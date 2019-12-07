Bad News For Seritage Growth Properties Bulls: One Year Later Lease Rates Are Still Around $20

With construction costs above $150 per foot, there is little room for value creation given where retail REITs trade.

Despite some high-profile projects under development, SRG continues to lease space at ~$20 per foot, nowhere near the $25-30 bulls dream of.

About a year ago, I published two articles on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) that outlined a more muted investment case for the common stock than many hyper bulls are betting on. The first showed how the company's stock price offered minimal upside given $21 average lease rates and $150 per foot construction costs. The second highlighted some of SRG's publicly traded peers to try and gauge how Wall Street would value SRG's completed projects.

The biggest pushback I received from SRG bulls last year was that I had ignored the fact that 1) lease rates were set to rise meaningfully as larger, higher-quality properties came into the development pipeline, 2) leasing velocity would accelerate, and 3) investors would value SRG's properties at or above "A" malls like Simon Property Group (SPG). So now that 12 months have passed, let's see how SRG is doing.

First, we can see that 2019 leasing velocity has not picked up at all.

About 2.3 million square feet were leased annually from 2016 to 2018:

So far in 2019, the annualized run-rate pace is only 2.1 million:

We can also see the trend in per-foot rates in these figures, as some of the higher-quality projects are leasing up this year. After $17 and change per leased foot over the prior three years, year-to-date is above $22 per foot. As you will see from my valuation metrics, however, I am assuming a low 20s average lease rate to account for these projects. In fact, outside of the outlier in Q1 2019, the last six months have produced lease rates just below $20.

Here you can see the current tenant list for SRG as of last quarter:

With non-Sears/Kmart tenants already having leased 11 million square feet at $16 each, it would be no easy feat for SRG to get its entire portfolio (32 million) to, say, $25 per foot. In fact, the remaining 21 million feet would need to lease at $30, which is nearly impossible.

What would be a more reasonable estimate? Well, after the first 11 million fetched $16, let's assume a steady ramp up; $20 for the next 11 million feet and $24 for the remaining 10 million. Far from a pessimistic outlook, the company-wide average would still sit at $19.88.

The issue for SRG's common equity investors is that the company is spending $152 per foot (as of 9/30/19 this is the company-disclosed projected spend for all announced projects since inception) to redevelop these properties, which are ultimately likely to lease for about $20 per foot. Even if we are generous and value the company at 10 times gross revenue, the enterprise will be worth $6.1 billion once it has a 95% occupancy rate and both Sears and Kmart are defunct.

Subtract roughly $2.5 billion of debt (using a typical leverage ratio for retail REITs) and the equity is worth ~$3.5 billion at maturity, or $62.50 per share, which assuming current leasing velocity will occur in 2027.

So while SRG's stock is not going to lose money for investors from here unless there is a prolonged recession in the U.S. and leasing activity grinds to a halt, the cumulative upside is about 50% over the next eight years. Even if dividends resume in a few years, investors are looking at annual returns in the mid- to high-single digits, which would trail the long-term historical average for the major market indices.

I suppose that the more bullish scenarios involve assumptions similar to those offered up last year, but now that we have another 12 months or so of SRG's operational history in the books, and rents and leasing volume are largely unchanged, there is little evidence to suggest the assumptions underlying this valuation are materially off track. As such, SRG's shares in the low 40s are unlikely to produce outsized returns over the next 5-10 years. And that view does not even contemplate material economic weakness, which would surely negatively impact the redevelopment outlook for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.