Five Below's Q3, And Why It Is Still A Sell

Off-price retailer Five Below (FIVE) has been uncharacteristically weak this year. The stock is roughly flat in 2019 while the broader market has been making new highs. I’ve been bullish on Five Below at times in the past here on Seeking Alpha, but more recently, I’ve been cautious on a valuation basis. After the Q3 report, I don’t see anything that makes me want to buy the stock today, and I am reiterating my cautiousness following the report.

Growth and more growth

Five Below has produced outstanding revenue growth over the years, which I’ve covered before. Revenue has moved steadily higher over the years as Five Below opens new stores at a break-neck pace, but also through incremental comparable sales increases.

Source: TIKR.com

This is what originally attracted me to the stock, as this sort of top line growth is difficult to come by in any industry. Five Below’s model of offering a varying assortment of off-price merchandise is a tried and true model in the mold of the other dollar stores, TJMaxx (NYSE:TJX), Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), and others. However, Five Below has marketed itself a different way, emphasizing fun and encouraging impulse purchases on affordable luxuries, so to speak. It has obviously worked, and I believe it will continue to produce very strong revenue growth for years to come as it still isn’t anywhere close to its long-term store base size.

The company’s Q3 report showed another record quarter of revenue production, gaining 21% year-over-year and beating consensus estimates. The store base was 20% larger year-over-year and the company now has 894 stores in 30 states. Five Below has made it clear it will continue to open stores at roughly this pace for years to come, but the story is more than that.

Comparable sales were up 2.9% in Q3, which is a decent result, but given that much of Five Below’s store base is relatively new, it seems like we should be seeing more on a comparable basis. Retailers with new stores, particularly those in new markets, should ideally see strong comparable sales gains in the early years of the store being open because that is when the revenue base is the lowest, but also when brand recognition and loyalty is being built.

Those two things drive comparable sales increases and for much of Five Below’s store base – given it opens ~20% of its footprint each year – is still quite new. Thus, I’m a little disappointed by such pedestrian comparable sales numbers as this is the company’s organic growth rate, and it isn't particularly good. In other words, excluding store openings, we’re talking about low single-digit growth, which is far from spectacular. To be clear, there is nothing wrong with Five Below, I just think that at this point – relatively early in its lifecycle – we should be seeing higher comparable sales if Five Below is an elite retailer, which the valuation would suggest is the case.

One of the other issues I have with Five Below is that its margins never move. Generally, for a growing retailer, higher revenue totals afford it some leverage on things like supply chain costs, back office support costs, merchandise purchasing scale and negotiating strength, occupancy leverage, and others. These items are all generally incremental gains on their own, but combined, can produce powerful margin tailwinds for expanding companies over time. Five Below, however, hasn’t seen this come to fruition in any sort of meaningful way despite the enormous amount of growth the top line has seen over the years.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have ticked higher ever so slightly in the past several years, but much of that has been offset by fractionally higher SG&A costs. When these factors are combined, Five Below’s operating margins have been around 12% for a long time. Keep in mind that over this period, Five Below has never seen anything below 20% annual revenue growth, so this is the time when margins should be expanding. But they aren’t, and that makes me believe that is because ~12% is the ceiling for operating margins.

That’s concerning for the long term because the combination of modest comparable sales growth and essentially no margin growth means that just about all of the company’s long-term growth has to come from new stores. That’s fine for now, but at some point, new store openings will slow and then stop, meaning earnings growth – absent some tailwind that doesn’t exist today – will also cease on any sort of meaningful basis.

Operating margins declined significantly in Q3, albeit due to tariff costs and the opening of a new distribution center, neither of which should be recurring. Still, the point stands that when it comes to margin growth, Five Below is second rate. I figure I will be virtually tarred and feathered for saying that, but the numbers don't lie.

Looking further out

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are still bullish on the company’s long-term outlook, and so am I, but only to the point where store growth continues. As I mentioned above, the other traditional levers a retailer can pull to grow earnings – comparable sales and margin gains – aren’t particularly strong. Still, by the end of 2023, analysts expect ~$7 in earnings-per-share, which is more than double what it should be this year, with estimates at $3.14.

The problem is that at $3.14, and with the share price at $118, Five Below is trading for ~38 times this year’s earnings. Even if we assume growth of ~20% in EPS each year for the next five years – virtually all of which will be driven by new stores – the stock is trading for a PEG ratio of almost 2, which is the point where growth stocks become too expensive. For this reason, I’m certainly not bearish on the company’s fundamentals or ability to grow in the coming years, but I do think that the share price is very full and has this growth baked in already.

The company slightly increased its guidance for this year after Q3, and that’s fine. The increase was a couple of pennies on this year’s estimates, so nothing material has changed. There is obviously a lot riding on Five Below’s Christmas quarter, but if recent years are any indication, it will grow revenue and earnings by 20% or so.

Thus, my issue with Five Below is not that it cannot continue to grow; it has enormous runway to continue to open new stores for years to come. I am concerned about very small comparable sales gains at a time in its life when it should be seeing stronger gains. I’m also more concerned about the fact that the company’s margins never move despite enormous year-over-year gains in revenue. What will happen as the store base ages? Presumably, the company will have a more difficult time with comparable sales at that point as the markets age and the comparable base grows larger, making comparisons more difficult. That is not something I want to pay 38 times earnings for, so I will be waiting for a sizable pullback before looking at Five Below on the long side.

Five Below is not a stock you want to short irrespective of how expensive it is. However, I do think it is a sell and that investors should wait for a better price closer to an earnings multiple in the mid-20s or so, or a share price of $85 or so based upon this year’s earnings. There is far too much growth predicated upon new stores for Five Below to have earned a PEG ratio of 2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.