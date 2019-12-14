The Mystery Of REIT Dividend Cuts In The Great Recession

Other unusual costs arising in the recession also were not responsible.

We find that operating results were not responsible, nor were interest costs.

It's well known that many REITs cut their dividends during the Great Recession.

We published two articles recently looking at historical disappearances of REITs and the one bankruptcy. This led to some welcome criticisms.

Some of these criticisms led us to think and dig through some of the elements and history in REIT finances, focusing on the Great Recession.

There were massive dividend cuts, but finding out why turns out to be quite a mystery. We hope you find worthwhile this trip through some basics and history to resolve the mystery.

Our focus here is on equity REITs, most often just called REITs. Mortgage REITs (mREITs) are different creatures.

What happens in challenging times?

The intuitive notion is that REITs are likely to suffer in a recession. Their market values often do suffer, as the market fails to distinguish between declining income for retail firms and the ability of those firms to pay leases. To our minds, these periods represent buying opportunities.

One reason to be confident about REITs in general is that they do not invest in the fortunes of any individual business. Beyond that, even when a REIT has a large concentration of one tenant, as Monmouth (MNR) does with FedEx (NYSE:FDX), one is invested in FedEx rent checks, not FedEx.

Most REITs are very diversified, having hundreds or thousands of tenants. As one example, the largest tenant of Macerich (MAC) is L Brands, at 3% of rents. But they have several store chains. The largest fraction of rent from a single chain is 2.5%, from Forever 21, which will close some stores as they reorganize through bankruptcy.

It does make sense to ask what is likely. First look at the bigger picture. Figure 1 shows overall US retail sales across time.

The Great Recession was a major economic event. Even so, everybody still needed to buy nearly all of what they bought before. One sees in the figure that retail sales dropped only 10%.

Figure 1. Seasonally averaged retail sales from 1992 to 2019, excluding food. Source: fred.stlouisfed.org.

One might imagine that clothing is more optional than some other purchases. And mall REITS, especially in the 2000s, emphasized clothing. Indeed, one can see in Figure 2 that clothing sales dropped about 15% across the Great Recession.

One also can see the drop in clothing sales from 2018 to 2019. It's much smaller than 10%. Decreasing overall sales did not drive the recent wave of retail bankruptcies. The causes were much more specific and often financial.

Figure 2. Seasonally adjusted clothing sales from 1992 to 2019. Source: fred.stlouisfed.org.

Decreases in sales of 10% to 15% are certainly a concern for any business, but should not immediately produce bankruptcy for a well-run firm with a passable balance sheet. During a financial crisis, though, this can happen if debts come due at the wrong time, unless the company hoards a lot of cash.

Stepping back to an even bigger picture, Figure 3 shows real Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) from 1995 to 2019. GDP dropped less than 10% during the great recession.

Figure 3. Real Gross Domestic Product from 1995 to 2019. Source: fred.stlouisfed.org.

This drop in GDP was large enough to cause bankruptcies in a lot of businesses that lived on the edge. But it was nowhere near large enough to cause a lot of REITs across many sectors to cut dividends.

In spite of this, REIT dividends dropped sharply during the Great Recession, as one can see from Figure 4. Overall they dropped almost in half. Hard-hit sectors included office, retail, industrial, and lodging.

Figure 4. Dividends paid by REIT sector from NAREIT.

One has to wonder why. Let’s look into this further.

Overall REIT Net Operating Income

Perhaps, despite what we expect from the above, the operating income of REITs actually did drop during the recession. We can look at that.

The standard, relevant, non-GAAP measure here is Net Operating Income (“NOI”). The simple definition of NOI is Revenue minus GAAP Operating Expenses plus Depreciation and Amortization (“D&A”). These days NOI is usually reconciled with the GAAP balance sheets in REIT SEC filings.

One has to add D&A back in because it's included in GAAP Operating Expenses but is not a cash expense. Depreciation at standard rates also is an inaccurate depiction of REIT real estate.

The inaccuracy is because the gradual growth of nearby economic centers leads to real appreciation of most REIT property values. This comes on top of whatever may correspond to overall price inflation. In any event, the buildings owned by a REIT, if well maintained, do not depreciate systematically.

Figure 5 shows the plot from the NAREIT T-tracker of NOI over time by REIT sector. Overall NOI gradually declined by about 10% across the Great Recession.

Such gradual reductions in income impact the ability of a REIT to grow. They can threaten distributions of dividends, depending on finances. But in most cases they should not induce dividend cuts.

For mall REITs, we have been seeing similar or better behavior in recent years. NOI has been relatively flat or declining modestly as the mall retailers have faced the current wave of retail bankruptcies. This has been a theme across all the mall REITs: Simon Property Group (SPG), Taubman (TCO), Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), Macerich (MAC), PREIT (PEI), Washington Property Group (WPG), and CBL & Associates (CBL).

In The Mall Turnaround Is Here, Dane Bowler highlighted the disconnect between the decrease in NOI of the so-called “B-malls” and their prices. “Same-store” NOI, which corrects for any assets disposed of, is down only 5% to 10% since 2017.

For an apocalypse, the retail version allegedly happening now has been more impressive for its headlines than for its realities.

Figure 5. Net Operating Income by REIT sector from NAREIT.

Returning to the Great Recession, the drop in income corresponding to the recession was not the cause of dividend cuts. So why were they cut? Let’s look further.

REIT Funds From Operations

The next place to look for clues is in the second REIT parameter, Funds From Operations (“FFO”). The simple definition of FFO is NOI minus Overhead Expenses minus Interest Expenses. Below we will call this Simple FFO, or SFFO.

There also are various common adjusted versions of FFO. This article provides a good overview. FFO is considered by NAREIT to be a better characterization of REIT performance than GAAP Net Income.

Overhead Expenses are typically quite small. The main difference between SFFO and NOI is interest expense.

FFO is supposed to measure the funds available for a REIT to use for distributions, maintenance capital expenditures (maintenance capex), internally-funded growth, and other non-operating activities.

In detail, though, FFO is not defined in SEC filings as just described. FFO starts with GAAP Net Income. This is not NOI and has a lot of other stuff in it.

Today, one adjusts GAAP Net Income for D&A, impairment charges (discussed below), and certain other expenses to get to FFO. In addition, one needs to adjust for income to the REIT from joint ventures (JVs) and the corresponding D&A.

In normal times, FFO properly calculated comes up pretty much in agreement with SFFO as defined above. During times of turmoil, this may not be true and it was not true during the Great Recession.

Figure 6 shows the plot of FFO from the T-Tracker. One sees that FFO dropped roughly in half during the Great Recession and took until 2011 to recover to the level of 2008.

Thus, FFO dropped much more than NOI. The industrial sector even had two quarters when FFO went negative. Did this cause the dividend cuts? Let’s look further.

Figure 6. Funds From Operations by REIT sector from NAREIT.

The observed drop in FFO is not due to changes in overhead costs, so the simple story would lead one to think it reflects changes in interest expense. However, both simple math and looking at balance sheets shows that this is not true.

REITs always have debt with various maturities spread over a number of years, usually with a large fraction at fixed rates. As a result, changes in their cost of debt filter through to interest expenses only gradually.

As an example, Simon Property Group (SPG) issued $650M in debt at an interest rate above 10% in 2009. Overall though, their interest expense increased from 2008 to 2010 by only about $50M on nearly $20B in total debt.

The Jokers in the Deck

From examining a number of balance sheets from 2008 and 2009, it appears to me that the main jokers in the deck were impairment charges and discontinued operations. These come up in the actual calculation of FFO but not in the basic evaluation of SFFO.

Impairment charges are writedowns taken when a firm believes that some asset has decreased in value. The details are a very long story, and not our focus today.

What's not intuitive to me, a non-accountant, is why impairment charges are listed as an operating expense in the balance sheet, but they are. The 2002 NAREIT definition of FFO did not mention impairment charges.

In their 2018 white paper, NAREIT clarified that impairment charges on operating assets also should be added back in when calculating FFO. This makes sense.

Companies during the Great Recession typically did not back out impairment charges in their calculation of FFO. And during those years of economic stress, some assets lost a lot of value.

In addition, REITs often saw a relative loss related to either decreased gains or increased losses from discontinued operations. In the case of industrial REIT AMB (which later bought and merged with Prologis (PLD)), the FFO reported on the 2008 10-K dropped $280M compared to 2007. Impairment charges accounted for $200M of this. Various details made up the other $80M, the largest of which was a $70M decrease in gains associated with discontinued operations.

FFO as defined at the time dropped below $80M, although today it would have worked out to $280M. Even so, PLD cut their dividend, which had been running $220M, to the legal minimum. But they had the cash. They could have continued to pay the historical norm.

In the case of SPG, the low point for Operating Income, Net Income, and SFFO was 2009. The numbers were $200M lower than those from 2008, and corresponded to a $200M impairment. Yet FFO was still $1.4B and distributions were running about $1B per year.

SPG had ample cash to pay their dividend. Despite this, SPG cut their cash dividend by 80%.

What The Heck Was Going on Here?

What we see is that REIT dividends were not cut because operations faltered, and they were not cut because of the other elements that affected FFO as then defined. The cash was there.

What happened was a forward-looking liquidity crisis. In the throes of the Great Financial Crisis, no one was lending anything to anybody in the fall of 2008.

One can see the forward liquidity problem only by reading the management commentary in the 2008 annual reports, in the context of the above. In the end, only General Growth Properties was caught out by this in a way that led them to eventually file for bankruptcy.

Historically, financial crises always are short lived. The government does whatever it has to in order to get things moving. There are even cases where this has happened in spite of being strictly illegal.

Yet in the fall of 2008 prudent management had to assume that it could take awhile for lending to get underway again. In reaction to this, PLD, SPG, and many other REITs cut their dividends to the absolute minimum.

Many REITs including SPG also paid units of common stock in lieu of some dividends. A number including SPG also issued common stock at depressed prices, diluting their current stockholders, to raise capital.

These actions were all taken to enable the REITs to pay their maturing debt if the financial crisis were to continue. In retrospect most of them were not necessary, but one cannot blame REIT managements for refusing to take the chance.

Since that time, well-managed REITs have paid much more attention to debt maturities. SPG has evolved to the point that it self funds much of its growth and maintains liquidity sufficient to cover more than two years of debt maturities.

Many other REITs manage their debt maturities so that nearly all debt is due in two years or more. The next two years interest and maturities can then always be paid from available liquidity and FFO.

Such debt management prepares well-managed REITs for bad times. In periods of moderate difficulty, they will not have to cut the dividend and in a major financial crisis they will have to cut for no more than a year or two.

An important part of evaluating any given REIT as an investment is considering their ability to handle such downturns.

Conclusions and Portfolio Implications

We often state that overall REITs today are much safer than they were in 2007. For many of them, FFO is around half of revenue. In simple terms, this enables them to pay out two-thirds of FFO as dividends and still have 17% of revenue available for capital expenditures and also as a cushion.

Such REITs are well insulated from variations in revenue as their tenants work through the business cycles of their own sectors. Dividends will rarely be threatened.

The bigger threat to REITs is most often financial. They must manage not only their leverage, but also their debt maturity structure and their liquidity. They must be able handle the rare financial crisis, lasting a year or two, and also to sustain their long-term growth.

Even so, some of the best opportunities for gain come from REITs that have great prospects but also do not have iron-clad safety. We at High Yield Landlord sometimes recommend REITs with high leverage, usually on the basis that they are severely underpriced compared to their Net Asset Value (“NAV”).

The implication for your own portfolio is that you should have an evaluation of the ability of any REIT you invest in to survive challenging times as part of your due diligence. It also makes sense to invest in REITs across multiple sectors to benefit from diversification.

Beyond that, you should not have all your money in REITs and especially in REIT common stocks. You need some investments that are less sensitive to a possible financial crisis.

Any such investment does carry risk, ultimately including the risk that a collapse of the sector could greatly reduce the NAV. If one invests, one accepts that risk along with the more mundane risk of a dividend cut.

The past does not guarantee the future. But since the modern REIT era began in the early 1990s, investors have done well in nearly all cases. Part of what we do at High Yield Landlord is both to find the unappreciated opportunities, but most importantly, to identify the REITs to avoid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR; MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.