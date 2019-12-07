Weekly Economic Vital Signs: A Possible Blow Off Top

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Construction Spending

September’s improvement in overall construction spending was revised from a 0.5% monthly gain to a 0.3% decline, but making matters worse was a 0.8% decline in October. Still, construction spending is up 1.1% over the past year. The weakness is coming from private non-residential spending, which is down 4.3% over the past year, due mostly to a lack of corporate spending.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

IHS Markit’s manufacturing index (PMI) posted a third consecutive monthly increase from 51.3 in October to 52.6 in November, which is now a seven-month high. This survey shows a manufacturing sector that is gradually recovering, but survey respondents remain cautious about the outlook. Production, output, new orders and hiring are all growing at a faster rate. Backlogs rose for the first time since June. The increase in demand is coming from domestic and foreign customers. This report shows very modest growth in the manufacturing sector, which is far better than the contraction we saw during the summer months.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index did not confirm the improvement in Markit’s survey, declining from 48.3 in October to 48.1 in November. This indicates the sector is still in contraction (readings below 50). Every sub-index was below 50, except for deliveries. Employment fell for the fourth consecutive month to 46.6, and backlogs fell for the seven month in a row to 43.0.

Investors tend to place more weight on the ISM surveys, but I have found that Markit’s surveys tend to lead, which would be good news for the manufacturing sector. It is rare to see these two diverge to such a large degree, so it will be important to see how the gap is closed. One thing is certain — if new tariffs are enacted on December 15, I would expect both surveys to deteriorate moving forward.

PMI and ISM Services Indices

Markit’s service index (PMI) rose in November to 51.6 from what was one of the weakest readings in October (50.6) since this expansion began in 2009. While foreign demand continued to contract, domestic demand improved, led by new orders, which resulted in a rise in backlogs and return to employment growth. This index is now at a four-month high, but it still suggests very modest growth for the service sector. Similar to what we saw in the manufacturing surveys, the outlook by respondents remained very subdued.

If we combine Markit’s PMI surveys, the composite shows a U.S. economy that is modestly recovering from what could be described as a late-cycle slowdown. It is encouraging, but I need confirmation from the ISM surveys to feel confident that this is not a head fake.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index fell from 54.7 in October to 53.9 in November, which still indicates a reasonable level of growth. Notable was strength in new orders and employment, but business activity tumbled from 57.0 to 51.6. The prices paid sub-index rose from 56.6 to 58.5, which indicates that tariffs may be showing up in prices.

The message from the ISM and PMI surveys for the manufacturing and service sectors is that the U.S. economy is realizing a modest re-acceleration from what was a significant summer slowdown, but we are still at a growth rate between 1 and 2%. This has kept the rate of inflation in check, but there are signs that tariffs are lifting input and consumer prices.

November Jobs Report

At face value, this was a strong employment report. According to the BEA, payrolls increased 266,000 in November, while the prior two months were revised up a combined 41,000. Unemployment edged down to 3.5% from 3.6%, and the participation rate slipped to 63.2% from 63.3%. The workweek was unchanged and average hourly earnings rose 0.2% for a gain of 3.1% over the past year.

There are two things boosting this number that should give investors pause. The first is that some 50,000 auto workers are back in the workforce, which has spiked the number. The second is that approximately 750,000 census workers have been hired in recent months and will continue to be hired into the first half of next year. That is making payroll numbers look stronger now, but it will make them look weaker next year. The bottom line is that jobs are still being created, but they are lower paying and at a slower rate. In fact, job growth is at the slowest rate since 2011.

The rate of earnings growth peaked nearly a year ago at 3.5%.

Conclusion

The disparity between market performance and economic activity this year is remarkable. It is clearly a monetary and rhetorical phenomenon, as the Fed and Trump administration seemingly work in concert to prop up financial asset prices. The concern I continue to have is that the wealth effect can go only so far in prolonging this expansion before it starts to have the opposite effect. With an economic expansion and bull market fueled largely by debt, a significant decline in financial markets could have an outsized impact on economic activity. In other words, this double-edged sword cuts both ways.

Ever since the Fed started using financial assets as a catalyst to achieve its mandate, markets lost their ability to discount the future. This discounting mechanism used to be a reliable indicator. As such, a bear market decline in the stock market may not be indicating a recession in coming. Instead, it could instigate one.

Ned Davis Research recently opined that bull markets often end with a euphoric rally called a “blow-off top,” which we arguably just saw during the 10% rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) from August to late November. This rally came despite a steady flow of negative news. The median gain during previous blow-off tops was 13.4% over the past century, and the median rally length was 61 days.

The most recent such rally that preceded a bear market was 10% over 38 trading days from August 16 through October 9 in 2007. Yet we have had blow-off tops that didn’t result in bear market declines or recessions (2011), but this still serves as a warning sign that the divergence between market returns and the real economy is at an extreme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.