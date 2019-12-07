Chewy Trending Lower Heading Into Earnings Report

Sentiment toward the stock is skewed to the bearish side and that could help it turn higher in the long run.

Revenue has been growing at an impressive rate, but the company hasn't been able to turn a profit yet.

There have been a number of highly anticipated IPOs in 2019, and many of them have disappointed investors. Online pet supply retailer Chewy Inc. (CHWY) was one of those companies that debuted this year, and it has been trending lower from day one. I don't know if Chewy was as anticipated as Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER) or Beyond Meat (BYND), but I know I was keeping an eye on it. At least two boxes from Chewy arrive at my house every month - one box of food and one box of special treats for my dog.

Chewy is set to release its third-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Monday, and investors are hoping the report will reverse the downward trend. Analysts expect the company to lose $0.16 per share in the third quarter after losing $0.21 in the second quarter. Revenue is predicted to come in at $1.2 billion for the quarter.

According to Investor's Business Daily, the earnings were down by 31% in the third quarter compared to the previous year while revenue was up 43%. Over the last three years, revenue has increased by 89% per year on average. Earnings have been flat over this same period.

Because the company hasn't reached profitability yet, the management efficiency measurements are negative. You can't really calculate a return on equity because of the losses and the short time period. The profit margin comes in at -7.6% at this time.

The company lost $0.68 per share last year and is expected to lose $0.58 in the current year and $0.37 in 2020. Earnings and revenue are moving in the right direction, but investors will need to be patient.

The Stock Cut in Half from High

Chewy's IPO priced at $22 and opened for trading on June 14. The stock hit its high on that day at $41.34. It has been trending lower ever since and reached a low of $21.68 on November 18. It had to be frustrating for investors to see the stock pull back to its $22 IPO price after such a big jump on its first day of trading.

Looking at the daily chart, we see a pretty organized decline. The blue line on the chart represents its regression line from day one through the close on Thursday.

The stock was in oversold territory when it reached its low back in November and has since moved higher a little over the last few weeks. The daily stochastic readings went from oversold to overbought during the rally, but the 10-day RSI barely moved across the midway point of its range.

Since the stock has only been trading since June, the weekly chart that I usually use wasn't of much help for this analysis. That being said, the stock was oversold on the weekly chart with both the stochastics and the 10-week RSI reaching oversold territory. The indicators have since turned higher. The RSI is up near the 40 level now and the stochastic readings made a bullish crossover during the final week of November.

The Sentiment toward Chewy was Surprising

When I checked the sentiment indicators for Chewy, I was a little surprised by what I found. There are 13 analysts covering the stock at this time with eight "buy" ratings and five "hold" ratings. The surprising part here was that there are already 13 analysts following the stock. The table below shows that we have seen analysts' coverage increase in the last few months, and the group has become more bullish on the stock. The buy percentage is at 61.5% and that is slightly below average.

The short interest ratio is at 6.6 currently, and I also found that a little surprising. We don't often see large short positions built on stocks shortly after their debut. The ratio is considerably higher than the average short interest ratio and reflects considerable bearish sentiment toward the stock. The number of shares sold short jumped from 11.8 to 14 million in the first half of November, and that is a sign that the bearish sentiment is increasing.

The put/call ratio for Chewy is rather low and reflects some bullish sentiment toward the stock. There are currently 37,398 puts open and 68,859 calls open. This puts the ratio at 0.543 and that is considerably lower than the average stock and is a sign of some optimism toward the stock.

My Overall Take on Chewy

As a customer, I absolutely love Chewy. The convenience of having my dog's food and treats delivered to our house each month is incredible. My two sons are responsible for feeding the dog, and they aren't very good about letting me know when we are low on things like that.

As an investor, I'm not as big of a fan of Chewy as I am as a customer. I do think the company could be a great, long-term investment. Maybe that's a little bit of the Peter Lynch theory of investing in companies that you know and like; I'm just not sure about the timing just yet. If your investment horizon is two or three years, I can see Chewy rewarding investors that are patient.

I am concerned about the company not being profitable yet, especially with the incredible revenue growth it has seen.

From a technical perspective, the trend is obviously to the downside at this time. However, seeing the stock fall to the $22 IPO price could be a good sign as it could mark a significant support level. I am also encouraged by the bullish crossover from the weekly stochastics.

Seeing analysts and short sellers are more skeptical toward Chewy than the average stock is also encouraging. If the stock had fallen like it has and everyone was already bullish, that would be a major concern for me.

Overall, I am bullish on Chewy, but if you invest in it now, I would caution that you might have to be patient as it tries to turn losses into profits. There will likely be some swings in the stock, and it might not be a great investment for investors with a low risk tolerance. However, I think investors looking for a growth stock that could provide big returns over a two- or three-year period could be rewarded by Chewy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.