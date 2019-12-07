Gold: Prepare For A Christmas Rally

We have covered all our short positions on the opening and are looking for reversions from here back up to the mean of $1,493.

The gold market broke down below the B2 level on the daily, which shows that the market is extremely oversold.

Daily Targets

The Buy 1 (B1) level for gold today of $1,475 did not activate a buy trigger by closing above it. Gold continued to trade into the Buy 2 (B2) level of $1,470, and even below $1,470. The fundamental news drove the price down to what our proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), calls the accumulation of demand or where, if activated, there is a 90% to 95% probability that buyers could be identified at this level and a reversion back up will occur.

In this case, the market broke through the B1 and B2 levels on the daily. When that happens and the market breaks down below the B2 level on the daily, it shows that the market is extremely oversold. In order to identify where it's going based on the VC PMI's five levels, a break below that support of $1,470 would bring us into the weekly targets that have been activated.

Weekly Targets

The weekly VC PMI signal activated a short trigger on a close below $1,484, which we have been coaching about in our live trading room on the Equity Management Academy website, trading based on it as shown on the Ticker Tocker website, and reporting in our articles on Seeking Alpha. The target was $1,478. The target was completed today.

Even though we earlier purchased some futures contracts, we have covered all our short positions on the opening and are looking for reversions from here back up to the mean of $1,493. On a day like today, it's highly possible that we could see a reversion occur as quickly as in a single day.

Now that we are trading below $1,470 on the daily and have come down to activate the weekly average price of $1,467, I am looking for gold to close above the weekly price of $1,467, which will identify the weekly bullish trend momentum. A close above $1,470 would activate a buy trigger on the daily algorithm.

As the market's volatility occurs, you can see that the algorithm adjusts accordingly. We are in an area of demand. We are extremely oversold. Right under the $1,467 weekly average we have a $1,462 buy entry point which is an extremely high probability for a profitable trade. When the daily and weekly numbers align themselves, we call it a harmonic relationship, and it is one of the highest probability relationships that the VC PMI identifies for us.

"I am very excited about this correction," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said. "I recommend covering all short positions. I am net long."

Risk Management

The key is how to manage risk. That is very personal and depends on your risk tolerance and the type of trader you are. I am using the VC PMI as a GPS for my trading. I am trading instruments such as the futures contract and derivatives in order to manage the risk and eliminate a lot of the volatility in the market.

Today, we have purchased the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT), which is a triple X velocity ETF, since the futures contract is showing this potential reversion. Until the futures become manageable, I park my money in NUGT. You don't want to leave your money there long term, because it is very volatile. But if you are managing risk, it is an incredible way to manage risk. Place it in a dollar cash asset like NUGT, and if we get the reversion back up to the mean of $1,483, you can sell it probably for $30 or $31 per share. It is trading last at $27.86. The other instrument that we are adding is the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ), a silver junior trading at $10.84 last.

Courtesy: TDAmeritrade

"I believe that the market is telling us that once we get the confirmation in place that the reversion might unfold from these levels, we should have a rally into the middle of December," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said. "I am looking for this pattern to unfold and take my profits sometime in the middle of December."

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.