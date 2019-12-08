Time For GE To Go On The Attack, Here's How

Acquisitions must be cash-flow positive, so that it can be used to reduce overall debt and help support ongoing liabilities. This action will change the GE narrative back to a growth profile. I believe market participants will be very supportive of this strategy.

Larry Culp is a Builder of Corporations, Not a Caretaker

We've all heard the nostrum "The best defense is a good offense". The best way for General Electric (NYSE:GE) to dig out of its liabilities is to change the growth profile and boost cash flow. The opportunity to gather revenue-generating assets may not get better for the next 10 years

So right now, Larry Culp is tightening up operations, reducing SG&A expenses, and jettisoning non-essential parts of GE. That's great, but Culp built Danaher (DHR) into one of the most admired multi-line corporations in the last few decades by acquiring businesses that are additive to the overall business.

It's Now or Perhaps Never

Will the 10-year bond interest rates stay this low forever?

Likely not, so now is the time. There is a risk of not doing anything, and Culp is not that type of CEO. From the moment that GE will start acquiring again will be controversial whenever it starts to. Especially if it starts to lever up, so more likely it will have to go for a secondary offering to raise a war-chest. Culp has enough goodwill and bona-fides to get sponsorship from institutional investors to start growing again. I don't see the "Swing for the Fences" type acquisitions of the Immelt era. I expect a succession of tuck-in acquisitions, primarily in the Healthcare Division. Culp has strong personal expertise there, and there are a lot of small players that could be very additive to cash flow.

The key to this thought process was the news item out of Bloomberg

3M (MMM) is planning a $1B sale of the drug delivery systems unit. 3M was up strongly on the news that it is exploring a sale of its drug delivery systems unit in a deal that could fetch ~$1B, and is working with an adviser to run an auction process for the business, Bloomberg reports. The business makes products including asthma inhalers and skin patches. This is a relatively small divestiture, yet the stock was up almost 4% on the news. Market participants are telling MMM that they are very disposed to the company slimming down. This drug delivery systems business is not really a good fit for GE. I suspect that a Becton, Dickinson (BDX), or the old Covidien, now a part of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) would be a better fit.

However, I think that the stock market is open to the right kind of acquisitions right now. A good deal could very well boost the price of GE. It would at the very least change the perception of GE, and if done right, a deal that generates cash will help GE pay off debt and fix other liabilities.

That said, there are a lot of opportunities for small tuck-in acquisitions in the $1 to $4 billion price tag in the healthcare space, but perhaps a bigger deal is also possible, and money is so cheap. This would fit in well with the old Danaher formula.

It takes a while to set up the machinery to regularly pull in small businesses, and integrate them in a cost-effective way, producing consolidation savings, yet retain the competitive production and sales. So what types of targets? Again, I think adding health technology, diagnostic equipment business lines to GE Healthcare makes a lot of sense. There are still a lot of relatively small independent companies that would be additive to this area. Power and Jet Engines seem to be much more consolidated spaces. There are only so many aero-engine companies. Any further consolidation there would probably trigger a regulatory response. That said if the situation presents itself for aerospace components or an MRO play, then sure. But I think some smart acquisitions could move the needle further in the medical diagnostic space.

Here are some possibilities

Hologic (HOLX) at $14B is too big to characterize as a tuck-in acquisition, so it doesn't fit on that score, but it's in the sector that fits with GE Healthcare very well. CEO Mr. Stephen P. MacMillan is 55 years old, so I don't think Mr. MacMillan is amenable to a deal that will result in his unemployment. Though HOLX is in medical imaging, perfect for GE and a deal that would generate headlines.

Varian (VAR) at 12.6B is still large, but it would be a very good fit for its anticancer radiation machines. Combining GE diagnostic equipment finding the tumors and VAR to treat them could create a very good synergy.

PerkinElmer (PKI) at 10.4B market capitalization is getting into the digestible territory. PKI has a very good growth profile in the specialty diagnostic space. There are other pieces of the business besides diagnostics that could be sold off to help pay for the acquisition. Even though this is still pricey and not a "tuck in," PKI would be quite a prize. If you throw on a 25% premium, it would be a $13B. Assuming divestitures would amount to $2B to $3B, this is doable. Why would PKI sell? It is already at 44 PE and the growth in revenue is not stellar. If you sell off the non-medical components, like food safety and tuck it into GE Medical, there might be better value creation there. The diagnostic division is very well thought of. The intention here is to list possibilities not go into full-blown analysis. PKI is interesting to me in general as well. This could be an attention-getting transformative deal.

NovoCure (NVCR) at $8B market capitalization is interesting. It's a specialty treatment for solid tumors that must be vetted for sustainability as a technology. That said it looks like the gross profits is very high, and this could be a good acquisition candidate to produce good cash flow. I will be honest, I am not an expert in this area, and I have not looked at NVCR before. Now that I have, I am going to put this name on my watch list as a very interesting company with a very interesting mode of treatment.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) at 2.7B market capitalization is right in range. It is an out-of-the-box play in that it isn't about diagnostics or imaging. It is a cloud-based software data play to improve outcomes. It provides clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities. Healthcare providers are getting dinged for bad outcomes. This type of service can be sold through its current sales teams.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) 1.16B market capitalization. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, etc. Might be the right category; it doesn't seem like there is scale. If it has good cash flow, and it might be useful. We move on.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) $1.1B market capitalization. This could be interesting. It is a catheter delivered, intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. GE imaging could be used to guide the catheter perhaps. This could be a nice bolt-on acquisition.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) ($587M) designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease,

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) ($400M market cap) designs, manufactures and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. This seems like a very good fit. A small tuck-in acquisition. Maybe it's not big enough to move the needle, but perhaps it's a good starter acquisition.

Here is the bottom line

GE is going to have to start building again, and to my thinking, the best foundation is GE Healthcare. As the above list illustrates, there are a lot of possible targets. Most likely the actual target is probably not listed above. I further believe that the stock market will react favorably to the new growth posture of GE. I consider GE a Buy, whether it makes an acquisition soon or not. If it does make a secondary offering to fund acquisitions, it would be a positive, not a negative.

