be concerned about is the company's significant quarter-over-quarter decline in net income. As already noted, it went from $28.121 million to $3.822 million over the period, a decline of $24.299 million. The biggest reason for this is that the company took a non-cash impairment charge of $25.9 million against its assets. Of this total, a full $25.0 million came as a result of the decline in value of two feeder-size container ships, while the remainder was from one of its offshore support vessels. What happened here is that the current market value of these three ships is much less than what previously listed on the company's balance sheet and it needed to update these records to more accurately reflect the true and current market values of its assets. This process requires the company to take a charge against its income, which is what we see here. It is important to keep in mind though that this was a non-cash charge and the company did not actually see $25.9 million leave its accounts. As such, investors can at least somewhat ignore it. If we do this, both net income and operating cash flow would have increased quarter-over-quarter, which is nice to see.

One thing that sometimes concerns potential investors in this company is its ability to maintain its dividend. This comes about despite the fact that the company has managed to pay out a dividend for 65 consecutive quarters, although it has occasionally been higher than it is now. Thus, let us take a quick look and attempt to determine if SFL Corporation is indeed able to cover its dividend. The easiest way to do this is to look at the free cash flow, which is the amount of cash that the company has left over from its regulation operations after paying all of its bills and making any necessary capital expenditures. In the third quarter of 2019, this figure was a negative $40.606 million. Clearly, this is not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $37.665 million that the company actually pays out to its investors. However, it obviously acquired a significant number of new ships recently that will help it grow its cash flow going forward. In most ordinary quarters, SFL Corporation does indeed generate more than enough money to cover its dividends.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter that positions the company quite well to deliver some forward growth. Its strong use of long-term charters as well as large backlog allows it to be something of a bastion of stability in the shipping market, which will undoubtedly be appealing in the current market. Overall, it may be worth watching for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.