Palo Alto Networks: CEO Makes Huge New Buy

However, the company's CEO just purchased over $5 million worth of shares. The first insider buying in approximately a year and a half.

Today, we look at one Palo Alto Networks (PANW), the preeminent name in the growing internet security space. The company has seen the first insider buying since June of 2018 as its CEO made better than a $5 million buy shortly after the company lowered guidance slightly within its third-quarter earnings report. We take a look at recent events at this tech name that has richly rewarded long-time shareholders since debuting on the public markets in 2012.

Company Overview:

Palo Alto Networks is a security platform solutions provider based in Santa Clara, CA. The company provides firewall appliances and software. Palo Alto also develops and markets subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyber-attack, threat intelligence, and content control. The company states it has 65,000 enterprise customers. The stock currently trades at around $230 a share and sports a market cap of roughly $22.5 billion.

Insider Buying:

The company's CEO purchased over $5.5 million of new shares in Palo Alto Networks on November 27th. This is the first insider buying in this name since June of 2018. At that time, the same CEO purchased a slightly higher amount of shares in the stock via roughly a half dozen transactions.

1Q 2020 Highlights

The company posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.05 on November 25th. This was two cents a share above the consensus. GAAP earnings showed a 62 cents a share loss, 17 cents a share below expectations. Revenues rose nearly 18% on year-over-year basis to just over $770 million, just slightly over analyst projections.

What cause the stock to decline after Q3 results was forward earnings guidance. The company now expects FY2020 EPS (non-GAAP) in the $4.90 to $5.00 range. The top end of new guidance was slightly below the consensus. Most other metrics look in line or slightly better than previous guidance.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analysts were mixed on quarterly results. 11 analyst firms including UBS and Oppenheimer reiterated Buy ratings after the quarterly numbers were posted and the conference call. Price targets proffered ranged from $246 to $315 a share. Five analyst firms including Credit Suisse and Northland Securities reissued Hold or Sell ratings. Price targets ranged from $195 to $240 a share.

Here was the post quarterly take from Jefferies (Buy, $275 price target).

Palo Alto Networks last night reported fiscal Q1 total revenue and billings above estimates, though investor expectations were likely inflated going into the print. Management attributed product revenue weakness primarily to missed execution as a result of repositioning of sales incentives to push "next gen products". The analyst continues to view Palo Alto as a "best-in-class security platform play" and believes its long-term guidance is achievable "despite a near-term hiccup."

Palo Alto ended the quarter with approximately $3.3 billion in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. It has approximately $800 million left on the existing stock repurchase plan after buying nearly $200 million of outstanding shares during the quarter.

Verdict:

So is PANW a buy after the recent decline following quarterly earnings and the big insider buy from the CEO? The stock certainly isn't cheap. The shares go for just over 45 times expected earnings for FY2020. Taking out cash, they are a bit cheaper at just under 40 times forward earnings. The stock, subtracting cash, sells at approximately 5.5 times forward revenues as well.

The company has guided to 18% to 19% revenue growth in FY2020. That is impressive, but as a recent article on Seeking Alpha stated, revenue growth is slowing from historical levels. In addition, both operating cash flow and EPS fell in the quarter from year-ago levels.

Finally, while an over $5 million purchase from the CEO is notable, his buy is swamped by the scores of insider sells by numerous insiders since his last purchase in June of 2018. Shares are also only up approximately five percent since his last purchase.

Given that, I am neutral on the shares of PANW even if it remains the unquestioned leader in this important and growing sector within technology. Therefore, I am passing on making any investment recommendation at this time. If the shares fell to the $200 level and/or more insider purchases took place, I could reconsider at a future point.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.