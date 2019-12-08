Qualcomm: Finally On Pace To Top $7 EPS

Despite a strong investment picture at the 2019 Analyst Day back on November 19, Qualcomm (QCOM) sunk back down to $80 from a yearly high above $94. The wireless tech company is the best play on 5G deployments around the globe as the company captures more content from 5G phones versus older generations. The stock should rally as EPS estimates rise bolstering my bullish investment thesis.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

EPS Targets Too Low

Following the 2019 Analyst Day, analysts have mostly kept FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates flat with previous estimates of Qualcomm earning around $6.10 per share each year. These estimates don't include license revenue for Huawei and exclude modem sales to Apple (AAPL) for older generations before 5G.

Data by YCharts

In essence, the numbers assume a normalized EPS target of >$7. Huawei is now one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world. Within a license resolution target of $1.50 to $2.25 per share, Apple was previously valued by Qualcomm as equivalent to $1.50 in annual EPS with Huawei encapsulating $0.75 of the EPS target. The growth of Huawei encapsulated in black in the below chart from Statista would place the Chinese company easily in a royalty rate impact range of greater than $1.00 per share, if not much higher.

These original targets were for FY19 that just ended in September. Now, Qualcomm is benefiting from the additional content in 5G handsets. The forecast is for 5G handset sales to rise from a minimal level in CY19 to over 750 million in CY22. In addition, the CY21 estimates assume more than double the 5G handsets included in the FY20 EPS estimates suggesting the tech giant shouldn't see flat EPS estimates from FY20 to FY21.

Source: Qualcomm 2019 Analyst Day CFO presentation

The company has long forecasted the shift to 5G handsets allows for growth in both core chipsets and RF Front-End content. The combined SAM for these two markets goes from $39 billion now to $53 billion in CY22 with Qualcomm capturing a larger portion of the market share on RF.

The even more exciting part of the story is the adjacent markets of automotive, compute and IoT. The combined markets contributed $3.4 billion in FY19 revenues and the markets are set to grow significantly in the next three years.

Source: Qualcomm 2019 Analyst Day CFO presentation

The automotive market generated $600 million in FY19 revenues while the company has design wins now worth $6.5 billion. The pipeline has doubled in the last couple of years leading to a FY22 revenue target of $1.5 billion.

FY21 Plan

Qualcomm has so many moving parts that the financials are very difficult to derive. Some major wireless licensors have paid various amounts over the last couple of years that weren't full amounts making previous periods difficult to compare.

In the just ended FY19, the company had $11.3 billion in QCT revenues without the inclusion of Apple as a customer. The lack of Apple modem sales contributed to a roughly $2.6 billion dip in related sales last year from FY18 levels despite growth in the adjacent markets.

The return of Apple contributes to the mobile division returning to a sales base in the $14.0 billion range for FY21. With about 25% of the market on 5G during FY21, the boost from up to 1.5x the content for that portion of revenues adds another $1.75 billion to revenue estimates. In addition, the adjacent business units growing at 20% CAGR pushes these growth drivers to $5.3 billion in revenues for a QCT total of $21.5 billion. The QTL business is expected to stay relatively flat without the inclusion of Huawei back into the mix.

QTC revenues - $21.5B @ 20% operating margins = $4.3B

QTL revenues - $4.7B at 70% operating margins = $3.3B

Operating income = $7.6B

Taxes @ 14% = $1.06B

Net income = $6.54B

EPS with 1.1B shares = $5.95

The current share count of 1.2 billion shares has the potential for a 100 million share reduction due to $7.1 billion remaining on the share buyback plan. With the lower share count used above, Qualcomm closes in on the analysts' EPS targets of $6.10 for the year.

Analysts have revenues up around $27.0 billion for the year. The additional revenues assigned to QTC would make up the $0.15 EPS difference, leaving Huawei has all upside from these estimates. The FY22 doubling of 5G handsets would add another $1.7 billion to revenue targets in the following year plus the potential to further grow adjacent revenues providing substantial EPS upside beyond FY21.

Analysts have FY22 revenue targets as virtually flat with FY21, but the potential exists for revenue growth approaching $3.0 billion for operating income expansion of $600 million or nearly $0.60 per share.

All of this doesn't even factor in the Huawei license revenue. The company had partial payments last year of $450 million and will boost EPS by at least $1 per share now. The original estimates from Qualcomm were closer to $0.75 per share for Huawei, but the Chinese company has become a far larger player in the mobile handset market over the last couple of years.

My EPS estimates have Qualcomm approaching $7 in FY22 with Huawei boosting estimates towards ~$8 per share.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm remains on a path to generate an EPS in excess of $7 and towards $8 per share. The stock remains a bargain at $80 with a path to $100 and potentially $120 with a multiple of 15x normalized EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.