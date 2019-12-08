Week 50 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges remain positive since the October 15th signal and closed Friday at positive 91 and negative 15. See the timing charts below.

The Federal Reserve conducted another "organic QE easing" this week of $11.3 billion. In 7 consecutive weeks, a total of $96.7 billion in liquidity has been added.

The streak of weekly selections gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 110 out of 134 trading weeks (82.09%).

In Week 49: 3 of 4 picks broke 6.5% gains within the first 2 days. XCUR peaked at +21.25% gains before pulling back by the end of the week.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 50 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 134 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 110 out of 135 weeks (82.09%), not counting multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all-time total return is now +103.33% worst case, fixed buy/hold, equal weight, and without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Keep in mind these returns are not yet over a full 3-year period. In certain weeks and months, no tests of the model were conducted due to travel and other life events. Also Decembers are partial months as the breakout picks end the measurement year on Week 50. Top gains last week averaged +9.93% across all four picks. For November, the picks gained +15.21% compared to +3.93% for the S&P 500.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after nearly three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has greatly increased total returns over 120% since inception.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The signals remain highly positive from October 15th after negative signals from September 24th in only the 4th negative momentum gauge top since October 2018. You can see how these 4 events above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. Additionally, the Friday positive anomaly is a very key factor accounting for more than 50% of all the gains in the S&P 500 YTD 2019.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These momentum gauge signals are also the basis of a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns (Source: V&M Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page now includes many more combination trades sets as promised:

MicroSectors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +116.30% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +94.53% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +28.26% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +32.74% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +99.05% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +125.15% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +116.37%

Additional ETF bull/bear combos will be added. The layout allows for any mix of bull/bear featured ETF selections when the Momentum Gauge daily trade signal is issued.

Premium Portfolio

On a shorter time horizon, the Premium Portfolio for subscribers is up +27.75% YTD trading only during positive periods of the Momentum Gauge signals. In combination with the best YTD short fund Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH), the bull/bear combination is up +37.61% YTD.

The Premium Portfolio continues higher than the S&P 500 returns YTD using many fewer trading weeks to deliver better returns. Details coming in the end of year articles starting next week.

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

These breakout picks skew highly positive in less than 5 days with 40 out of 49 weeks (81.63%) producing average top returns above 5%. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective how the returns this year perform relative to the S&P 500 each week. The worst case MDA trading approach is nearly matching the S&P 500 weekly returns here at the end of 2019, 0.43% to 0.52%.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best-case and worst-case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD.

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5 day periods don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have improved significantly since the positive signal returned on October 15th. A small sample from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum without detailed analysis are:

FormFactor (FORM) +59.80%

Epizyme (EPZM) +34.27%

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) +31.12%

TAL Education Group (TAL) +19.83%

uniQure (QURE) +10.12%

STAAR Surgical (STAA) +38.58%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) +18.83%

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) +13.48%

Harrow Health (HROW) +11.92%

Collegium (COLL) +65.96%

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) +30.16%

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) +30.84%

Prothena Corp (PRTA) +26.48%

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +75.00%

The Meet Group (MEET) +37.50%

Primoris Services (PRIM) +6.89%

Molecular Templates (MTEM) +86.87%

The Meet Group (MEET) +37.50%

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) +97.04%

51job, Inc. (JOBS) +9.85%

Dorian LPG (LPG) +31.24%

Construction Partners (ROAD) +21.62%

Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) +16.75%

Luna Innovations (LUNA) +14.92%

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) +7.59%

360 Finance (QFIN) +3.06%

Market Conditions into Week 50

The Friday positive anomaly remains strong and continues to deliver nearly 50% of all the gains on the S&P 500 YTD. (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Another Fed easing occurred Wednesday for $11.3 billion extending the streak to 7 consecutive weeks of easing. Last Thursday the Fed eased by the net amount of $14.6 billion. This brings the total easing to $96.7 billion in liquidity just over the past 7 weeks. Easing has been a very positive condition for the markets since the Fed started in 2009. We may continue to experience very positive effects in the large gains of the Piotroski, Premium, and Breakout portfolios.

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue).

The Weekly Momentum gauge chart below shows confirmation of a positive momentum signal from Oct 15th on the daily momentum chart. The last 7 weeks show the dramatic change toward "organic QE" for the first time in over a year adding $96.7 billion in positive liquidity conditions that are driving market indexes higher into record levels. We will continue to watch for confirmation as the Fed easing is likely helping the market sustain this very strong run.

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge timing signal is reserved for members and has been expanded to more closely examine the past 3 months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at 91 Positive and 15 Negative in one of the largest positive spreads in weeks. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 6: Markets Heading Higher With S&P 500 Above 3,125 And Fed Eased Again By $11.3 Billion For 7th Straight Week.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 5: Markets Rebounding With S&P 500 Above 3,120 And Russell Index Moving Toward New 1 Year Highs Again.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 4: Stocks Up On More China Trade Deal Optimism And Oil Up Nearly 2% On OPEC Talks.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 3: Stocks Down On Trump Comments Of China Trade Deal After 2020 Election.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec 2: Markets Pointing Higher Following Another FED Easing Last Week Of $14.6 Billion.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 50 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 49 stocks again consist of two Healthcare and one Financial and one Service sector stocks. For the fifth time a pre-market release was conducted of these stocks to test the reliability of picking stocks before the open.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals - Healthcare / Biotechnology Nordic American Tankers - Services / Shipping

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals - Healthcare / Biotechnology Price Target: 7.00

(FinViz)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

Nordic American Tankers - Services / Shipping Price Target: 5.00

(FinViz)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 50

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

In the previous weeks, the healthcare Dow stocks, UnitedHealth (UNH) +4.09%, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) +4.15% as well as Nike (NKE) +4.42% have continued their strong gains beyond the shortened holiday trading week. In the past week Verizon (VZ) gained +1.58% and Visa (V) lost -1.27%

The Dow pick for next week is:

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Goldman Sachs is in a strong technical breakout above 222/share price resistance with all the indicators positive and high net inflows. Short-term price target is around 240/share. Financial sector stocks are showing renewed strength in the current rotation.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce/Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections. The Bounce/Lag picks are now no longer provided as a public weekly article and remain a private feature along with the Premium Portfolio. Additional improvements for 2020 are in the works!

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.