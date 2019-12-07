Schlumberger: We Called The Bottom, Assessing What Happens Next

On October 18, 2019, we called a bottom in Schlumberger (SLB). Making bold predictions with such blanket statements not easy. If we were wrong, we would have owned it, but we pushed our members into a very profitable trade in this name and in competitor Halliburton (HAL). Our short-term profit target of $36 has been hit, and now we turn our focus to our more medium-term target of $45. Truthfully, I cannot blame any of our traders for taking their profits now and locking it in. That's a safe play. However, we contend that there is medium-term upside remaining because the oil price landscape is shifting. As we will show, Q3 2019 saw immense pressure, but the back half of Q4 2019 has seen more favorable pricing. This is a great leg of strength to stand on as we close the year. The question is whether it will be sustained, but we see trends in rig counts and OPEC production cuts as bullish.

Q3 performance

We do not want to go over too much of what we saw in Q3, but you need to understand the context of where the macro landscape was and how it has changed in somewhat in just a few months. Obviously, with the weakness in oil, we expect the present operating quarter to be weak when reported. Overall, Schlumberger's stock remains at highly depressed valuations for operating cash flow and free cash flow. Debt remains manageable. The dividend is still being covered by free cash flow, but we want to hone in some of the key performance results.

Revenues up in Q3

As you will recall, oil was volatile in Q3, and we expected a lot of weaknesses. We were expecting a year-over-year decline in revenues; however, they grew in Q3 to $8.54 billion:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Even with a terrible landscape, the company delivered slight top-line growth. Revenues were up 0.5%. We needed oil to rally a bit for the stock to really get moving. Operationally, the company continues to do well. Expenses have been slashed in the last three years, and we expect solid margins and earnings to improve compared to if expense levels were where they were years ago, more reasons to be long the name.

Expenses have been cut, but could be cut more if needed

Back when oil prices were decimated in 2015-2016, Schlumberger worked to cut expenses to the bare bones to maintain profit. The company started cutting again over the last year, but nearly to the degree it did five years ago. The company was back to normal operations in late 2018, but has since been scaling back in certain areas to control expenses. At this point, we believe expenses will rise and fall with revenues. That is, the pace will be similar, percentage wise.

What do we mean? When revenues rise, we usually expect a rise in costs. In Q3, we saw a minimal rise in both. We expect a larger rise in Q4 if revenues jump. Total expenses were $7.38 billion in Q3, and with the revenue number, profit remains pressured.

Profits were pressured

Margins were pressured from last year, coming in at 21.8% versus 22.7% last year. They did bounce from 20.3% in Q2 2019, however. When we consider operating income and taxable expenses, earnings per share were above our expectations for $0.39 when adjusted for items. This is down from the $0.46 last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Although EPS was down from last year, we do want to point out that it was a nice bounce from Q2 2019. All in all, we thought the quarter was positive, but that the landscape had started to improve, and so we got our members into some trades.

The trade we ran

The call in October when the stock was at $32:

Target entry: $31-33

Target exit short term: $36

Target exit medium-term: $45

So in October we said that we thought $35 per share was in the near future, representing 10% upside from the time of this analysis (current price $32.01), while in the medium term, investors should be looking at $45-plus exit targets. So we put on a recommendation to scoop 15% gains in the short-term at least 40% in the medium, with gains magnified through call options.

We also said that when oil does eventually rebound back toward, let's say, $70-$80, it is "not outside the scope of reason for this stock to double".

The bottom line is we simply did not see oil remaining depressed for years and years, but we needed need help from oil prices, of course, and now that help is here.

A look to Q4

We recognize that the situation with oil pricing was detrimental if it continued to be priced in the high $40-low $50 range. If it continued, there would be long-term financial position concerns. The net debt to operating cash flow and EBITDA as well as its interest coverage was notably distressed this year. None of these metrics indicate any present financial strain, but if its debt continued rising compared to earnings and cash flow, it would have been problematic. But we saw things changing for Q4 and beyond.

The rig counts continue to decline. This in our opinion is a strong cue that things would improve on the pricing end.

Source: Aogr.com, Baker Hughes

When oil and gas rig counts decline, it affects oil and gas industry employees, investors, landowners and every industry that relies on oil and gas supplies. When rigs close down, and production ceases, it lowers supply some, but can impact (reduce) costs. Make no mistake, less rigs doesn't mean production goes way down, because there are all sorts of wells that have been dug and might be uncompleted. But it is net bullish for pricing, but it is delicate because the oil service stocks make money by drilling wells and leasing our rigs. So it's a bit murky, but something we have watched. An odd time in the cycle.

Then there is OPEC, and this is helpful. It has the power to move pricing, and the fact is that it is talking production cuts. There have been discussions of cuts which have helped pricing. Every time it seemed cuts were off the table, oil plummeted. Today, OPEC agreed to curb output. Energy ministers from OPEC nations agreed to deepen recurring production cuts by an additional 500,000 barrels per day through to March 2020. OPEC and non-OPEC allies, often referred to as OPEC+, decided to implement tighter oil production, which was much larger than many expected. This could see OPEC+ reduce total oil output by 1.7 million barrels per day. While this helped oil today, Brent crude futures remain around 15% lower when compared to an April peak, with WTI down almost 12% over the same period

What about volumes and supplies? According to the EIA report:

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.8 million barrels per day during the week ending November 29, 2019, which was 464,000 barrels per day more than the previous week's average. Refineries operated at 91.9% of their operable capacity last week. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 5.3 million barrels per day. U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.0 million barrels per day last week, down by 201,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.0 million barrels per day, 21.3% less than the same four-week period last year. U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 447.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% above the five year average for this time of year.

We are still above average, but the imports are decreasing, as are the inventories. This is a trend we expect to see continue, and it is net bullish for pricing.

As such, we expect a good Q4 with the pricing having improved in recent weeks. Schlumberger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company's estimated earnings date is Friday, January 17th, 2020, based off prior year's report dates. For Q4 we are estimating $0.40 in EPS, based on revenues that will be up single digits.

Remember SLB is shareholder friendly

When Q4 is reported, we hope to see that Schlumberger took advantage of low share prices to heavily buy back stock. It did repurchase 2.2 million shares in Q3, but we hope it stepped up big time here in Q4. SLB has a fairly impressive financial position overall still and should be well-positioned as a company for this recovery, with anxiety of meeting interest coverage and dividend payouts being ameliorated in this better pricing environment.

Take home

Schlumberger is a winner. Our trade was a winner. We do not blame anyone for taking profit on the initial trade, but at this pace, we think the next stop is $40 per share. Keep an eye on rig counts and what OPEC plans to do, as well as supply data from the EIA. We still need help from oil pricing, but it has gotten a lot better. It just needs to be sustained.

