Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 8

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Mastercard Inc. (MA) 1/8 2/7 0.33 0.4 21.21% 0.55% 9 Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 1/2 1/17 0.22 0.24 9.09% 1.44% 7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 9 (Ex-Div 12/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corp. (AEE) 12/31 0.5 75.19 2.6% 6 Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 12/24 0.67 47.15 5.7% 9 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 1/8 1.15 269.86 1.7% 6 Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) 1/8 0.18 55.94 1.3% 8 Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) 12/27 0.3 57.15 2.1% 9

Tuesday December 10 (Ex-Div 12/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) 12/26 0.3 47.4 2.5% 9 Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 1/9 0.26 21.27 4.9% 6

Wednesday December 11 (Ex-Div 12/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 12/27 0.25 67.3 1.5% 7 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 1/15 0.26 13.8 7.7% 9 Carolina Financial Corp. (CARO) 1/3 0.1 42.22 1.0% 8 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/31 1.2 135.46 3.6% 6 C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 1/1 0.38 55.7 2.7% 8 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 12/31 0.28 46.2 2.4% 5 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 12/27 0.65 286.57 0.9% 7 El Paso Electric Co. (EE) 12/27 0.39 67.48 2.3% 9 Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 12/27 0.21 20.98 4.0% 6 First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 1/2 0.14 16.01 3.5% 8 Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 1/2 0.25 32.25 3.1% 9 First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 12/31 0.16 67.25 1.0% 6 GATX Corp. (GATX) 12/31 0.46 81.97 2.3% 9 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 12/30 0.63 67.08 3.8% 5 Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 12/27 0.7 42.61 6.6% 6 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 1/1 0.12 24.04 2.0% 8 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 12/26 0.24 42.95 5.8% 9 MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) 12/27 0.2 39.41 2.0% 6 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 12/27 0.47 105.42 1.8% 8 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 12/31 0.33 34.24 3.8% 5 Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 1/1 0.7 108.94 2.6% 8 PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) 12/30 1.05 176.24 2.4% 6 Service Corp International (SCI) 12/31 0.18 44.01 1.6% 9 Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 1/10 0.13 6.68 7.8% 9 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 12/30 0.22 38.98 2.3% 7 Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 12/27 0.08 21.76 1.4% 7 Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 12/27 0.24 39.4 2.5% 9 WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 1/2 0.31 36.6 3.4% 9

Thursday December 12 (Ex-Div 12/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 12/31 0.7 82.58 3.4% 8 Big Lots Inc. (BIG) 12/30 0.3 25.21 6.3% 6 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 1/17 0.8 110.48 2.9% 9 Walt Disney Company (DIS) 1/16 0.88 147.66 1.2% 9 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 12/31 0.17 45.04 1.5% 5 Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 1/3 0.66 77.5 3.5% 9 FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 12/31 0.48 56.14 3.4% 9 Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) 12/27 0.38 36.91 4.2% 9 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 12/31 0.21 107.89 0.8% 9 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 12/31 0.28 93.8 1.2% 7 Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) 12/30 0.96 86.66 4.5% 6 Merck & Company (MRK) 1/8 0.61 88.85 2.7% 9 Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 1/6 0.16 25.79 2.5% 8 United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 1/6 0.18 31.1 2.3% 7

Friday December 13 (Ex-Div 12/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allegion plc (ALLE) 12/30 0.27 122.99 0.9% 6 Amphenol Corp. (APH) 1/8 0.25 104.03 1.0% 8 Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 12/31 0.33 47.13 2.8% 8 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 12/26 0.77 64.15 4.9% 8 Methanex Corp. (MEOH) 12/31 0.36 35.89 4.1% 9 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 12/31 0.31 48.52 2.6% 5 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 1/3 0.5 65.86 3.0% 5 Western Union Company (WU) 12/31 0.2 26.86 3.0% 5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 12/16 0.16 0.8% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 12/13 0.31 2.0% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 12/16 0.18 3.4% Aircastle Limited (AYR) 12/13 0.32 4.0% Barnes Group Inc. (B) 12/10 0.16 1.1% Brunswick Corp. (BC) 12/13 0.24 1.6% Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 12/12 0.31 3.4% Cabot Corp. (CBT) 12/13 0.35 3.0% CDW Corp. (CDW) 12/10 0.38 1.1% Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 12/13 0.12 1.9% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 12/16 0.23 3.2% Carter's Inc. (CRI) 12/13 0.5 1.9% D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 12/11 0.18 1.3% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) 12/10 9 6.6% Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) 12/11 0.38 2.0% EPR Properties (EPR) 12/16 0.38 6.4% Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 12/11 2.46 1.8% Expedia Inc. (EXPE) 12/12 0.34 1.3% First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 12/16 0.42 2.7% First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) 12/13 0.4 2.3% Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 12/16 0.04 3.0% First National Corp. (FXNC) 12/13 0.09 1.8% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 12/13 0.09 5.6% Corning Inc. (GLW) 12/13 0.2 2.9% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 12/13 1.03 1.6% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 12/16 0.31 2.6% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 12/13 0.32 2.2% Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 12/16 0.24 4.2% Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) 12/13 0.43 0.5% KeyCorp (KEY) 12/13 0.19 3.8% Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 12/10 0.65 2.2% La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 12/13 0.14 1.8% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 12/11 0.21 5.8% ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 12/13 1.09 2.3% Moelis & Company (MC) 12/13 0.5 6.0% Marcus Corp. (MCS) 12/16 0.16 2.0% MetLife Inc. (MET) 12/13 0.44 3.6% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 12/16 0.2 2.4% Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 12/10 0.53 3.5% Marine Products Corp. (MPX) 12/10 0.12 3.2% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 12/13 0.27 2.7% Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 12/10 0.35 2.8% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 12/16 0.14 1.8% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 12/12 0.39 1.0% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 12/16 0.2 2.4% Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (SGB) 12/12 0.12 2.3% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 12/16 0.12 4.6% Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 12/13 0.42 1.9% Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 12/13 0.15 0.7% United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 12/13 0.33 3.0% U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) 12/13 0.3 1.0% Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 12/11 0.9 3.9% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 12/13 0.09 0.9% Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) 12/13 0.4 5.1% Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 12/13 0.23 1.0% Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 12/16 0.34 2.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

