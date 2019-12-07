Micron Technology: Analyzing The Direction Of Memory Prices

Investors have been anxiously awaiting what will happen next with DRAM prices. A recovery in the DRAM market in second half 2019 had been anticipated based Micron Technology's (MU) guidance given at its December 2018 earnings call. In its Q2 2019 earnings call on March 20, 2019, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra provided an update in his guidance for DRAM bit growth, noting:

“we still expect DRAM bit shipments to begin increasing in our fiscal Q3, with demand growth strengthening in the second half of calendar 2019 as most customer inventories are likely to normalize by mid-year.”

However, while average selling price erosion in DRAM is beginning to stabilize, DRAM prices continue to drop. This article addresses ASPs (average selling prices) and how they are impacting the memory maker's revenues, operating profit margins, and bit shipments.

The charts in this section are based on the earnings call for Mcron Technology, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). I also incorporated factors such as end-application market sizing and forecasts, and customer base of memory suppliers which impacts product mix and thus financials.

DRAM

Chart 1 shows DRAM revenues by the three major manufacturers MU, SSNLF, and HXSCL. The horizontal axis is based on CY and includes MU’s FY quarter closest to the CY quarter.

According to Chart 1, 2Q 2019 marks the low point in DRAM revenues, which then showed positive growth in Q3, followed in Q4 by further revenue growth by MU and SSNLF and a slight pullback by SSNLF and HXSCL following a Q3 that exhibited strong seasonal effects, as well as inventory restocking at customers responding to global macroeconomic factors such as tariff issues and semiconductor-material export regulations.

Chart 1

Chart 2 Shows DRAM shipments for the three companies. Q1 2019 marks the low point in bit shipments, indicating growth in the next quarter. DRAM shipments increased strongly in Q3 as a result of an 8.4% increase in smartphone shipments and a 19% drop in ASPs to deplete inventory, which dropped from 12 billion units in Q1 to 10 billion in Q3.

Chart 2

The difference in upturn between revenues (Chart 1) and shipments (Chart 2) is ASPs, which continue to drop in Q3 and, in fact, through Q4, as shown in Chart 3. We saw a slowdown between Q2 and Q3 and further to Q4 as ASPs drop from -18% QoQ in Q3 to -6% in Q4.

PC DRAM contract prices remained flat MoM in November, while spot prices fell another 5% MoM after 9% MoM decline in October. Server DRAM prices fell another 2% MoM in November and will drop 6% QoQ in Q4 2019.

The variation in prices is due to the DRAM mix of individual companies, but the trend is consistent for all three. One reason is the oligopoly structure of the DRAM companies, adjusting output and prices in tandem.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows that the slowing in ASP drop combined with large growth in bit shipments will result in continued positive operating profit margins and an increase in OPM in Q4. I see less of a drop in OPM for Micron as the company transitions to lower-cost 1z nm in Q4. I discussed this transition in a November 26, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology: Demonstrating DRAM Technology Leadership."

Chart 4

Chart 5 presents MU’s DRAM ASP changes in a different format, showing the peak in DRAM. We see that NAND ASPs reached their peak in FY Q4 2017, three quarters earlier than the FY Q3 2017 peak in DRAMs.

Most importantly, ASPs changes for MU’s DRAM and NAND began in Q2 2019.

Chart 5

Investor Takeaway

Table 1 shows Supply-Demand for DRAM. In 2020, DRAM will move to a period of undersupply, resulting in increases in ASPs, which were so prevalent in 2017 and the start of the super cycle for memory. According to our report - "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips."

DRAM ASPs will rebound in 1H 2020, while the rebound in NAND ASPs has already begun in 4Q 2019. With the launch of 5G smartphones with integrated chips, the demand for mobile DRAM will increase dramatically.

Server DRAM also is intensifying as well as expanding the market for cloud games. Suppliers' and hyperscale operators' DRAM inventory normalization and continued NAND price elasticity to drive improvement in both DRAM and NAND prices in 2020.

