Tariff Deadline Looms After Stellar Jobs Report

For the domestic-focused US residential and commercial real estate sectors that have thrived under the "Goldilocks" economic regime of low inflation, low rates, and modest growth, we believe that the status-quo would be just fine.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

The final "jobs week" of the decade did not disappoint. A stellar non-farm payrolls report on Friday lifted US equity markets to another week of gains and fresh record weekly closing highs on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Back-and-forth trade headlines dictated market movements throughout the week as the countdown begins to the critical December 15th deadline for a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods looms. A completion to "Phase One" of the trade deal remains in the balance, and skeptics wonder if continued signs of strength in the US economy relative to their Chinese counterparts may strengthen the US's hand enough to push a potential resolution into 2020 or beyond. For the domestic-focused US residential and commercial real estate sectors that have thrived under the "Goldilocks" economic regime of low inflation, low rates, and modest growth, we believe that the status-quo would be just fine.

(Hoya Capital, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas through iREIT on Alpha)

For the second-straight week and the eighth of the past nine weeks, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished in positive territory, climbing 0.2% after a strong post-jobs-report rally. Ahead of next week's Fed rate decision, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) rose by 6 basis points on the week to close at 1.84%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the market is currently pricing in a 99% probability that the Fed keeps rates steady in next week's meeting, but Fed Funds Futures imply expectations of an additional 50 basis points of easing by the 2020 election from the current range of 1.50-1.75%.

Lower rates continue to be welcome news for real estate equities. After climbing nearly 2% last week, the broad-based Real Estate ETF (VNQ) finished the week marginally lower, weighed down by continued weakness from the mall REIT sector. Facing issues detailed in our recent piece, Mall REITs: Do Or Die Time, the troubled mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL) suspended its dividend on both common and preferred stocks, sending the common stock lower by 20% and slashing half the value from the preferred equities. The more growth-oriented real estate sectors were among the winners this week with the hotel and self-storage REIT sectors gaining more than 1.0%.

The Hoya Capital Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the US housing industry, also finished the week modestly lower after solid gains last week. The "housing shortage" was a major theme with fresh reports from Realtor.com and the NAHB that noted the clash of historically low levels of housing inventory coming at a time of accelerating demographic-driven demand for single-family housing. Realtor.com projects a 6% jump in housing starts but a 1.8% decline in existing sales, noting, “Despite increases in new construction, next year will once again fail to bring a solution to the inventory shortage that has plagued the housing market since 2015." Within the housing index this week, Restoration Hardware (RH) jumped more than 12% after reported better-than-expected earnings results and shrugging off the potential impacts from tariffs while Redfin (RDFN) and Zillow (Z) continued their run of strong performance over the last quarter.

Outside of the real estate markets, the price action in the energy market was again notable this week after OPEC and other oil-producing nations agreed to further production cuts in an effort to support prices, driving Crude Oil (USO) prices higher by 6% on the week. Among equity sector ETFs, the Energy (XLE) led the way, followed by Consumer Staples (XLP), and Healthcare (XLV) while the Industrials (XLI) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) sectors lagged on the week. The technology sector remains the top-performer this year while energy stocks remain the laggards.

Real Estate Economic Data

Another Strong Jobs Report in November

Job growth smashed through expectations in November, according to the latest reading from the BLS on Friday morning. Following a weak ADP private payrolls report earlier in the week, BLS nonfarm payrolls jumped 266k in November, far exceeding the 187k consensus expectation. Friday's report provided more evidence that the pace of job creation hasn't slowed as significantly as previously thought and, in fact, has shown signs of reacceleration in recent months as the three-month average climbed above 200k for the first time since January.

The traditional measure of unemployment, the U3 unemployment rate, ticked lower to 3.5%, which matched 50-year lows while the U6 rate ticked down to 6.9%, matching the lowest level on record. The participation rate declined 63.2% from 63.3%, which was a new post-crisis high. As we have discussed for the last three years, we continue to believe that there is significantly more labor market slack remaining in the labor market than traditional metrics would imply, slack that has begun to be unleashed by continued wage growth and policy changes that reduce disincentives to employment. The prime-aged labor force participation rate remains well below pre-2010 levels and there are still roughly 27 million prime-aged Americans (aged 25-54) that are either unemployed or out of the workforce.

Despite the historically low unemployment rate, wage growth remained solid but in-check in November with average hourly earnings rising 3.1% year-over-year, roughly in line with estimates. Lower-income jobs, however, continue to see wage growth above the broader averages. Nonsupervisory wage growth rose by an impressive 3.7% in November. Real wage growth, as measured by real average hourly earnings or real disposable personal income per capita, has been near cycle-highs for most of this year. Core PCE inflation data released last week showed that core inflation rose 1.63% last month, as inflationary pressures remain muted after a brief inflation scare in 2018.

Job Growth By Sectors

The story of the last year's economic reacceleration was a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, saw significant growth in 2018 but have slowed over the past two quarters. Construction added 1k jobs last month while manufacturing, which was positively impacted by the resolution of the GM autoworkers strike, added 54k. The mining and logging industry saw a decline of -7k jobs in November. Overall, goods-producing sectors added 48k jobs from last month and have added 217k over the last year, representing a 1.0% year-over-year growth rate.

Job growth in the services sectors, which accounts for roughly 85% of total jobs in the US, has trended sideways since early 2017, but had seen several solid months of growth since late 2018. Retail hiring finally recorded a positive month 2k jobs added in November amid an otherwise dismal year for a retail sector that has exhibited signs of a "double-dip" following a brief recovery after the so-called "retail apocalypse" of 2016-2017. Hiring in the professional services and healthcare categories has seen solid and accelerating growth since late 2016, which added 38k and 60k jobs last month, respectively. Government hiring added 3k to the total figure. Private services-producing sectors contributed 206k jobs from last month and added 1,987k over the last year, representing 1.54% year-over-year growth.

Construction Spending & Jobs Data

We dive deeper into the construction job growth data due to its importance to the real estate markets. Earlier this week, the US Census Bureau reported construction spending data for October, which was generally in line with expectations. Nonresidential construction spending has continued its slide over the past several months, but growth in residential spending actually turned positive for the first time since early 2018 in October, consistent with the recovery in the single-family housing construction industry this year.

Construction hiring has been consistently stronger than the construction spending data would suggest over the past several years. Job growth in the residential building sector rose by 3.1% from the same period last year according to the BLS while job growth has declined by 1.1% in the nonresidential building sector. Combined with lower construction costs and lower interest rates, we continue to anticipate a sustained reacceleration in residential construction spending into 2020 from a combination of repair and remodeling spending and an uptick in single-family home construction, but note that tight construction labor markets will continue to be a headwind for the sector.

2019 Performance Recap & Sector Reports

Despite this week's mild underperformance, the broad-based real estate indexes remain higher by 24% YTD on a price basis, slightly lagging the 26% gains on the S&P 500. On a total return basis, however, REITs still have a slight edge so far this year. The Housing Index has climbed nearly 30% this year with all eight US housing industry sectors higher by at least 19% this year, led by the 52% gain from the single-family homebuilders. At 1.84%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by 84 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 140 basis points below peak levels of 2018 of 3.25%.

This week, we published Net Lease REITs: Exploiting A Competitive Advantage. Net Lease REITs may be expensive, but perhaps that's a good thing. Utilizing "cheap" equity capital, Net Lease REITs have reasserted themselves as the external growth engines of REITs. Access to the public equity markets to fuel-accretive acquisitions has been the defining competitive advantage for these REITs, explaining much of the consistent outperformance over the last three decades. Net lease REITs acquired more than $1.3 billion in net assets last quarter, coming after 2Q19's similarly strong $2.0 billion in net purchases. Over the last 12 months, the sector has acquired more than $5.5 billion in net assets, representing roughly 8% of the sector's market value.

Among other advantages of the REIT structure (liquidity, scalability, reliable dividends, ability to diversify, and good corporate governance), access to the public equity markets to fuel accretive acquisitions has been the defining competitive advantage for these REITs, explaining much of the consistent outperformance over the last three decades. Counterintuitively, we believe that these REITs are fundamentally at their best when equity valuations are slightly elevated. For illustrative purposes, we diagram the expected sources of total returns under two valuations scenarios. While yield-focused investors tend to view the sector less favorably when valuations are extended (and dividends lower), we believe that the total return potential of the sector is higher when the sector is trading with elevated equity valuations, as these REITs are able to grow AFFO and dividends via accretive external acquisitions.

We noted that investors seeking diversified exposure to the net lease REIT sector can do so through the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL). As noted below, NETL includes not only these 12 retail-focused REITs, but also includes a handful of other property sectors, including five industrial REITs and three gaming REITs. With 23 holdings in all, NETL is the only REIT ETF focused on this particular lease type. Compared with broad-based real estate ETFs, NETL tilts more towards mid- and small-cap companies, and the index is rebalanced quarterly.

Last week, we published Industrial REITs: We Love Logistics. Riding the e-commerce wave, industrial REIT performance has been relentless over the past half-decade. Consumers increasingly demand speedy delivery, and retailers need industrial REITs to deliver it. Industrial REITs have jumped more than 40% so far this year, on pace to outperform the broader REIT average for the fourth straight year. 3Q19 was another strong "Beat-And-Raise" quarter. Outside of Amazon (AMZN), we think that industrial REITs are perhaps best positioned to capitalize on the continued growth of e-commerce, enjoying better competitive dynamics than third-party logistics providers like that face a higher potential disintermediation risk from Amazon itself.

E-commerce sales still represent just a small fraction of total retail sales, but roughly half of the incremental growth in retail sales over the past three years has come from e-commerce. Importantly, e-commerce is far less efficient than traditional brick and mortar from an industrial space usage perspective as brick and mortar shelf space is effectively "replaced" by back-end logistics space. Each dollar spent on e-commerce requires roughly three times more logistics space than the equivalent brick and mortar dollar, according to estimates from Prologis (PLD). According to our estimates, e-commerce still accounts for less than 20% of total "at-risk" retail categories, but is taking market share from these sectors at a rate of roughly 1% per year.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

It'll be another busy week of economic data, but these reports will likely be overshadowed by the looming trade deadline next Sunday (December 15th) and by the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday. CPI inflation data for November is released on Wednesday with economists expecting a 2.3% year-over-year gain in Core CPI, consistent with last month's report. PPI inflation data for November is released on Thursday with economists projecting a 1.7% rise in Core PPI, a slight uptick from the 1.6% last month. Overall, inflation metrics continue to show modest inflationary pressure and minimal net consumer impact from Chinese tariffs. Retail sales data for November data rounds out the week on Friday morning.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Manufactured Housing, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Announcement: Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.