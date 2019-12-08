3 Reasons That ConocoPhillips Company Is A Buy Today

The oil and gas sector has been one of the laggards in the stock market over the past several years. While oil prices are well removed from lows in early 2016, oil prices have yet to rebound five years later to anything resembling 2014 levels. Considering the global supply glut that has forced producers such as OPEC to cut production in efforts to stabilize pricing, who knows when/if we will see triple-digit oil prices again. This makes the oil and gas sector difficult for investors to navigate. Each individual business has a unique set up, with unique exposure to certain risk factors, and different methods of operating and spending on CAPEX. Despite being a pure upstream oriented business, ConocoPhillips Company (COP) is attractive to investors for a variety of reasons. The business is currently being run with a disciplined approach on capital spending, which is generating strong cash flow streams. We look at the top three reasons that ConocoPhillips is attractive today.

#1 ConocoPhillips Is A Cash Flow Machine

A time ago, ConocoPhillips was an integrated oil major. That was until the company spun off its downstream operations as Phillips 66 (PSX) in spring of 2012. The pure upstream nature of the "new look" ConocoPhillips resulted in the company feeling immense pain when oil prices fell through the floor just a few years later. The fallout included immense capital losses for shareholders, as well as a dividend cut because FCF fell through the floor.

source: Ycharts

But something important came from this painful experience. The company was able to successfully rethink its approach to business and began to transform itself. Over the past few years, ConocoPhillips has steadily reshuffled its portfolio to lower its cost of production. It has done this by selling inefficient assets, and tightening up its CAPEX spending to focus on strategic areas. The idea being to lower its breakeven point on operations, so that the company is better equipped to thrive in a volatile pricing environment.

source: Ycharts

So how do we evaluate how effectively ConocoPhillips has executed this transformation? Well, each oil and gas company is unique to its peers in a number of ways. But from an investing standpoint, the common denominator that we are after is simply free cash flow. Free cash flow is the ultimate driving force behind buybacks, dividends, and M&A activity that fuels growth. And as of now, ConocoPhillips is a leading exploration company from a FCF efficiency rate.

source: Ycharts

The company's work in this regard is not complete either. The company recently laid out its 10-year plan, and the company's efforts will be focused on a number of key areas. These include the "Lower 48" (Permian, Eagle Ford, Bakken), "ACE" (Alaska, Canada, Europe, and Montney ramping up), and "APME" (Asia Pacific, Middle East). The overall portfolio will ramp up production over the coming decade at a cost projected to be less than $7 billion per year in CAPEX spending.

source: ConocoPhillips Company

The result of this will be a breakeven point that will continually move lower. This will minimize the damage of lower commodity prices, and maximize upside if prices trend higher.

source: ConocoPhillips Company

Under this plan, CAPEX spending would be covered by low oil prices - even as low as approximately $30-$35 per barrel which was about the worst of the 2016 collapse. If prices even hover at $50 per barrel, it will create more than enough cash to cover CAPEX, as well as projected buybacks and dividend outlays.

#2 Shareholder Returns Are Emphasized

One of the most lucrative aspects that oil investors used to enjoy was a steady stream of cash flowing back to them in the form of buybacks and dividends. Just about every player in the oil and gas sector saw disruption when oil prices collapsed. Some (such as ConocoPhillips) had to cut their dividend, and some (such as Exxon Mobil (XOM)) had to halt their buyback programs.

Over the next 10 years, shareholder returns are a huge point of emphasis. Of the approximate $120 billion in projected cash flow from operations, approximately 42% of it will end up in shareholder pockets one way or another.

source: ConocoPhillips Company

From a dividend perspective, that means substantial dividend growth on a payout that currently equates to $1.68 per share and yields 2.81%. For comparison's sake, 10-year US treasuries are yielding 1.84%. While there are higher yielding players in the sector, the dividend is poised to grow substantially. Annual FCF is projected at $7 billion by the end of the decade, and the current dividend is only about a quarter of existing FCF streams. While this year's increase of 37.7% won't be typical, we expect dividend growth that easily outpaces inflation and is among sector leaders.

Investors will also see strong tailwinds in EPS growth from consistent stock buybacks. The company plans to spend approximately $30 billion over the course of the decade (so an average of $3 billion per year). So depending on the price of shares, management could be retiring between 3% and 5% of the float each year for the next decade. This will aid dividend growth by notably lowering total dividend expenditures, as well as boost capital gains by boosting EPS growth.

#3 The Stock Itself Is A Nice Value

Trading at just under $62 per share, ConocoPhillips' stock is trading near the midpoint of its 52-week range ($50-$71). As an upstream oil and gas company, the price of the stock trades closely with the price of oil.

source: Ycharts

To gauge value on the stock, we like to circle back to that same common denominator that we used earlier in the article - cash flow. If we look at the FCF yield of ConocoPhillips, we see that the current yield of 7.44% is actually near the highest it has been since when the market was just coming out of the recession.

source: Ycharts

What does this mean? Despite the price of the stock moving higher, the vast improvement in the company's operating metrics has yet to fully reflect in the stock price. Especially with the company's required breakeven point moving lower in the coming years, we like the value proposition currently offered. Even if oil prices dip, the improved operating metrics of ConocoPhillips will make the company better equipped to handle it.

Wrapping Up

ConocoPhillips is taking a very upfront, and simple approach to its business in the coming years. Rather than swinging for the fences, management is focusing on safety through lowering costs of production. It seems that management has set the bar low enough to bring execution within reach in all but the most apocalyptic scenarios. Meanwhile, investors are poised to see strong returns through buybacks and dividends while they wait for things to play out. With the stock cheap on a cash flow basis, ConocoPhillips is currently one of our bullish picks in the upstream segment moving forward.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.