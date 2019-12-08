A new way to invest in AT&T

Things are moving fast at telecommunications and entertainment giant AT&T (T). In an effort to continue reinventing the company, the management team at the firm has come out with two new financing arrangements. The first is a traditional debt offering aimed at covering at least some of the costs associated with the tender offer it announced earlier this year. The second, though, is more meaningful for market participants. Instead of another debt announcement, the company has made the decision to issue preferred shares. Conceptually this move is good, but when you look at the terms associated with the preferred units, you arrive at the conclusion that it’s suboptimal for management and generally not a great move for prospective shareholders who can just buy the common units instead.

Some new debt

It’s no secret that AT&T is working to reduce its debt. By the end of this year, the company expects to see its net leverage ratio come down to about 2.5, while by the end of 2020 this figure should drop to between 2 and 2.25. This is great, but while the company is using free cash flow and asset sale proceeds to pay debt down, it’s also important to focus on refinancing debt that will not be paid off any other way and doing so in an optimal way so that management can set the company up for long-term success. After all, while the US has benefited from low interest rates for more than a decade, one day higher interest rates will come again, and for a company that has debt extending out for several decades, it’s wise to lock those low rates in now.

This was likely management’s reasoning for deciding to issue $1.265 billion worth of global notes. These notes bear an annual interest rate of 4.25% and mature in 2050. According to management, net proceeds will come out to about $1.255 billion, implying a pre-tax effective interest rate of 4.28%. This is actually pretty good. While the company does have some sub-3% interest debt outstanding, its weighted-average interest rate stood at the end of 2018 at 4.80%. Anything to bring that number lower is accretive to shareholders.

*Taken from AT&T

As with any sort of offering, management indicated that these proceeds will be allocated toward ‘general corporate purposes’. This is a common statement for any company because it gives management the flexibility to do just about anything with the cash raised. However, the company did just announce a significant tender offer covering 53 different series of notes/debentures, and it stated in its offering statement that it may use these proceeds (or at least some of them) for the tender offer. At this time, it’s uncertain how exactly this will turn out. More likely than not, the notes tendered will be focused on the short run, but while maturities of notes range from 2022 to 2097, interest rates range between 2.95% and 9.15%. The good news is that we will likely just see this issuance refinancing those nearer-term maturities, but whether the effective interest rate for the firm will rise or fall is anybody’s guess.

A new way to invest in AT&T

On the same day that management announced their debt issuance, they also announced that the conglomerate will be issuing a class of preferred shares. These will be 48 million depositary shares, each one representing 1/1,000th of a 5% Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A. The issuance and redemption price of these depositary shares if $25, implying a payout per unit each year of $1.25. The actual net proceeds to the company after expenses will be about $24.2464, which comes out to an effective payout of 5.16%.

In all, AT&T expects to see gross proceeds of $1.20 billion, so net proceeds should be about $1.16 billion. These units can only be redeemed on or after December 12th of 2024 and will be done at the redemption price. The only exception here is in the event of a ‘ratings event’. In this case, the company can redeem the units, but they must pay a 2% premium over the redemption price. The exact definition of a ratings event can be seen in the image below.

*Taken from AT&T

In my view, these preferred units are not all they are cracked up to be. Management does intend to offer them on the open market on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) under the symbol ‘T PRA’. The benefit here is that it gives regular investors the opportunity to buy into the units, but I see little reason why they would. Right now, the common units, priced at $38.19 per share, bear a yield of 5.34%. That’s higher than the 5% paid out by the preferred units if they trade at their redemption price, so the only reason why investors would be interested in the preferred units would be if they expect shares of the common to be overpriced or if the common units rise above a price of $40.80 apiece. However, when you consider management’s plan to gradually raise the payout on the common and when you consider that the common units have, in theory, unlimited upside potential while the preferred units should never trade much above $25 no matter how great things might be for the business, it doesn’t really make sense to buy the preferred.

Not only do the preferred units not make sense for most investors, they don’t make much sense for AT&T. Yes, I understand the company wants to reduce leverage and this will help with that and it will help, in turn, in ensuring the firm eventually gets its rating increased, but there’s a cost to all of this. The benefit to debt is that you receive a tax shield created by the interest expense. With dividends, both for common and preferred units, the company must pay out cash with after-tax amounts.

To illustrate this, consider the aforementioned 4.80% weighted-average interest rate for AT&T. This year, management expects to see an effective tax rate (excluding one-time changes) of 23%. Last year, that figure was lower at 19.8%, but let’s just assume the 23% figure holds in perpetuity. Because interest expense is tax deductible, the actual after-tax cost of its debt this year, using the same weighted-average interest rate as last year, would be 3.70%. This makes the preferred units materially more expensive for AT&T. Though the actual impact to the firm from this issuance is only $15.6 million per year, if this disparity had been spread across all of AT&T’s debt (the debt on its books at the end of last year), the after-tax hit to the firm would be $2.27 billion per year. In short, this sets a bad precedent that could come to cost shareholders a lot more if it’s used more down the road.

Takeaway

Right now, the changes we’re seeing at AT&T are interesting. The conglomerate is doing well in a number of areas, and this latest debt move looks fine. However, I just don’t see much of a point in management’s decision to issue preferred units in this manner and/or under these terms. One perk is that investors do now have another way to buy into the firm, and this could come in handy if you expect the common stock to drop (and/or the preferred declines), and/or if you see the common rise materially above $40.80, but absent those scenarios, it’s suboptimal and for the company’s bottom line right now it’s more costly than issuing more debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.