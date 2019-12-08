Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/4/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/4/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB);

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

Howard Hughes (HHC);

Cognizant Technology (CTSH), and;

Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

GTT Communications (GTT);

Noble Energy (NBL);

Great Lakes Dredge (GLDD), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL);

TJX Companies (TJX);

Snap (SNAP);

Roku (ROKU);

Keysight Technologies (KEYS);

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF);

Best Buy Co. (BBY), and;

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Eastman Kodak (KODK), and;

Comfort Systems USA (FIX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Pershing Square DIR,BO Howard Hughes HHC B $200,844,736 2 Spruce House Partnership BO GTT Communications GTT B $10,587,349 3 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $6,240,288 4 Roivant Sciences BO Myovant Sciences MYOV B $4,584,356 5 Ashner Michael L DIR CBL & Associates Properties CBL B $1,040,000 6 Levenson Ryan DIR Great Lakes Dredge GLDD B $491,192 7 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $340,376 8 Murphy Paul J B Iii CEO,DIR Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB B $273,170 9 Stover David L CEO,DIR Noble Energy NBL B $251,084 10 Myers Franklin CB,DIR Comfort Systems USA FIX B $247,428

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Pershing Square DIR,BO Howard Hughes HHC S $85,844,736 2 Schulze Richard BO Best Buy Co. BBY AS $77,640,704 3 TPG Growth Ii Advisors BO e.l..f Beauty ELF JS* $56,086,100 4 Spiegel Evan CEO,DIR,BO Snap SNAP S $22,477,198 5 Blackstone BO Eastman Kodak KODK JS* $22,188,028 6 Nersesian Ronald S PR,CEO,CB Keysight Technologies KEYS AS $11,378,851 7 Wood Anthony J CEO,CB,BO Roku ROKU AS $4,790,089 8 Meyrowitz Carol CB,DIR TJX Companies TJX S $4,496,720 9 Dsouza Francisco DIR Cognizant Technology CTSH AS $3,958,488 10 Anzalone Christopher Richard CEO,DIR Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR AS $3,366,522

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HHC, AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.