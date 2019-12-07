The Jobs Report: The U.S. Is Doing Good

Maybe the way we calculate GDP, based upon the production of physical capital, doesn't incorporate the "intellectual capital" being produced by the economy the way it should.

Over the past fifty years, the US economy has seen a tremendous relative growth in the financial sector and in the technological sector, both creators of intellectual capital.

Maybe the current way economic output is measured doesn't capture all the changes in the economy that have taken place in the past fifty years and hence underestimates reality.

Job creation is up and the unemployment rate is down to a new fifty-year low, indicating that the US economy is doing something right even though economic growth remains mediocre.

Well, there were 266,000 jobs added to the US job market in November and the unemployment rate hit another fifty-year low at 3.5 percent. This was better than expected.

Wages were up by 3.1 percent from one year ago, while consumer prices are up by less than 2.0 percent, year over year.

The economy has been expanding for ten and one-half years without a setback. And, the S&P 500 stock index is standing right at the edge of another historic high.

Yet, some people are still not happy.

The economy, during all this time of economic recovery, has only increased at a 2.2 percent compound rate of growth over this whole period. This is quite low, by historical standards.

Furthermore, labor productivity actually declined in the third quarter. And, income/wealth inequality remains very, very high.

What is going on here?

This period, too, by most standards, has been a period when the Federal Reserve has pumped more reserves into the banking system than ever before through three rounds of quantitative easing and a desire to err on the side of monetary ease so as not to unintentionally cause a liquidity problem or something worse that would set back the economy into another recession.

The federal government, during this time, has also run continuous deficits, and issued historic amounts of government debt to the credit markets.

Many times I have written about possible changes that have taken place in the economy in this “modern” era, changes that have resulted in the economy working differently than it has before. And, this difference must be worked out so that we can understand what is really going on.

Let me address two changes that may be contributing to this “new” modern era.

The foundation of this “new” modern era has been what I have referred to as credit inflation.

Over fifty years ago, the federal government set out with a new philosophy based upon Keynesian economic reasoning supplemented by an empirical relationship called “the Phillips Curve” which purported to show the trade off in the economy between the unemployment rate and inflation.

The creation of a government policy based on these two factors produced the environment I refer to as an environment of credit inflation. In such a program, the fiscal and monetary policies of the government are aimed at reducing unemployment to as low as possible while accepting some constant degree of price inflation. Policymakers justified this approach by citing the data that represented the Phillips Curve. You could buy less unemployment at the cost of a “mild” degree of inflation on a constant basis.

The problem is, that people… especially financially sophisticated people or wealthy people that could hire financially sophisticated… could take advantage of this inflation and produce higher and higher returns that were almost guaranteed.

In fact, this credit inflation became so consistent and produced such substantial returns that more and more of the “credit” the government created through monetary and fiscal policies went into not only consumer price increases, but also flowed into asset price increases… and, even asset price bubbles.

This behavior was recognized by the early 1970s, but became more and more prominent as the century moved along. And, the federal government was perfectly complacent in this result because it kept people at work… which helped politicians get re-elected.

But, credit inflation, especially with asset price inflation and/or bubbles, and especially when they are constant due to continuing government policy efforts, helps to produce substantial movements in income/wealth inequality. In fact, I would argue that the huge increase in income/wealth inequality over the past fifty years has been underwritten by government policy efforts to sustain inflation as pictured in the Phillips Curve.

By the end of the century and moving on beyond the Great Recession, economic growth, as it is currently measured, slowed down and has been sustained at the modest rate of growth over the past ten years, as mentioned above.

And, as I have argued in many of my posts, the supply side of the economy has dominated economic growth, as it is now measured, because a lot of the “credit inflation” created has gone into the financial loop, and does not contribute to “measured,” physical economic growth.

This gets us to the second change alluded to above. Employment is high and unemployment is low because the “financial” sector and much of the newly evolving “technological” sector are not measured sufficiently in the current way GDP is measured.

The financial sector and much of the newly evolving technological sector prosper through the creation of intellectual capital and not physical capital. Thus, employment has grown in these sectors, and although these sectors do not add much to the GDP numbers, the employment is real and the transformation of the economy is real.

And, because this transformation is based upon the development of intellectual capital and not physical capital, the measured growth of labor productivity has fallen and will continue to fall or remain modest. Physical productivity growth, as measured by the current statistical techniques, is just not that important any more.

So, the US economy is adding lots of people to the labor market on a regular basis and the unemployment rate has dropped back to levels that existed while credit inflation was just in its infancy, fifty years ago.

But, the economy has transitioned to something different. Intellectual capital is more important now relative to physical capital. Labor productivity is different now than it was fifty years ago.

Within this environment what should we be focusing upon? I believe that we should be focusing upon the unemployment rate. In terms of people seeking employment, having an unemployment rate of only 3.5 percent is excellent.

However, we should not forget in this picture the labor force participation rate. The labor force participation rate is about where it was in the summer of 1978, but a full four points below what it was 18 years ago. This is something we need to be worried about, because this result represents the fact that there are many Americans whose skills don’t fit the jobs of the “new Modern Corporation. As a consequence, a lot of these Americans are the ones who “are left behind.” These are the Americans we need to do something for.

Otherwise, what more can you want?

