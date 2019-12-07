Corteva's 6% Total Yield Represents Good Value Despite Lower Guidance

To be conservative, I have lowered my target price to $30.92, which still represents an upside of 23% for investors.

It has a 2.07% dividend yield and a 2.5% FCF yield. In addition, the company has started buying back shares, giving it an 4% estimated buyback yield.

Even though Corteva, the seed and crop protection spin-off from Dow this summer, lowered its EBITDA guidance, the stock's 6% total yield represents good value.

I have written several articles on Corteva (CTVA) since it was spun off from Dow DuPont (now Dow (DD) on June 1, 2019. This includes a recent article on CTVA on August 22, in which I estimated that CTVA's value is $36.63.

I have now lowered my estimate of the stock to $30.92 per share. This still represents good value for investors, an upside of 23%. The stock has a 2% dividend yield, a 2.5% free cash flow yield, and the company has started buying back its shares. The latter is a form of a return of capital to investors, as subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide know.

Corteva's Lower Guidance

Corteva's net sales were down 2% from last year in Q3. The company now estimates it will make $1.9 billion in EBITDA for 2019. This is down from its prior guidance last quarter of between $1.9 and $2.05 billion.

However, CTVA said its EPS will be $0.04 higher than previous guidance at $1.23 per share. So that puts the stock on reasonably cheap metrics:

Source: Hake estimates

CTVA stock looks like good value as well for 2020:

Source: Hake

Keep in mind that Corteva also is spending about $350 million this year due to the spin-off. At some point, these expenses go away and become accretive to earnings.

Buyback Program Will Propel CTVA Stock

Also, Corteva already has declared a $1 billion share buyback program. In the past quarter, Corteva started buying back shares. It just spent $25 million according to the cash flow statement in Q3.

Source: 10-Q CTVA

This will help the dividend per share to increase over time, as I have explained in many of my other articles.

Furthermore, Corteva's CEO James Collins said the following in the earnings report to shareholders:

Source: CTVA Q3 News Release

So, since $25 million was spent in Q3 on buybacks, and we now know the company "intends" to spend $220 million in total by the end of 2019 (and this statement was made on Oct. 23), a total of $195 million will be spent on buybacks during Q4. That represents a buyback yield of 0.95% for Q4 (i.e. $195 million / $20.5 billion market value).

On an annualized basis, that represents a 3.8% buyback yield. Combined with the 2.07% dividend yield, the total yield to shareholders is 5.98%. That represents a significant return of capital to shareholders.

Valuation of Corteva Stock

I decided to use the same valuation methodology as in my previous articles. I compare CTVA with its peers in terms of value metrics. Then I adjust for differences in EBITDA and FCF margins.

First, here's the price, market value, and comp tables:

Source: Hake estimates using Yahoo! Finance data

Note that CTVA is cheaper than its peers on an EV/sales and EV/EBITDA basis. But it's more expensive on a P/E, dividend yield and FCF yield basis.

Next, the following tables show that CTVA has lower margins than its peers. Moreover, its ROA and ROE metrics also are lower:

Source: Hake estimates using Yahoo! Finance data

As you might imagine, this doesn't do anything good for CTVA's valuation. In fact, last quarter CTVA had much better comps and comparative margins. As a result, I adjust the expected value for these lower margins.

First, I exclude the dividend yield. (Some analysts have a problem comparing dividend yields since they believe this is a totally discretionary payment by management.) Next, I take the average value using the 2020 inputs for CTVA in each metric and multiply or divide by the industry metrics, adjusted for the lower margins. Then I take the same measure without P/E since this is becoming a more irrelevant measure each year, given all the non-cash adjustments that are now included in net income under GAAP. Lastly, I average the two valuations. Here is the result:

Source: Hake estimates

Summary and Conclusion

Corteva stock now represents good value with a clarified total yield of 6%. This comes from its 4% buyback yield and 2% dividend yield. Moreover, the company clearly intends to buyback $220 million in share by the end of the year.

So despite guiding to lower EBITDA of $1.9 billion by the end of 2019, putting the stock on a 10.8x EV/EBITDA metric, the stock still has a good upside. I estimate it is worth at least $30.92 per share, or 23% above today's price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.