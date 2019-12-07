Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 22, 2019

8 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 8 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday November 22nd, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

8 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 21 last week) and the average price return was -0.21% (down from +0.02% % last week). The leading gainers were Commodities (+0.77%), Taxable Munis (+0.51%) and Convertibles (+0.31%) while MLPs (-1.72%) lagged.

8 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 12 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.29% (up from -0.36% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (0.71%), California (+0.48%) and New York Munis (+0.44%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were MLPs (-2.24%) and U.S. Equity (-1.60%).

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+6.38%), Preferreds (+2.88%) and Emerging Market Income (+2.47%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.68%). The average sector discount is -3.46% (up from -4.80% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Equity (+0.82%), California Munis (-0.59%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.07% (down from +0.38% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Limited Duration (+1.77) followed Emerging Market Income (+1.25). The lowest z-score this week was Asia Equity (-0.64), followed by MLPs (-0.24). The average z-score is +0.68 (up from +1.84 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.99%), Emerging Market Income (9.56%), Global Allocation (9.53%), Senior Loans (8.69%) and Limited Duration (8.67%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.01% (down from +6.96% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) -8.85% 19.45% 13.57% -1.2 -7.24% 0.00% BlackRock MuniAssets (MUA) -5.79% 4.18% 5.09% 0.2 -4.98% 0.28% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) -3.75% 8.00% 35.80% -0.7 -2.55% 0.15% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -3.49% 3.34% 6.58% -0.5 -2.68% 0.52% BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target (DCF) -3.45% 7.37% -1.90% 0.4 -3.62% -0.22% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income (PSF) -3.41% 7.13% 7.46% 0.0 -2.92% 0.19% MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -3.14% 9.15% 4.31% 1.2 -2.92% 0.00% Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Income (NXC) -2.99% 3.46% -3.01% 0.8 -2.63% 0.39% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF) -2.67% 8.02% -8.04% 1.4 -4.30% -1.51% Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) -2.63% 2.56% -15.60% 0.8 -5.78% -0.63%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) 5.67% 7.26% -9.40% 2.5 -6.20% -6.40% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) 4.89% 5.85% -9.84% 2.6 5.19% -0.49% DNP Select Income (DNP) 3.14% 6.10% 25.13% -0.8 2.32% -0.24% Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities (GCV) 3.07% 8.19% 5.59% 3.0 3.35% 0.36% PIMCO NY Municipal Income (PNF) 2.90% 4.42% 18.57% 1.7 3.18% 0.66% Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return (SRV) 2.83% 11.41% -9.44% 1.5 2.15% -1.04% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI) 2.78% 4.68% 3.71% 1.2 2.78% 0.05% Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income (NRO) 2.62% 8.59% -1.24% 1.9 1.64% -1.05% Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) 2.56% 11.72% 13.47% 2.8 0.00% -2.24% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 2.46% 5.00% -7.19% 0.1 1.81% -0.86%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities (FGB) -22.9% 0.175 0.135 9.36% -0.52% -2.22 231% 11/11/2019 11/22/2019 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) -10.8% 0.37 0.33 7.72% -10.01% -1.19 -21% 11/8/2019 11/19/2019 DWS Strategic Muni Income (KSM) -10.5% 0.0475 0.0425 4.26% -5.45% 0.67 616% 11/8/2019 11/15/2019 Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) -8.9% 0.45 0.41 7.98% -10.92% -0.86 -9% 11/15/2019 11/26/2019 Templeton Emerging Markets Income (TEI) -6.4% 0.0579 0.0542 7.21% -7.96% 0.25 687% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 DWS Municipal Income (KTF) -5.9% 0.0425 0.04 4.21% -9.24% 0.34 615% 11/8/2019 11/15/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.026 0.0245 4.98% -11.94% -0.72 858% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) -5.3% 0.0475 0.045 4.49% -6.74% -0.1 659% 11/5/2019 11/18/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -2.5% 0.1075 0.1048 10.59% -8.85% -0.66 12% 11/8/2019 11/19/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -2.4% 0.0873 0.0852 10.93% -11.96% -0.52 -1% 11/8/2019 11/19/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) -1.1% 0.0848 0.0839 10.76% -6.21% 1.18 310% 11/19/2019 11/29/2019 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -0.9% 0.0908 0.09 7.47% 31.22% 1.06 225% 11/5/2019 11/21/2019 MFS Special Value (MFV) -0.8% 0.04677 0.04639 8.74% 13.77% 2.29 173% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.6% 0.06038 0.06 8.67% -6.95% 1.46 312% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.6% 0.02912 0.02895 7.60% -3.79% 1.08 201% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income (DEX) -0.5% 0.0915 0.091 10.93% -9.10% 1.49 243% 11/5/2019 11/21/2019 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.5% 0.04265 0.04244 8.34% -3.48% 2.76 340% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02038 0.02028 9.15% 4.31% 1.17 345% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.4% 0.02876 0.02864 9.14% -6.00% 0.95 182% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term (FINS) -0.1% 0.1178 0.1177 6.76% 3.67% 0% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date EV Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) 0.1% 0.0709 0.07099 3.91% 1.62% 2.12 523% 11/1/2019 11/20/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) 2.0% 0.0245 0.025 6.22% -9.74% 2.44 623% 11/1/2019 11/8/2019 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) 2.6% 0.0779 0.0799 8.69% -5.73% 2.4 491% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 MFS Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) 2.9% 0.0345 0.0355 4.36% -8.77% 0.74 640% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) 5.7% 0.53 0.56 7.26% -9.40% 2.51 6% 11/7/2019 11/21/2019 Ellsworth Fund (ECF) 250.0% 0.12 0.42 4.10% -0.85% 3.4 8% 11/15/2019 11/25/2019 General American Investors (GAM) 462.2% 0.37 2.08 1.02% -13.12% 2.35 -2% 11/7/2019 11/15/2019 Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) 2340.0% 0.05 1.22 1.30% -10.76% 2.02 8% 11/14/2019 11/22/2019

