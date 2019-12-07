Autodesk: Why I Own Shares

Autodesk's valuation is moderate, although you have to look under the hood to see it.

Autodesk's flagship product is AutoCAD, but it has more than that, including Maya to make animation movies like Frozen.

Sometimes you notice companies that have a big market cap but still are not often discussed. Autodesk (ADSK) is certainly such a stock. When I looked at the stock's page here on Seeking Alpha, I saw that it was about two months ago since there was an article about Autodesk. But this is a software giant: it has a market cap of $40B. The reason most people probably don't know it is because, unlike its big brother Adobe (ADBE), for example, it doesn't make products that consumers come into contact with.

But I own it. I think it's a perfect example of 'boring is good' and it has proven that it outperforms the market substantially. I expect that trend to continue.

Now that the company has had its Q3 2020 earnings release, I think it's time to dive into this interesting stock.

What Autodesk does

While the name Autodesk may not ring a bell, Autodesk's flagship product is probably a more familiar name: AutoCAD. CAD stands for computer-assisted design. Especially if you have something to do with construction, architecture, woodwork or even in the design of computer chips or cars, you probably have used AutoCAD.

The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who also helped develop the first version of AutoCAD. AutoCAD is used for everything from a small project to huge stadiums, Tesla cars, and the One World Trade Center.

But Autodesk has diversified in a huge way over the years. Its Wikipedia page lists tens of products and the number of discontinued products is even a lot longer. But the company stays in its core business. Besides its AutoCAD platforms, it provides training for AutoCAD, products for architecture, engineering and construction, media and entertainment, (cloud) rendering and visualization.

Another product I really like is Maya, which is used for 3D animation movies and CGI in other movies. It's almost impossible not to have seen a movie from the huge list of movies that have used Maya. The list includes Oscar-winners and blockbusters such as Monsters, Inc., The Matrix, Spider-Man, Finding Nemo, Up, Avatar, Ice Age, Frozen and many more.

The other products are the reason that Autodesk has a balanced revenue mix:

As you can see and as can be expected, the manufacturing group grows the slowest of the different branches, but we're still talking about 15% YoY growth, which is very decent growth.

The stock is an outperformer

The stock made its IPO in 1985 and it has rewarded investors. These are the 5-10- and 20-year charts:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The transformation to a SaaS

Autodesk is becoming a SaaS stock and that is always a difficult transformation. Just as Microsoft's (MSFT) Office franchise and Adobe's Suite, Autodesk's products are making the switch from a licensing model to a subscription model. And that switch comes with a difficult transition period, in which the numbers look bad. You basically eat your own legacy business alive and the subscription model needs time to be able to replace the license model. But ultimately, it's what you want to see from a company like Autodesk. Subscriptions provide more predictable revenue streams, are easier for upsells and have higher margins.

This is what Autodesk's revenue has done since 2016, the year the company started to switch to a subscription model:

Data by YCharts

You can see the impact of the conversion to a SaaS company in the decline of the revenue. But you can also see that the plan is starting to work out. It took three years, from January 2016 to January 2019, before the company could pull in its previous revenue. In investing, three years can seem like an eternity.

The pain seems to be over, though, and I think Autodesk can start to gain after the pain. The Q3 2020 (Autodesk lives a fiscal year ahead of us) revenue came in at $842.7M and it was up 27.5% YoY. These are the numbers for past years:

(source: tikr.com)

You can see that revenue only reached high growth (25%) at the beginning of this year, the end of Autodesk's fiscal year. What also jumps out to me is the really high gross margins, typical for software companies. But still, Autodesk trumps Adobe's 85.20% gross margin, which is telling. And that is why Autodesk's earnings are expected to explode over the next five years by almost 81%

(Stockrover.com)

And then you should know that just 40% of Autodesk's customers have made the transition to the subscription model. Management really focuses on this, but the transition simply needs time. Autodesk increased the prices for the old model by 20%, which makes the subscription model more cost-effective for its customers.

The implication here is that 60% of Autodesk's clients still haven't made the transition to the subscription model, which leaves a lot of growth potential for Autodesk. After all, the old versions of AutoCAD will become outdated at some point and they will have to be replaced. The beauty of that is that Autodesk's margins will expand even more and the stream of recurring revenue will be very predictable.

When those customers migrate to the subscription model, they sometimes upgrade the product as well. In Q3 2020, 21% of those who made the transition also took a higher-price plan. That's one of the reasons why Autodesk's net revenue retention rate, one of the most important metrics for SaaS companies, came in between 110% and 120%. Management doesn't give the exact number, but the 110% to 120% range is the goal and Autodesk continuously meets this target.

Valuation

Autodesk's growth is not completely baked into the price yet. As you can see from the FAST Graph below, the company is expected to grow its earnings by huge numbers: 174%, 57%, 36% and 33%. With a PEG of just 1.27, the stock has the potential to return 20% or more per year over the next five years:

So don't let yourself be fooled by the present 'overvaluation': the P/E of almost 1,000, the PEG of 13, the P/S of 12.5. They don't say that much about the future of this company. Just for context: the forward P/E is at just 39 and that means that the trailing twelve-month numbers don't mean that much. The legacy customers, which are usually the big clients, are still in full transition to the SaaS model, so that distorts the numbers. After all, if you paid a high fee just a few years ago for a license and the program still works, why would you already switch to the cloud offering. I expect that it will take another 7 to 10 years before all legacy clients are subscribers Autodesk's SaaS.

Autodesk has a rather high debt level. This is the net debt over the last four quarters. Just to make sure: net debt is total debt minus cash and equivalents.

1,134.1 1,316.0 1,164.7 1,019.0

But the good news is that in the last quarter, Autodesk raked in $1B in free cash flow over the last 12 months. It expects to accumulate $1.3B in FCF in the next year. So the full debt could be paid off in just a year.

Something else to draw the attention to is that Autodesk doesn't dilute its shareholders. These are the numbers of shares outstanding since January 31, 2015:

You can see that Autodesk slowly reduces the outstanding shares and that is always good for its shareholders.

Also remarkable is that the stock is held for more than 99% by institutions:

(source: Simplywall.st)

The future of Autodesk: tailwinds

Autodesk is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality. This looks like a natural fit with the construction branch of Autodesk. Now you have 3D visualizations of your future house. Wouldn't it be very exciting to be able to walk around in it even before you build it? It would also help to avoid mistakes that you or your designer make in the conception phase of your new home because imagining it is not the same as really walking around in the house.

AI can also compute certain elements that become more and more important in housing. Energy efficiency, for example. Or what the best source of energy is in a particular building site, the most efficient material for walls and how to construct the house to be as cheap as possible for the same quality. There are plenty of options.

Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost on new products on the Q3 2020 earnings call:

The announcement included more than 50 new product enhancements across the portfolio and deeper integrations, including powerful new artificial intelligence that helps construction teams identify and mitigate design risks before problems occur. Autodesk Construction Cloud is being well received by customers and supports our long-term plan.

Conclusion

If you look at Autodesk's numbers, you might not get excited. On the surface, the stock seems expensive. But if you look under the hood, you see that it's not that expensive at all and that the company is expected to post high earnings growth for years to come.

The transition to the subscription model gives Autodesk a much more predictable revenue stream and higher margins. 60% of clients still have to make the transition and a lot of them also upgrade while they switch. VR, AI and AR will play an important role in Autodesk's future and the company is working hard to have a lot of products that fall into those new trends.

