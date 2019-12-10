Sachem: 11% Yield With Lots Of Cash To Grow, And New 7% Yield Baby Bond

For conservative income investors, we are recommending a new baby bond from Sachem that's still under the radar and yielding close to 7%.

Perhaps the average homeowner is not as skilled at home repair anymore. America's housing stock is aging and new builds are not slowing the aging of occupied homes' median age.

As homes age, they need more repairs and work. Often homes in disrepair sell cheaply to those with the skills or money to repair them back to their glory. This has generated a whole market of residential fix and flip companies. These companies need short-term loans on the properties. These loans are often short term and don't qualify as traditional mortgages. As such these resi fix and flip companies need a unique type of lender - a hard money lender.

In this space, two public companies come rapidly to mind: Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) which yields 11.4% and Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) which yields 7.6%.

Revisiting SACH

We've written about SACH multiple times in the past and want to touch base on them again. Since we've been covering SACH, its portfolio has ballooned from $67 million to $109 million in this most recent quarter. This doesn't include the proceeds of its most recent baby bond issuance which will add approximately another $30 million to their portfolio moving forward. Over the past year SACH has doubled its portfolio's size.

This rapid growth is causing short-term earnings pain. Over the past two quarters SACH has failed to entirely cover its dividend. SACH has paid a flat $0.12 dividend but only earned $0.06 and $0.10 this last two quarters. This has certainly had an impact on SACH's price and has helped keep it down. Are we worried long term? No.

SACH rapidly issued new shares at above book value and issued out two waves of baby bonds that reduced their cost of leverage and removed restrictive bank covenants that restrained the types of lending SACH could do. By having two equal in seniority fixed-rate baby bonds, SACH has a clear means to forecast interest expense vs. their lending operations for income.

Portfolio Performance

To understand the bigger picture of earning struggles and the impacts of putting the new capital to work, let's dig into SACH's overall portfolio performance.

Source: SACH earning presentation

While the portfolio has grown rapidly, SACH has remained committed to their bread and butter lending platform. Their focus is resi fix and flips with loans below $1 million in value. These loans have been performing strongly but are historically low duration (less than three years) meaning that SACH has a large amount of portfolio turnover.

SACH has acknowledged this turnover has currently slowed its portfolio growth due to the duration. Management touched on the reduced duration of loans, even though SACH's portfolio loans don't mature for up to three years, most loans are being repaid much faster. SACH's CEO John Villano put it this way:

... I can tell you is that the velocity and the flow of money in the residential fix-and-flip market right now, the money's moving very quickly. And what it does for us is we make a loan in January, and it's paid off in March or April, so we're not getting good traction, a good term really to earn some significant profits on that loan where we'd like to be. So, we're getting our capital back quickly, and we have to look for another opportunity. And that's the big difference between today and what we probably saw four years ago, where our average maturity on a loan might have been 16 months. So as liquidity is improving in the space, our loan term now is under 12 months, so these loans are moving fairly quickly. Our underwriting is busy trying to replace the payoffs, and payoffs are significant. It means we're making good loans as well, but we'd like to have our money stay out, as they say, on the street a little bit longer.

This is a mixed blessing. For starters, SACH's loans are to high-quality obligators who are able to repay them when the homes are sold, but this also means the loans don't have long to generate the stable returns that management would like. When a loan is prepaid, that means less interest payments and a period of time when the capital is not earning anything while SACH looks for the next investment to redeploy in. Apparently the concerns on Connecticut's housing market being slow is not an issue they are seeing at this time. A bit of a slowdown so that it takes longer for their borrowers to sell the houses would actually be positive for SACH.

With an average yield of 12.83%, SACH's portfolio generates sufficient income to pay the interest expenses of their baby bonds, other expenses and the dividend when it's all put to work. Getting those loans originated will now need to be SACH's primary focus to use the cash on hand to generate more income.

Why The Baby Bonds?

The big question we received after our last SACH article was if we foresaw their secondary offering - which we hadn't called coming. We knew SACH had filed a universal S-3 registration for up to $100 million of debt.

SACH initially started by small at-the-market share issuance but moved on to issuing Sachem Capital Corp., 7.125% Notes due 6/30/2024 (SCCB) which yields 7%. With this baby bond, SACH paid back their credit line from Webster, bringing their S-3 issued shares to $39 million.

Paying back of the Webster credit line incurred numerous fees on SACH - causing their earnings for that quarter to drop to $0.06

Just recently, SACH issued out another baby bond - Sachem Capital Corp., 6.875% Notes due 12/30/2024 (SACC) with current yield of 6.8%. This second and larger baby bond at $30 million along with SACH's secondary offering of $10 million worth of shares brings SACH's usage of their S-3 up to $79 million of its cap of $100 million.

The secondary offering and the second baby bond provides SACH the capital to originate or invest in new loans while the first baby bond removed the baggage attached to their credit line.

The maturity of SCCB and SACC is only six months apart but the cost of the capital is reduced with SACC. Investors would be safe buying either baby bond and we suggest buying whichever is yielding higher at the time or trading between them whenever there is volatility between them.

The SACH baby bonds carry an investment grade rating of BBB+ from one of the rating agencies Egan-Jones. But we should note that the bond has no ratings by more important rating agencies such as S&P or Moody's.

Together these baby bonds will generate approximately $925,312 worth of interest quarterly. SACC has yet to generate any costs - or benefits - to SACH as it was issued out after the quarterly earnings. SCCB saw an EBITDA Interest coverage ratio of 6.4x this quarter. If SACH generates no additional income from its SACC proceeds, the bond's interests are covered 2.86x. This means they are strongly covered in the extremely unlikely event that SACH does absolutely nothing with the $30 million generated from SACC's proceeds. The added expenses from SACC would be easily offset from additional lending activity which we will cover below.

Asset Rich - Cash Light Risk

SACH has one major risk associated with its business model. SACH invests its cash in real estate loans that ties up that cash. Connecticut is a homeowner-friendly state meaning that the foreclosure process is lengthy for SACH to recover its capital in the event of non payment. Historically SACH has had no issues in recovering their lost capital, including interest, in the event of foreclosure.

CEO John Villano addressed this in the latest call:

In Connecticut, our foreclosure process is very daunting. It is truly a borrower protection state, and the borrower has an awful lot of mechanisms to delay the process. In the end, the process ends up the same. The lender gets the property, the borrower is out, he pays the legal fee, he may have taken some rents during the period, but in the end, after perhaps 18 months, we have the ability to get a property as the seller. We sold some REO. Just recently, as mentioned in our Q, we sold two properties. We also have two contracts totaling approximately $1 million on REO stuff. The borrower runs into bankruptcy court and files on the date of the sale. He claimed he had a vested interest in the property. In the end, we'll sell the property. We'll be fine. The problem is the courts allow the delay game to play out, and unfortunately, you can't speed it up. We're on top of it. We have in-house counsel that spends some portion of his day tracking this stuff, and the process is just very slow, very, very slow.

But analysts weren't convinced that SACH wouldn't see losses on foreclosures in the future. SACH has a conservatively set 70% loan to value requirements to help ensure recoveries.

Jim Altschul My big concern is that you not lose money. I mean it'd be nice if you get a gain, but that's not what I'm looking for in the process of it. It sounds like based on the contract prices you think you'll break even. John Villano Yes, and historically, and you'll see this more in our K, I think since inception we did $250 million of loans. Please don't quote me on that number. Our loss percentage is about one-tenth of 1%.

SACH's ability to mitigate losses has been extremely positive and this is due to management's conservative style of lending. Something we expect them to continue.

Looking To the Future

SACH has figured out its balance sheet, shed its credit line restrictions and now is geared for growth. CEO Villano expressed their focus this way:

We can have money. We can go haphazard, buy crazy stuff. That's not how we play. We want to buy a culture that fits with us. We like profits. We have to see our way to the exit should the move into an area doesn't work, so there's a lot of things we're considering here. And while our space is very aggressive, Wall Street is aggressive in our space, we move a little slower and we're a little more conservative than that. We put a lot of faith in our shareholders to follow us there. We're going to be very respective of the capital that they've given us, and it's going to take some time. But we have board approvals to grow, and so we're going to take that very seriously.

SACH has approximately $40 million in cash on hand which can generate approximately $5.1 million in additional revenue annually or $1.3 million quarterly or an additional $0.06 per share. This $0.06 is offset by an additional $0.024 per share quarterly expense for the new baby bond that would push SACH's per-share earnings to $0.14 quarterly - easily covering the dividend and requiring an additional payment to maintain REIT status. Due to this, we do not expect any dividend reduction as SACH puts its capital to good work and earnings revitalize.

Conclusion

SACH has seen explosive portfolio growth, but earnings declined these past few quarters on a per-share basis. These are short-term growing pains for long-term success, driven by the gap between issuing new shares and deploying the capital.

For more conservative investors and fixed income investors, buying SACH's two baby bonds will provide exposure to this niche lender without the volatility of the common shares. These are great bonds to own with a relatively short maturity of 2024 and a juicy yield close to 7%. These baby bonds are the top of the capital stack with no other debt on SACH's books, giving you prime placement in the event something goes wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SACH, SCCB, SACC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long SACC.