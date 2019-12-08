Zoom Video: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

While most of the software names (IGV) have seen a mild pullback after getting overbought heading into December, Zoom Video (ZM) has seen a much more drastic correction. The company released its fiscal Q3 2020 earnings report last Thursday and managed to put up beats across the board. Unfortunately, these mild beats were not enough to offset the outrageous valuation the stock was trading at heading into the report, at a revenue multiple of over 40x. Despite strong growth in nearly all metrics, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid given the loss of technical momentum it's endured recently and continued deceleration across the company's growth metrics. The bulls are going to need to defend the $63.00 level on a weekly close to prevent further selling pressure.

Just over a week ago, I wrote an article on Zoom Video discussing it was a good time to take profits and reiterated my initial stance taken in October that the stock was priced for perfection. Since the most recent article, the stock is down another 15%, and this should not be any surprise to investors. There is no question that the company's reported revenue of $166.6 million, which was up 85% year-over-year, is impressive. Still, it marked a 1,100 basis point deceleration from the fiscal Q2 2020 figure. In addition to this, Zoom Video was priced at a bubble-like valuation comparable to tech companies in the 1999 report. Barring a miracle and a beat that blew the socks off of most analysts, the stock had little hope of holding onto its November gains following the Q3 release. Let's dig into the growth metrics a little closer below.

As we can see from quarterly revenue growth rates, the company's growth continues to trend down and has been more than halved from 183% in Q1 2019 to 96% in Q3 2020. Unfortunately, as we look forward to Q4 2020, current estimates are forecasting $178.1 million in revenues, which, while a record, will mark even further deceleration on a sequential basis. The $178.1 million revenue estimate for fiscal Q4 2020 would translate to only 69% growth year-over-year. This represents a 1,600 basis point deceleration sequentially on the back of a 1,100 basis point deceleration in Q3 2020. This is significant, and something that the bulls that are cheering the exceptional growth rates seem to be overlooking.

If we look forward into Q1 2021 and Q2 2021, the company is lapping quarters that are just as difficult, and growth rates will likely get hit even further. Q1 2021 estimates are sitting at $185.5 million, forecasting 52% growth year-over-year, and Q2 2021 estimates are predicting 44% growth year-over-year with $209.5 million in revenues anticipated. While estimates are not set in stone and analysts are not perfect in their forecasts, the company is going to need behemoth sized beats to prevent material deceleration. I would classify material deceleration as a 500 basis point or larger deceleration on a sequential basis in growth rates. To avoid this deceleration, the company would need to report $191.1 million in revenues for Q4 2020 and $213.5 million in revenues for Q1 2021. It is possible that the company somehow manages this to pull a rabbit out of a hat and avoid material deceleration, but that would require a $13 million beat on estimates in Q4 2020 and a $28 million beat on estimates in Q1 2021. Possible? Yes. Likely? Not a chance.

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, this deceleration in growth is not just a one-quarter anomaly, but is instead part of a larger slowdown. The two-quarter average revenue growth rate has slipped from 209% in Q1 2019 to 90.5% in the most recent quarter and is expected to head below 50% in Q2 2021 based on estimates. This suggests that the new trend towards deceleration is highly likely, and investors should not discount it.

It's worth pointing out that this deceleration is entirely normal for any hyper-growth stock. Still, the pace of this deceleration is what's alarming. As we see in the below chart, the prior deceleration was occurring at jaw-dropping growth rates of triple-digit levels and was less concerning. However, we've now seen a move from 150% sales growth to 100% sales growth and a path to only 50% sales growth by fiscal 2021. These are no longer hyper-growth rates which allowed Zoom Video to trade at a premium multiple, and they are instead growth rates more in line with other names like Coupa Software (COUP) and Okta (OKTA) which trade at closer to 25x revenue multiples. Based on this, Zoom Video is still not cheap by any means at over 30.6x price to sales.

If we dig into the Q3 report a little further, we can see that expenses continue to track roughly in line with revenue growth, which will be an issue if this persists. This is because revenue growth is expected to drop by approximately 2,000 basis points for fiscal 2021, and growth rates in operating expenses will then be much higher than growth in sales. As we can see from the below table, revenue has grown 94% year-over-year through the first nine months of fiscal 2020, while R&D expense has grown 108%, sales & marketing has grown 83%, and G&A has grown by 124%. These figures translate to total operating expense growth in the period of 91% year-over-year. This is only 300 basis points below the revenue growth rate of 94% and is roughly in line with last year as a percentage of revenue. For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, operating expenses came in at 81.2%, and for the first nine months of this year, they came in at 80.4%. While this may seem reasonable and not that big of a deal, it will be less feasible if the company's growth rate slips further as estimates are suggesting.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we move over to profitability, things certainly look impressive with net income for the first nine months coming in at over $50.2 million, up 136% vs. the prior-year period. However, if we move over to a GAAP basis, we can see that net income is barely $2 million for the period, up from $675,000 in the prior-year period. While this represents a higher growth rate vs. the non-GAAP net income, it's a significantly lower amount of profits. The reason for most of this massive discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP income is due to stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation expense $48 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, up nearly 1,000% from the prior year at $4.63 million. Notably, the majority of this showed up in Q3, with $22.9 million of the $48 million year-to-date showing up in the most recent quarter alone. One may argue that stock-based compensation should not be treated as an expense, as Senator Joseph Lieberman argued in the early 1990s against options reform, but I would disagree.

(Source: Company Press Release)

In summary, Zoom Video continues to see a material deceleration in its revenue growth rates, and operating expenses are growing nearly on pace with sales growth. On the profitability side, where the bulls continue to dig in their hooves, we do not see an outstanding amount of profitability at all. On a GAAP basis, profitability is miniscule and only propped up on a non-GAAP basis due to not having to expense a massive $48 million in stock-based compensation for the first nine months of the year. Unless the company can revise guidance significantly higher in the next couple of quarters or deliver massive top-line beats, the stock looks vulnerable at over 30.5x sales.

Finally, moving to the technical picture, we can see that Zoom Video continues to trade in an intermediate downtrend, with new resistance sitting at $74.75 on a weekly close. This area flagged two separate distribution bars on November 26th and November 27th and should be a tricky spot to get through on any rallies. Based on this, I would view any bounces up towards this level as noise, and merely rallies within a downtrend. The only saving grace here for the bulls is that support lies just 2% lower at $63.00 on a weekly close, and they might be able to muster up a decent bounce if they play defense here.

While many investors may be thinking Zoom Video is trading at fire-sale prices currently after this drop, I would argue that it's merely retreated from the extreme valuation it sported just a week prior. One could make the argument that the stock is still expensive at 30.6x sales, and it certainly does not help that revenue growth rates continue to decelerate materially, while momentum has now flipped to the downside for the stock. I continue to view any rallies to the $75.00-83.00 zone as selling opportunities, and see Zoom Video as an Avoid at current levels. This does not mean the stock can't manage to put together a decent rally after falling nearly 20% in a week, but I continue to see the stock as high-risk and high-reward, without much of a margin of safety based on its current valuation.

