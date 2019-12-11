Pennant Park: 11.4% Yield, Rising Coverage, Stabilizing NAV, Insiders Buying

Co-produced with Trapping Value

While the market continues to flirt with all-time highs, certain sectors have been left behind. Notably in this space is the Business Development Corporations, or BDCs, where the stresses in the lower rung bonds are creating lower prices and wider discounts. One such opportunity we had identified some time back was Pennant Park Investment Corporation (PNNT), which yields 11.4%. PNNT is one of the BDCs that we currently find very attractive. We had done a report on it recently and the stock has treaded water since then. This has been about in line with the market and the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD), which yields 9.3%, though it has underperformed both slightly.

Data by YCharts

With PNNT pulling to its 52-week low and having recently released its annual results, we decided to see if the thesis was still valid.

The Company

PNNT has been around for over a decade and it launched in 2007, very close to the global financial crisis. In spite of what was possibly the worst time to start off, it managed to survive and it has had only 13 non-accruals from its investments.

Source: PNNT presentation

Its loss record of just 30 basis points vs. 12.1% annualized yield is noteworthy. Recently though it has been changing its strategy and working to position itself to do exceptionally well in the next recession.

All About First Lien

PNNT has decided to move its business higher up the capital chain of the small companies it's lending money to. While it previously lent all across the capital structure, it's now specifically targeting first lien in its loans. As of Sept. 30, first lien exposure was 57% of the portfolio, up from 47% a year ago. Back in 2016 only 35% of its NAV was in first lien secured loans and an additional 37% was in second lien secured loans. Today, 84% (vs. 72% back then) is in some form of secured loans and first lien is now at 57%.

Source: PNNT presentation

The CEO, Art Penn, has made the intentions very clear that the percentage of first lien loans will trend significantly higher over time. That said, the company is not in a hurry to get there and the key aspect is making sure that the new loans are made to the best possible companies that can survive during the next downturn. These loans are much higher up in quality and yield less as well. For example the most recent quarter results showed that PNNT lent at 8.4%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 we invested $39 million in primarily first lien secured debt at an average yield of 8.4%.

Source: PNNT Conference Call Transcript

Alongside that, PNNT is going to bump up the leverage as allowed by the new BDC rules. There are of course risk-reward trade-offs with different strategies and for PNNT the strategy is to use more leverage while lending to stronger companies and while being higher up in the capital structure. PNNT is edging along the lower edge of the risk spectrum and we think this will work out well for investors in the longer term, even if PNNT ends up using a bit more leverage.

The experience in 2007

While the indices may have hit new all-time highs recently, the credit cycle is definitely past its midpoint. PNNT management has referenced this risk in each of its past three conference calls. Most recently they highlighted what happened in 2007 as a way of showing how risk can be managed in the worst of situations.

Due to wide funnel of deal flow that we receive relative to the size of our vehicles, we will continue to be extremely selective with our investments. You will recall that in 2007, just as today, PNNT was focused on financing middle-market financial sponsors. Our performance through the global financial crisis and recession was solid. Prior to the onset of the global financial crisis in September 2008, we initiated investments, which ultimately aggregated $480 million. The investments performed well. Average EBITDA of the underlying portfolio companies fell about 7% at the bottom of the recession. According to Bloomberg's North American High Yield Index, the average high-yield company EBITDA was down about 40% during that time frame. As a result, we had few defaults and attractive recoveries on that portfolio. The IRR of those underlying investments was 8%, even though they were done prior to the financial crisis and recession. We are proud of this downside case track record.

Source: PNNT Conference Call Transcript

That little snippet shows that PNNT's underlying investments did rather well in the global financial crisis and outperformed the general high-yield investments by a wide margin. PNNT continues to make new investments today as if we will hit a recession within 12 months (they actually mention this in their Q2-2019 conference call) and the conservatism is likely to benefit shareholders in the long run.

The NAV and dividend coverage

PNNT's NAV has had a few small drops and it has drifted down from $9.05 to $8.68 most recently. While some of it was due to lower fair value of portfolio companies, about 10 cents a share were related to one-time fees with debt issuance, earlier repayment of 2019 notes and other costs related to positioning the portfolio.

Source: PNNT Q4-2019 results news release

PNNT also priced new unsecured notes at a very low cost of capital toward the end of the last quarter. There will likely be some expenses on this that show up in the next quarter's results. When we initially bought this we were aware of the costs that would come up as PNNT re-positioned. We also were sure that a couple of smaller problematic investments would likely be written down further. That was part and parcel of the buy theory though as PNNT traded at a very wide discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

The timeline for a stable NAV has been pushed out another quarter as the senior loan market has definitely not bottomed out yet, but we see the wide cushion as an opportunity that should be seized. Our price target is based on NAV ultimately bottoming out near $8.50 and PNNT trading at a 10% discount to it or at $7.65.

Turning to the dividend coverage we can see that PNNT generated 17 cents this quarter in core net investment income and distributed 18 cents. Based on the leverage ratios it plans to use and adjusting for a more conservative framework of loans, we believe that net investment income should move toward 20 cents a quarter in the next 12 months. That would provide adequate dividend coverage. While investors might be fretting the temporary lower coverage, PNNT is the company that's least likely to cut their dividend. Allow us to explain. BDCs do have to pay out 90% of taxable income, but they don't necessarily have to pay out their taxable income in the year it was earned. They can carry a portion into future years. This is known as "spillover" income, or taxable income that has not yet been paid out in dividends to shareholders. For PNNT this amount was 34 cents. Considering that PNNT is earning almost all its dividend, this extra buffer should allow the dividend to stay stable until the portfolio expansion allows full coverage.

Conclusion

PNNT has a large 11.4% yield that's slowly moving to full coverage. The dividend should be fully covered as the portfolio moves to a slightly higher leverage. In the interim the large spillover of taxable income insulates it from a dividend cut. The discount to book value is much wider than average as well and we think the gap closes within 12 months. We project 32% total returns from this one over the next 12-15 months. Longer term, if PNNT can move to a less risky model and show the ability to navigate the next recession well, it can definitely move to a premium on NAV, in our opinion.

Large Insider Buying

We like the shares here and so does the CEO Arthur Penn. Mr. Penn has been very active buying shares in his own company since May 2019. In the past two months alone, he purchased close to $300,000 worth of shares.

Source: Nasdaq

PNNT is a solid buy at the current price for the juicy yield and upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.