Blow-Off Top Possible, But Unlikely

Many bull markets have ended with rallies similar to what we have seen since August. While very few believe that this bull market is ending, this is indeed a characteristic of a market top. Everyone relishes in the good economic conditions and/or strong company outlooks, forgetting about valuations. We recognize that this bull market is different from the past, and one of the limitations of this week’s study is just that. Never before have governments and central banks weighed in so heavily to keep equity markets rising. With this caveat, the first table below looks at the final runs of bull market on the Dow Jones Industrial Average since World War II.

We estimated the date of the last, prior trough before the final peak on the Dow (first column). The second column is the date of the high reading on the Dow. The third column measures the number of calendar days from our prior trough to the bull market high. The final column is the percent gain in the Dow over the final, “blow-off” leg higher in prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Blow-Off Tops Since World War 2 Start of Blow-Off Top Market Top Days Percent Gain 16.03.1948 15.06.1948 91 11.5% 23.01.1956 06.04.1956 74 12.7% 22.09.1959 05.01.1960 105 9.5% 09.08.1968 03.12.1968 116 13.3% 16.10.1972 11.01.1973 87 14.1% 05.07.1978 08.09.1978 65 12.7% 13.02.1981 27.04.1981 73 9.9% 08.08.1983 29.11.1983 113 10.7% 20.05.1987 25.08.1987 97 22.9% 27.04.1990 16.07.1990 80 13.4% 05.11.1993 31.01.1994 87 9.2% 05.03.1998 17.07.1998 134 10.6% 15.10.1999 14.01.2000 91 17.0% 29.01.2002 19.03.2002 49 10.6% 16.08.2007 09.10.2007 54 10.3% 16.03.2011 29.04.2011 44 10.3% 14.08.2019 27.11.2019 105 10.5% Median 87 10.7% Means 86.2 12.3%

What we conclude is that time and price for the Dow rally since this past August correspond to the averages of prior bull market blow-off tops. We used November 27 as the high date, even if it appears that the Dow will print a higher high in December. Among the stand-out cases that exceed the current +10.5% gain in the Dow in this cycle are the 1987 and 2000 cases. It does not surprise us that what goes up hard comes down hard.

Another reason that we feel that it is worth discussing the risk of blow-off top conditions today is valuations. Again, valuations are tricky this cycle due to permanently low interest rates (discussed in last section). Nevertheless, the next table, with the S&P 500 Price/Earnings (P/E) levels at the prior market tops, is interesting to consider. First, we believe that it is important to consider 12-month trailing P/Es in studying market tops. Why? Because as mentioned above, at market tops, most analysts only see blue skies and have optimistic earnings forecasts (and therefore lower forward P/Es). To be sure, the S&P 500 has been more expensive at past market tops. And we recognize that equity markets can see even richer valuations. Sentiment, as shown in the next section, while not euphoric, is dangerously optimistic now. In other words, we can see the trailing P/E rise more, through a higher numerator, as sentiment towards stocks draws in the last of the investors on the sidelines. Still, at 19x earnings, the S&P 500 is not at all cheap today.

S&P 500 P/E Ratio Market Top P/E (trailing) 15.06.1948 06.04.1956 14.3 05.01.1960 16.4 03.12.1968 18.1 11.01.1973 17.0 08.09.1978 8.9 27.04.1981 8.4 29.11.1983 11.9 25.08.1987 20.8 16.07.1990 16.4 31.01.1994 21.2 17.07.1998 29.4 14.01.2000 27.4 19.03.2002 46.5 09.10.2007 23.4 29.04.2011 16.3 27.11.2019 18.9 Median 17.5 Means 19.7

Sentiment is Conducive For Market Top

As readers know, one characteristic of a market top is extreme optimism that encourages investors and fund managers to throw all available cash into the market. Therefore, contrarian investors monitor investor sentiment extremes as a sign of a market top (optimism) or bottom (pessimism). There is still lots of debate over whether investors are “optimistic” about equities. Our take, based on the indicators shown below, is that we have a high degree of optimism currently, but still are short of euphoric levels that would cause us to move fully into cash.

Our own WMA Market Sentiment Indicator is back on “Extreme Optimism”. Historically, the highest reading we have seen is 100.0 in early 2000 (not shown on the chart). An explanation of our sentiment indicator can be found here.

The American Association of Individual Investor bullish sentiment reading was recently over 40%. Again, while very optimistic, we are not at euphoric levels that suggest a major market top. We circled the recent bullish sentiment peak and the peak in January 2018 to illustrate the absence of euphoria today.

Finally, the CNN Fear & Greed Index did get up to “extreme greed” levels in November. With the S&P 500 back to record highs to close this week, it appears that the “extreme greed” from November has worked itself off. We can’t conclude from any sentiment indicators today that we are at a fat pitch selling moment for equities due to excessive optimism.

Why This May Not Be A Blow-Off Top

As mentioned above, we are reticent to extrapolate too much from history in this market. Times are different and past indicators have proved unreliable. One reason that a market top this cycle continues to be elusive is the equity valuation argument based on low interest rates. Normally, at prior market tops, interest rates are high, which makes equities seem expensive (using a discounted cash flow approach to valuation). Today, equities continue to look attractive to many investors due to the low interest rate levels. We looked at the REAL interest rates (10-year Treasury less CPI) at the prior bull market blow-off tops.

U.S. Real Interest Rates (10-Year Treasury less CPI) Market Top Rate (%) 15.06.1948 06.04.1956 05.01.1960 03.12.1968 1.56% 11.01.1973 1.44% 08.09.1978 1.80% 27.04.1981 2.74% 29.11.1983 8.20% 25.08.1987 4.5% 16.07.1990 4.1% 31.01.1994 3.10% 17.07.1998 4.00% 14.01.2000 3.05% 19.03.2002 3.21% 09.10.2007 2.35% 29.04.2011 -0.14% 27.11.2019 0.10% Median 2.90% Means 2.86%

There really is no mystery as to why historic relative valuation ratios (such as P/E) are not being bought into by bullish equity investors. The conundrum we face is the following. Assuming that real interest rates will remain around 0% indefinitely, stocks will never stop rising. Each time stocks drop a little, trading firms are encouraged to double down. This becomes a martingale, which we can be certain will end in disaster.

Conclusion

Conditions for a blow-off top are similar to conditions present at prior blow-off tops. However, this time is different and anticipating an end to the current equity run will always be premature. Investors should recognize the increased risk of buying equities today, but more price upside in the S&P 500 and Dow remains the most likely scenario.

