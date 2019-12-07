RFI: A Good REIT CEF, Although Quite Overpriced

As I have mentioned in many previous articles, one of the best asset classes for conservative investors is real estate. This is due to the fact that real estate tends to hold its value against inflation in much the same way that gold and other precious metals do. However, unlike those other asset classes, an investor can derive an income off of real estate by leasing it out at a price that is sufficient to cover all of the costs of maintaining (and possibly improving it) and still generate a positive cash flow. One of the best ways to invest in this asset class is closed-end funds, which are able to offer a very diversified portfolio of companies operating in the industry and may also be able to utilize leverage and other strategies to offer a higher yield than ordinary investment trusts can and they can offer through one simple trade. As such, a fund may be worth considering for your own portfolio. One of the better funds covering the sector is the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI), which I have covered before, but as it has been almost seven months, I thought it would be worth revisiting.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has the objective of earning a high level of total return through the investment of the fund's capital in real estate securities. Admittedly, this objective is relatively similar to what many other real estate funds aim to deliver. Unlike many other similar funds though, RFI does not mention whether it intends to generate its returns via distributions, long-term capital gains, or short-term capital gains. However, the basic definition of total return includes all of these methods so it is reasonable to assume that the fund will utilize a variety of methods in order to produce a profit for its investors.

As is the case with most other real estate funds, RFI has the ability to invest in both common and preferred stocks issued by real estate companies and real estate investment trusts. However, as of the time of writing, only common equities account for the largest positions in the fund. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: Cohen & Steers

A few of these companies will undoubtedly be familiar to anyone that actively follows the real estate industry. In particular, Crown Castle International (CCI) and American Tower Corporation (AMT) are often among the largest holdings of most passively-managed funds that follow the real estate sector. They are also two of the more unique real estate trusts around as they do not own ordinary buildings. Rather, their properties consist of relatively small plots of land upon which a cell tower is built. These towers are then leased to telecommunications firms that use them to power the nation's wireless infrastructure. This has been a growth industry over much of the past decade as smartphones have become ubiquitous and there are many investors that believe that these trusts will deliver even more growth as wireless companies work to build out their respective fifth-generation networks. It would appear then that RFI is looking to take advantage of this trend. We also see that the fund is looking to cash in further on the expected forward growth of the nation's digital infrastructure with its investment in Equinix (EQIX), which owns data centers.

As my long-time readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the point at which that position begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that is aimed to be eliminated through diversification. Unfortunately, if an asset is too heavily-weighted in the portfolio, then the risk is not completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market does not, and if this asset is too heavily-weighted, then it will drag the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are four positions that each account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets, two of which are the main tower REITs. As such, investors should be sure that they are comfortable with this concentration before investing in the fund.

As any seasoned real estate investor could tell you, there are a variety of different types of real estate, many of which contain tenants that cover a wide swath of the economy. As one might expect, many of these different real estate sectors have vastly different fundamentals. Thus, it should certainly be nice to see that RFI is very well-diversified amongst these various sectors. We can see that clearly here:

Source: Cohen & Steers

It might come as something of a surprise that the largest investment category in the fund is preferred stocks, especially considering that there were no preferred shares in the fund's top ten holdings. It appears that what the fund's management has done here is diversify its preferred holdings so well that no individual position occupies a particularly large proportion of the fund. This is something that is nice to see. It is also nice to see that preferreds occupy the singularly largest position in the fund, particularly in these uncertain economic times. This is primarily due to the fact that these securities have a greater claim to the real estate company's assets as well as a greater claim to their cash flows. As such, it is relatively rare for a company to fail to pay its preferred unitholders, even when it encounters financial problems. Thus, these securities provide the fund's shareholders with a way to reduce the overall risk of the portfolio and a secure source of income to help support the fund's distributions.

Why Invest In Real Estate?

Over the past few years, I have frequently discussed how an investment in gold can be a valuable way to protect your wealth against inflation. It has become something of an accepted truism that inflation will likely always be a part of our economy. After all, the Federal Reserve itself wants to see inflation at about 2% annually. We also have an increasingly tight budget on both the state and federal levels due to unfunded retirement obligations and other concerns. There is therefore some concern that the Federal Reserve will at least partly monetize some of these obligations, which is arguably what we have been seeing through the central bank's recent actions in the repo market. The basic economic definition of inflation is a rising amount of money chasing after the same quantity of goods and services, so any monetization has a very real potential for causing inflation.

As is the case with gold, silver, and other physical assets, real estate should also see its value increase in an inflationary environment. This is because real estate is by its nature a good that is limited supply. After all, as is frequently stated, "they aren't making any more land." Thus, a growing amount of money in the economy combined with a limited amount of available real estate should result in growing prices for real estate, helping investors to preserve their wealth. Finally, we also have the ability for real estate to be leased out to other people and thus produce an income for its owner. This quality makes it superior to gold in some ways.

Distributions

As already mentioned, one of the primary reasons to invest in real estate is the fact that one can derive an income from it. This can often result in real estate investment trusts boasting some of the most attractive yields in the market, especially since such companies are required by law to pay out most of their income to their investors in the form of distributions. As such, we might expect RFI to boast a reasonably appealing distribution yield. This is the case as the fund yields 6.42% at the current price of $14.95. Unfortunately though, this is not as high as what some other real estate closed-end funds boast.

One thing that may appeal to potential investors is that, particularly in recent quarters, only a relatively small proportion of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be appealing is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough investment income to cover the distributions that it makes. A scenario such as that is ultimately unsustainable over extended periods because the fund will eventually run out of money to distribute and be forced to reduce its distributions. While there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, seeing such things will frequently be concerning. Fortunately, as we can see above, RFI has not made a return of capital distribution since the third quarter of 2018 so there is much less reason to be concerned here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like RFI, the most common way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire the shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than the fund's net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund at a price below what they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not currently the case with RFI. As of the time of writing, RFI had a net asset value of $14.14 per share. However, the shares currently trade hands for $14.95, which gives it a premium of 5.73% as of the time of writing. There are plenty of other good real estate closed-end funds that trade at more attractive valuations than this so I would advise either choosing one of those or waiting until this one begins trading at a more attractive price relative to net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund appears to be a very well-managed closed-end fund that seems likely to appeal to those investors that have an interest in real estate. Unfortunately though, it is somewhat highly concentrated in cellular tower trusts so potential investors will want to be sure that they believe in these businesses before making an investment. In addition, the fund currently trades at a high price relative to net asset value, which gives it a lower distribution yield and overall less appealing valuation than what some similar funds boast. As a result of this high valuation, I cannot recommend this fund at this time.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.