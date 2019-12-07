Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of December 8

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 12/30 1/15 1 1.03 3.00% 2.54% 10 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 12/16 1/15 0.46 0.47 2.17% 1.01% 28 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 12/30 1/31 0.52 0.575 10.58% 1.13% 27 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 1/14 1/31 0.17 0.19 11.76% 3.57% 10 Toro Company (TTC) 12/24 1/9 0.225 0.25 11.11% 1.27% 11 Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT) 12/17 12/31 0.68 0.685 0.74% 2.25% 34 WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 2/13 3/1 0.59 0.6325 7.20% 2.84% 17

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 9 (Ex-Div 12/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years HP Inc. (HPQ) 1/2 0.18 20.5 3.4% 10 Spire Inc. (SR) 1/3 0.62 79.54 3.1% 17

Tuesday December 10 (Ex-Div 12/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 12/26 0.63 49.45 5.1% 33 MDU Resources (MDU) 1/1 0.21 29.3 2.8% 28

Wednesday December 11 (Ex-Div 12/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Proc. (ADP) 1/1 0.91 169.98 2.2% 44 Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 1/2 0.37 64.3 2.3% 25 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 1/3 0.54 123.01 1.8% 13 Community Bank System (CBU) 1/10 0.41 68 2.4% 28 Comerica Inc. (CMA) 1/1 0.67 71.37 3.8% 10 Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 1/1 0.38 45.03 3.4% 39 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 1/15 1.08 118.37 3.7% 15 Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 1/15 0.4 53.07 3.1% 48 Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 1/15 0.64 160.71 1.6% 10 NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 12/31 0.57 71.7 3.2% 15 PolyOne Corp. (POL) 1/9 0.2 31.25 2.6% 10 RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 12/31 0.34 188.72 0.7% 24 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 1/2 0.35 37.97 3.7% 45 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 1/3 0.28 106.53 1.1% 17 Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 12/30 0.45 49.28 3.7% 10

Thursday December 12 (Ex-Div 12/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 12/31 0.51 76.02 2.7% 22 Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 1/6 0.41 93.05 1.7% 16 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 1/15 1.01 125.23 3.2% 11 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12/31 0.9 107.5 3.4% 10 Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 12/31 0.29 44.68 2.6% 10 Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 1/2 0.62 32.75 7.6% 10 NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 1/2 1.9 485.55 1.6% 14 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 1/2 0.46 70.42 2.6% 22 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 12/30 0.2 18.06 4.3% 10 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 12/31 0.27 41.17 2.6% 10 Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) 12/31 0.68 31.72 8.7% 10 Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 12/30 0.17 24.6 2.8% 45 Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 12/27 0.65 136.34 1.9% 15 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 12/30 0.76 123.9 2.5% 33 UGI Corp. (UGI) 1/1 0.33 43.47 3.0% 32

Friday December 13 (Ex-Div 12/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Best Buy Co. (BBY) 1/7 0.5 82.05 2.5% 16 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 1/15 0.47 186.41 1.0% 27 Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 12/31 0.21 32.83 2.7% 13 Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 12/30 0.4 13.4 11.8% 20

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 12/12 0.35 3.2% American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) 12/12 0.3 1.0% American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 12/10 0.7 3.0% Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 12/16 0.63 1.9% Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 12/13 0.26 3.0% Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 12/16 1.55 0.9% Avista Corp. (AVA) 12/13 0.39 3.3% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 12/13 0.22 3.5% Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 12/13 0.17 1.1% Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 12/13 0.27 1.9% Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) 12/13 0.36 1.2% Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 12/16 0.71 3.0% CenterPoint Energy (CNP) 12/12 0.29 4.6% CSX Corp. (CSX) 12/13 0.24 1.4% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 12/10 1.19 4.1% Dover Corp. (DOV) 12/16 0.49 1.8% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 12/16 0.95 4.2% Consolidated Edison (ED) 12/16 0.74 3.4% Emerson Electric (EMR) 12/10 0.5 2.7% Evercore Partners Inc. (EVR) 12/13 0.58 3.1% Expeditors International (EXPD) 12/16 0.5 1.4% Flowers Foods (FLO) 12/13 0.19 3.5% Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 12/16 0.29 1.2% Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 12/10 0.14 1.6% Hershey Company (HSY) 12/16 0.77 2.1% Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 12/16 0.91 2.5% Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) 12/11 0.2 4.0% Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. A (HVT-A) 12/11 0.18 3.5% International Business Machines (IBM) 12/10 1.62 4.9% International Paper Co. (IP) 12/16 0.51 4.4% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12/10 0.95 2.7% Kellogg Company (K) 12/16 0.57 3.5% Coca-Cola Company (KO) 12/16 0.4 3.0% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 12/16 1.25 2.6% Moody's Corp. (MCO) 12/12 0.5 0.9% Meredith Corp. (MDP) 12/13 0.57 6.7% 3M Company (MMM) 12/12 1.44 3.5% MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 12/10 0.42 1.3% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 12/12 0.51 1.4% Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 12/13 0.48 3.4% NACCO Industries (NC) 12/13 0.19 1.6% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 12/16 1.25 2.1% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 12/11 0.37 3.9% Realty Income Corp. (O) 12/13 0.23 3.6% Old Republic International (ORI) 12/16 0.2 3.6% Polaris Industries (PII) 12/16 0.61 2.6% PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 12/12 0.51 1.6% Primerica Inc. (PRI) 12/13 0.34 1.0% Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 12/12 1 4.4% Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) 12/10 0.14 3.6% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 12/13 0.31 2.1% Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 12/10 1.02 2.1% Rollins Inc. (ROL) 12/10 0.105 1.2% Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 12/12 0.31 3.5% Stepan Company (SCL) 12/13 0.28 1.1% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 12/16 0.11 1.4% Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 12/10 0.58 2.3% Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 12/10 1.08 2.7% Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 12/10 0.43 2.9% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 12/11 0.57 0.8% Target Corp. (TGT) 12/10 0.66 2.1% Tennant Company (TNC) 12/16 0.22 1.1% Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 12/16 0.36 2.0% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12/10 0.35 1.5% United Technologies (UTX) 12/10 0.74 2.0% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 12/12 0.46 3.1% Wendy's Company (WEN) 12/16 0.12 2.2% Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) 12/10 0.26 1.6% W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 12/11 0.11 0.6% Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 12/10 0.87 5.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, MDP, KO, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.