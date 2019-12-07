Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Tariff blitz and DST

Despite progress with Chinese trade, a barrage of actions was announced by the Trump administration on Monday, beginning with tariffs on steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil due to "massive currency devaluations." The U.S. Trade Representative also said it would review hiking tariffs on EU products and adding new ones, because of what it called "lack of progress" in resolving a dispute over aircraft subsidies. After the markets closed, the USTR said it planned to slap punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4B of French products - like Champagne, handbags and cheese - after concluding that a new French digital services tax (DST) would harm U.S. tech companies.

Solid start to holiday shopping season

Online sales rose more than 19.6% to $7.4B on Black Friday, marking the day's largest revenue grab ever, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at 80 of the top 100 U.S. retailers. For Thanksgiving, web sales grew 14.5% to $4.2B, while Small Business Saturday and Super Sunday sales hit $7.4B. The usual suspects like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) were on watch throughout the week as Cyber Monday broke another e-commerce record with sales of $9.4B, a 19.7% jump from a year ago.

Zuckerberg doubles down on ad policy

Challenged on CBS over the policy, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's decision to not take down political advertising that contains false information. "What I believe is that in a democracy, it's really important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying, so they can make their own judgments," he said. "And, you know, I don't think that a private company should be censoring politicians or news." Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has banned all political ads, while Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has taken more of a middle-of-the-road approach and is receiving less scrutiny on the subject.

Quantum computing service unveiled at re:Invent

The fully managed service from AWS (AMZN) lets customers explore, evaluate, and experiment quantum hardware from three startups (D-Wave Systems, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing). Rival IBM (NYSE:IBM) has offered cloud service to its own quantum hardware since 2016. Amazon also announced the AWS Center for Quantum Computing - adjacent to the California Institute of Technology and the Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab - which connects AWS customers with quantum computing experts from Amazon and select partners.

End of an era at Google

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin stepped back from their respective positions as chief executive and president at Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), extending a long retreat from public roles and active management of the company they co-founded in 1998. Remaining involved as board members, the two will still control a majority of voting power under the corporation's dual-class share structure. Google's existing CEO, Sundar Pichai, is taking the reins of Alphabet, paving the future of the company and tackling the regulatory and political hurdles enveloping much of the tech industry.

Shari Redstone's dream comes true

CBS (CBS) and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) have been "married" and "divorced" before, but the two completed their latest merger on Wednesday. The combined company was renamed ViacomCBS, with shares listing on the Nasdaq under symbols "VIACA" and "VIAC." All under one roof... The new media giant will have Paramount Pictures, the CBS network, CBS All Access, as well as cable players MTV, BET, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, though analysts have expressed reservations about whether it will be big enough to compete with the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

No new radiation threats from 5G

5G doesn't pose new cellphone radiation threats, according to the FCC, which spent six years reviewing the issue and receiving public feedback. The regulator voted unanimously this week to keep in place standards for how much exposure to the radio-frequency energy cellphones and antennas emit is safe. The rules cover consumer devices, and the 5G infrastructure used on cell towers and rooftops, as the four major U.S. wireless carriers race to roll out the next-generation of wireless networks.

Uber releases U.S. Safety Report

Uber (NYSE:UBER) reported 3,045 sexual assaults across rides in 2018, as well as nine murders and 58 people killed in crashes. While the number of incidents represents a fraction - just 0.0002% - of Uber's 1.3B rides in the U.S. last year, Chief Legal Officer Tony West said, "each of those incidents represents an individual who has undergone a horrific trauma." Riders (not drivers) were also the accused party in 45% of the reports filed, and the incidents mark a 16% fall from the previous year in the five most serious categories of sexual assault. What's Uber doing about it? Making driver background checks more rigorous, adding an "In-App Emergency Button," and employing more than 300 employees "dedicated to safety."

World's biggest IPO

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) priced its IPO at 32 riyals, the top of its indicative range of 30-32 riyals per share, valuing the company at $1.7T. With 1.5% of the oil giant being floated, the price puts Aramco on track to raise $25.6B, marking the IPO the largest in history (the company could also wind up hauling in $29.4B if a 15% greenshoe option is exercised). Trading is expected to commence on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange starting December 11.

Crude awaits outcome of OPEC meeting

Cohesion among the group is in the spotlight as OPEC canceled its customary press conference yesterday following an acrimonious meeting in Vienna that ran late into the evening. Led by Saudi Arabia, the alliance agreed in principle to cut production by an additional 500K barrels per day through the end of March 2020, according to sources from CNBC and Reuters. But the group must still convince a faction of its non-OPEC allies, including Russia, in a bid to prop up oil prices.