Which ETF Is Better For U-Bulls, URA Or The New Pure-Play URNM?

While it is riskier, URNM is likely to offer much higher returns with a rally in the price of uranium.

Comparing the two, URA has lower risk since it has many non-uranium mining holdings which generate greater cash flows.

(U.S Nuclear Regulatory Committee)

Exchange Trade Concepts recently released a new, and very well-timed, ETF by the ticker URNM (North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF) which has higher exposure to the pure-uranium miner market than the Global X Uranium ETF (URA) and is generally less concentrated. I'd like to give a quick update on the uranium market and then dive into the fundamentals of each ETF to decide which of the two is likely to deliver the highest total returns.

Power behind the long-awaited uranium trade continues to grow. Three weeks ago I wrote "Energy Fuels: A Speculative Buy Ahead Of Trump Task Force Announcement" and am pleased to see that Energy Fuels (UUUU) is up 9% since the article was written following Thursday's task force announcement recommending Trump to buy more uranium from domestic producers.

While I expected the announcement to come a few weeks sooner (in line with their stated deadline), it is great to see much-needed structural change is likely on the way. Most of the small producers rose 15-20%+ when/after the announcement was made.

The U.S. currently imports about 90% of its uranium from overseas which poses a national security risk considering the surviving U.S. producers are struggling to say afloat. These include Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), Ur-Energy (URG), and Energy Fuels (my personal favorite).

While the report is currently non-public and no legal changes have yet to be made by Trump, it is likely that there will be a quota on foreign imports of uranium (UEC and UUUU are petitioning for 25%) and the National Nuclear Security Administration may create a new much-needed national uranium stockpile.

While this is particularly bullish for U.S. producers, I am bullish on the uranium market as a whole. My core fundamental view is outlined in "Warning: Uranium To Explode" and generally concurs with that of most uranium bulls. There is a lot of demand on the horizon due to a surge in nuclear plant construction in China and India, more uranium demand than supply, and the reserves used to supply the market for decades are dwindling away.

While U308 prices are still low today, the market is extremely volatile to the upside due to its extreme inelasticity.

Uranium prices are currently resting around their high since Spring and I expect prices to rise back to 2018 levels from here ($30+):

(Trading Economics)

Two ETFs To Choose From

Late last year, many uranium investors were upset to hear that Global X decided to change URA's underlying index from the Solactive Pure-play Uranium Index to one with higher exposure to companies with uranium as a non-primary stream with companies like BHP (BBL). In fact, it appears that only about 42% of the ETF is currently in pure-play uranium mining companies.

Much of the ETF is in Asian industrial conglomerates with nuclear infrastructure projects or large mining firms, both of which generate only small amounts of revenue from uranium. That said, these companies generate much higher profits than pure-play producers.

This is in contrast to URNM that tracks the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index with an 82.5% minimum weight to uranium mining companies (85% today). In fact, non-pure play companies in the fund can only have an individual weight of up to 3.3%.

Now, while you get much better thematic concentration with URNM, it has a higher expense ratio of 88 bps compared to 69 bps for URA likely due to the lower liquidity of many pure-play producers.

Fundamental Assessment

While it is difficult to do normal financial fundamental analysis with uranium miners due to the complexities of the business, doing so still gives us a solid understanding of risk. Particularly, when it comes to estimating future financing needs due to chronically negative operating cash flows.

Let's first look at the fundamentals of the more well-known less-pure ETF URA. Take a look at the select fundamental statistics below. Note they are all in terms of "yield" not multiple since it is a more accurate way to calculate the fund's multiples (i.e., harmonic weighted average).

See below:

(Data Source - Unclestock.com)

As you can see, these companies come in many different financial situations. Some are losing a lot of money while others are extremely profitable. Using the latest fundamentals and ETF weighting, URA has a PE of 34X and an EV/EBITDA of 12.9X which is not particularly cheap, but typical of mining companies. Importantly, most of the earnings yield is derived from non-uranium miners, while the uranium miners are often trading below book value. Their debt levels and current accounts could be better, but are fine with no major red flags. Overall, not too shabby but not exciting.

Next, look at the same for URNM:

(Data Source - Unclestock.com)

As you can see, these companies are not so great when it comes to financial fundamentals. Only a quarter of the companies turn a positive profit and the ETF as a whole has a weighted average earnings yield of -9%. This means that the fund will likely lose around 9% (say 0-20%) of its intrinsic value per year until the price of uranium rises considerably.

Now, while they're not great today, the ETF has more upside potential than URA. Most of these companies are nano-caps that have been building considerable infrastructure or vast exploration projects. The companies trade nearly at book value so investors will likely receive significant returns when prices inevitably recover (though hard to say when). Most also have low debt and most have ample cash reserves so bankruptcy risk in the near-term is not too high.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that URA and URNM are fundamentally different ETFs. For a more-risk averse investor who does not want to deal with equity dilutions and the price decay that comes with it, URA is a better pick since the companies in the fund are profitable on average. URA is more liquid and has less risk, but will likely offer far lower returns if uranium prices breakout. (Given they do not switch the index back to pure-play)

On the contrary, the pure-play URNM is likely to deliver much higher returns in a uranium bull market and will likely be less correlated to the general equity market since it does not hold industrial conglomerate companies.

Personally, I prefer URNM since I want maximum exposure to the uranium rally. I invest in many other more liquid cash-flow positive companies that offset the likely decay of URNM. In my opinion, we can pick better cash-flow positive companies than those in URA which makes this a superior strategy for active investors.

Importantly, I limit uranium mining exposure to 5% of my total portfolio so it is not a big deal if they slide 50%. Based on earlier articles, I believe that the potential upside will be in the multiples so I'm not too fazed by waiting, even if it means taking small losses.

Now, with the U.S. looking to boost domestic production and many nuclear reactors coming in the early 2020s, I believe the waiting game will soon come to an end. This is also supported by production cuts from Cameco (CCJ) and Kazatomprom which produce most of the global supply.

For the true U-Bulls, URNM is the way to go.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUUU,CCJ,URG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.