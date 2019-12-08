Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/4/19

Seeking Alpha

Includes: AMEH, CTSH, EPD, GLDD, GTT, HHC, MYOV, NBL, RRGB
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/4/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB);
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Howard Hughes (HHC);
  • Cognizant Technology (CTSH), and;
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • GTT Communications (GTT);
  • Noble Energy (NBL);
  • Great Lakes Dredge (GLDD), and;
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • CBL & Associates Properties (CBL);
  • TJX Companies (TJX);
  • Snap (SNAP);
  • Roku (ROKU);
  • Keysight Technologies (KEYS);
  • e.l.f. Beauty (ELF);
  • Best Buy Co. (BBY), and;
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Eastman Kodak (KODK), and;
  • Comfort Systems USA (FIX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pershing Square

DIR,BO

Howard Hughes

HHC

B

$200,844,736

2

Spruce House Partnership

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$10,587,349

3

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$6,240,288

4

Roivant Sciences

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

B

$4,584,356

5

Ashner Michael L

DIR

CBL & Associates Properties

CBL

B

$1,040,000

6

Levenson Ryan

DIR

Great Lakes Dredge

GLDD

B

$491,192

7

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$340,376

8

Murphy Paul J B Iii

CEO,DIR

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

RRGB

B

$273,170

9

Stover David L

CEO,DIR

Noble Energy

NBL

B

$251,084

10

Myers Franklin

CB,DIR

Comfort Systems USA

FIX

B

$247,428

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pershing Square

DIR,BO

Howard Hughes

HHC

S

$85,844,736

2

Schulze Richard

BO

Best Buy Co.

BBY

AS

$77,640,704

3

TPG Growth Ii Advisors

BO

e.l..f Beauty

ELF

JS*

$56,086,100

4

Spiegel Evan

CEO,DIR,BO

Snap

SNAP

S

$22,477,198

5

Blackstone

BO

Eastman Kodak

KODK

JS*

$22,188,028

6

Nersesian Ronald S

PR,CEO,CB

Keysight Technologies

KEYS

AS

$11,378,851

7

Wood Anthony J

CEO,CB,BO

Roku

ROKU

AS

$4,790,089

8

Meyrowitz Carol

CB,DIR

TJX Companies

TJX

S

$4,496,720

9

Dsouza Francisco

DIR

Cognizant Technology

CTSH

AS

$3,958,488

10

Anzalone Christopher Richard

CEO,DIR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

AS

$3,366,522

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HHC, AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.