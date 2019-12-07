Lumentum's Valuation Can Be Stretched Some More

The company is also producing large amounts of cash, which enables it to deleverage.

The favorable trends are likely to continue for a couple of years, and while already at least in part reflected in the valuation, there is room for some further upside.

The company, on the back of a strong R&D effort and an acquisition, has also become a more premium player, which is reflected in rising margins.

The company is facing secular trends of demand for increased bandwidth most notably from the build-out of 5G, but it is also riding the 3D sensing wave.

It's some time ago since we looked at Lumentum (LITE), which we bought for the SHU portfolio in December 2017 for $45.70. It has been a bit of a bumpy ride since, as the trade war and the blacklisting of Huawei have taken its toll at various stages:

But underlying, things have progressed really quite well for the company:

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures which are boosted (revenue) and marred (net income) by the acquisition of Oclaro. However (Q1CC):

GAAP operating margin was 13.3% and GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.61. Again GAAP results include the impact of restructuring, write-downs, amortization of intangibles and other charges related to the acquisition and our actions to attain acquisition synergies.

But compare this with the non-GAAP gross margin of 45.8% (+550bp y/y) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 and the impact of that merger on GAAP figures is nicely illustrated.

Q1 results

From the earnings deck:

These were very good Q1 results with non-GAAP EPS exceeding expectations by $0.24 to $1.44.

Growth

In general, the strong results are derived from a number of elements:

Network build-outs for 5G, the metro market, and the DCI market.

A return of Chinese demand with a host of tenders going on.

Broad acceptance of 3D sensing in the Android world.

The pay-off of large R&D investments in the past.

$100M synergies from the Oclaro acquisition.

Shedding of low-margin product lines, most of it datacom transceivers, but also some Lithium Niobate modulators for telecom.

The company is combining its telecom and datacom segments in reporting, and demand was up 40% from last year, most of it on the Oclaro acquisition.

Demand was very strong from telecom transmission, DCI (datacenter interconnect) and 10G tunable lasers, as well as metro build-outs.

Revenues were down 8%, but more than half that is caused by shedding low-margin product lines, and the rest caused by lower shipments of non-ROADM products to Huawei and the expected decline in submarine revenue.

Management sees growing demand in telecom transport (like ROADMs), which it considers a leading indicator of future strength in demand for transmission products. There is a global build-out in bandwidth, much of it in relation to 5G.

Industrial and consumer revenue was up 92% sequentially due to the 3D sensing boom, even supplying more to Huawei, with a broad adoption in the Android world including world-facing applications (photography enhancements, mixed-reality, etc.).

While still years off, 3D sensing will move beyond the mobile industry to the self-driving car industry, and the company is already establishing itself by collaborating with customers' designs as lead times are very long here.

With respect to its competitive position, management argued (Q1CC):

We have irreplaceable experience and learnings developing and ramping new and innovative products and in some cases years ahead of our competitors... For example, our current investment in R&D is more than 30% higher than before the Oclaro acquisition despite having reduced the number of combined product lines. This higher investment level helps us accelerate the time to market on key customer programs, including those in new, longer timeline opportunities such as 3D sensing and LIDAR for the automotive market.

It's difficult to independently verify such confidence, but it's obvious the company is doing something right having shipped over half a billion of 3D sensing lasers, and we're not aware of any competitor coming close to that.

Management also announced lots of new products coming next year, and while that doesn't guarantee anything, it does show its R&D efforts keep on churning. For instance (Q1CC):

We have a whole pipeline of new ROADMs that are going to come out in the next couple years that I think will extend our leadership position there.

The company is still capacity constrained in the high-end of the ROADM products and coherent modules. Despite the good news show, there were also some lines that experienced some headwinds:

Submarine shipments, as there was a re-stocking by customers as the company shifted its production out of China.

Lasers, due to elevated customer inventories with revenues declining 29% sequentially to $33.8M (but this will rebound to low to mid $40M in Q2).

Transceivers.

The 10-15% annual price reductions seem to be waning as the company is slowly moving away from commodity-like products and instead working more closely with customers on multi-year technology trajectories and designs.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Seasonality will produce a greater than 20% sequential decline in 3D sensing. This is a bit stronger than previous seasonal declines due to the big ramp in Q1.

Strength in telecom is likely to last beyond Q1, driven by ACOs, 10-gig tunables, and coherent components.

Telecom and Datacom revenue will be up sequentially driven primarily by growth in telecom transmission and datacom chip sales. Demand for the latter is especially strong, and the company is adding capacity.

ROADM demand will likely be slightly down in Q2, although management expects demand to return after Q2.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The GAAP figures in the table above are marred by one-off acquisition effects and do not reflect the significant rise in non-GAAP margins (see table above), driven by greater synergies from the Oclaro acquisition ($100M yearly instead of $60M), the shedding of $19M of revenue from low-margin product lines in Q3, and favorable product mix. It will take four or five quarters to achieve those $100M synergies.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Despite the one-off acquisition cost, cash is pouring in, and with favorable market trends and CapEx likely to be lower in FY2020 compared to FY2019, this is set to continue, strengthening the balance sheet even further. From the earnings deck:

After the quarter closed, the company repaid $150M on its term loan B, which will reduce interest cost by some $4M (or $0.05 per share) annually. Given the cash flow and cash holdings, there seems to be ample room for further deleveraging.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $4.88 this fiscal year and rising to $5.55 next fiscal year (2021).

Conclusion

The company benefits from strong demand in most markets it sells into, and this is likely to continue as secular trends like 5G, streaming, IoT and the digitalization of business drive the demand for bandwidth.

With the company's R&D efforts, it is moving upmarket, and it is becoming apparent in the margin expansion it experiences. Consolidation in the optical networking sector might take some of the edge of the cyclical nature and some pricing pressures that have been characteristics of the market for a long time.

Shares have typically been priced like strong cyclical stocks, but with a P/E in the mid-teens, the new status of Lumentum seems already at least partly reflected in the share valuation.

We do think this can be stretched a little further on the wave of the 5G build-out and 3D sensing becoming near ubiquitous.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LITE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.