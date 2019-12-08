Enterprise Products Partners: Big Yield, Big Insider Buying

We take a look at this proxy for the midstream energy space with a great balance sheet in the paragraphs below.

The company has a rock-solid record of growing distributable cash flow, has nearly a seven percent yield and has seen some recent insider buying.

Enterprise Products Partners is a huge player in the midstream energy space and its shares are down more than 10% from recent highs.

The market continued its months-long 'melt up' this week as the major indices once again hit new all-time highs. The Friday Jobs Report blew away consensus estimates as the domestic economy created 266,000 jobs in November. This was far above the most optimistic estimate where the highest projection was 180,000 jobs according to a Bloomberg Survey. The previous month's job figures were revised up and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a half century low.

The numbers were helped by just over 40,000 individuals returning to work after the recently concluded strike at General Motors (GM). Wage growth clocked in at 3.1% on a year-over-year level, near the best readings in over a decade as the American consumer continues to thrive in this economy.

So, what are insiders still buying with the market at elevated levels? The beaten down energy sector seems to be the industry seeing the biggest insider buying over the past month. I am seeing buying across numerous small and midcap E&P plays, Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim seems to be taking refiner PBF Energy (PBF) private as he continues to make frequent large buys, and the midstream energy space is seeing insider buying across the board it seems.

We have profiled many of these names in recent weeks including Energy Transfer (ET) and Western Midstream Partners (WES). Today, we look at significant buying in one of the biggest names in this part of the energy complex.

Company Overview:

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) is mammoth midstream concern that provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company's current market capitalization is north of $55 billion. As can be seen below, the partnership has a huge footprint across mostly the middle of the country and is headquartered in Houston.

Source: Company Presentation

Insider Buying:

Via nearly a dozen transactions from December 2nd through December 4th, a beneficial owner, 'EPCO Holdings', added more than $15 million worth of shares to its already large stake in EPD. A director added $150,000 worth of shares to his holding in August. This is a rare concern where insiders buy much more stock than they sell. Since the start of 2015, only two insider sells have been recorded for just over $1 million worth of shares in total.

Third Quarter Earnings:

Late in October, the company posted Q3 results. Both top- and bottom-line numbers came in under expectations. That said, EPD is a very complicated entity given its immense size. The important thing I took out of its press release that accompanied its earning results is this. Distributable cash flow increased some 4.6% from the same period a year ago. This is $665 million more than this quarter's distribution payout which was raised 2.3%. The excess DCF will continue to fund expansion projects like the ones highlighted by a slide later in this article.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

For a huge company, EPD does not get much in the way of analyst commentary. Over the past four and a half months, only five analyst firms have chimed in on Enterprise Products Partners. Three including UBS have reiterated Buy ratings. Two including Scotiabank have assigned or initiated new Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $32 to $41 a share.

Source: Company Presentation

Enterprise Product Partners has done a good job in recent years of reducing leverage while extending debt maturities with little impact to interest costs. The company currently enjoys the best credit rating (BBB+/Baa1) in the midstream energy space.

Source: Company Presentation

Verdict:

Enterprise Products Partners has delivered a long record of delivering solid returns on capital regardless of crude oil prices over the years.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, at current trading levels, EPD yields nearly 6.7% on an annual basis and has had 21 straight years of distribution growth. This record looks on track to continue as the company plows free cash flow on continuing to build out its footprint.

In short, it is hard to find a better proxy for the midstream energy sector than Enterprise Products Partners. The Partnership does not provide the 10% or better distribution yields as the other names in the space that we have profiled recently. However, there appears to be few less risky plays in this part of the energy market and EPD has a rock-solid historical record of expanding its footprint and growing its distributable cash flow.

With the stock down more than 10% from recent highs and in the lower end of a range it has traded in all year, those looking for solid long-term income names with the market at all-time highs, EPD would seem to merit consideration.

