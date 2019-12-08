MTS Systems: Disappointments Continue

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) is a name which I have covered with interest in recent years. The last time I covered MTS was spring of 2017 as I concluded at the time that a challenging guidance made investors rightfully cautious.

2017 was setting up to become a ''lost'' year. Despite the acquisition of PCB a year earlier, this deal was not resulting in a compelling guidance for 2017. While short-term earnings were pressured at the time, I noted that if management would deliver, it could create quite some value. Unfortunately, it seems that the ''delivery'' part has been lacking ever since.

The Business, The Thesis

MTS has been operating for roughly 50 years, as it targets attractive end markets relating to sensors, test & simulation and patents.

In the years leading up to 2017, the company has posted more or less flattish sales in a range between $400 and $600 million in sales, with operating margins typically coming in around 15% of sales. That picture changed a bit as the company announced a $580 million deal for PCB in April of 2016, a deal adding about $200 million in sales. With that deal, and bolt-on deals which followed, revenues have started an upward trend yet margins have come under some pressure.

The Events Ever Since

Following the deal with PCB, pro-forma sales jumped to $785 million, as pro-forma earnings could see a boost from roughly $3 to $4 per share upon realization of projected synergies. Net debt has jumped to $560 million at the time, for a 3.5-4.0 times leverage ratio. Nonetheless, shares looked relatively attractively priced at $40-$50 at the time, certainly if synergies would be delivered upon.

The issue is that the company has seen some issues in China and that operating performance has been bad. The pro-forma revenue number of $785 million following the deal with PCB made that the 2017 guidance, which called for sales of $760-$790 million, looked rather uninspiring. After all, it suggested no organic growth, or even a small decline in organic sales.

The big issue is that the company guided for 2017 adjusted earnings of $2 per share, far below the 2016 number of $2.72 per share, standing in sharp contrast to the projected growth in earnings towards $4 per share once synergies were taken into account.

By November of 2017 it became apparent that full-year sales came in at $788 million, towards the higher end of the guidance. The company reported net earnings of $1.31 per share, with adjusted earnings totaling $2.22 per share. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $120 million. With net debt down to $349 million, leverage ratios were down just below the 3 times mark.

Late 2018 it became apparent that the organic growth profile of the company was still lagging, with sales actually down slightly to $778 million, marking actually a decline compared to the year before. Despite the soft sales trends, margins were very good with adjusted earnings totaling $3.28 per share, and GAAP earnings even totaling $3.18 per share, although driven largely by tax refunds. Net debt has been reduced to $316 million, with leverage down to 2.7 times, even as EBITDA fell to $115 million.

For 2019, the company guided for sales growth with revenues seen at $830-$870 million. Adjusted EBITDA was set to improve to $122-$142 million, with earnings expected to improve to $2.30-$2.60 per share. Note, however, that the 2019 guidance was seeing a boost from the acquisition of E2M, as announced upon the release of the full-year results for 2018. This company was acquired for $80 million, and expected to add $30 million in sales to the 2019 results.

Not assuming any EBITDA contribution from E2M, net debt would jump to $400 million, for a 3.0 times leverage ratio at the midpoint of the guidance for 2019. The lack of real growth made that shares actually traded as low as $40 in December of 2018, as investors were not that impressed with the lack of growth and leverage taken onto the balance sheet.

2019 Trends

For most of 2019, shares of MTS have ranged between $50 and $60 as the company reported resilient results in the first half of the year. When the company reported the third-quarter results in August, the company raised the midpoint of the revenue guidance from $850 to $885 million. Given the hike in the sales guidance, it is disappointing to see just a million increase in the adjusted EBITDA guidance to $133 million, with adjusted earnings now seen at a midpoint of $2.40 per share, seventeen cents below the previous guidance. At the same time, the company announced a bolt-on deal, the $70 million purchase of Endevco, in a deal adding about $30 million in sales.

In November, it became apparent that full year sales rose to $893 million, in part aided by dealmaking. Adjusted EBITDA for the year indeed came in at $133 million, with adjusted earnings totaling $2.44 per share. Following the Endevco deal, net debt has risen to $455 million, increasing leverage again to 3.4 times.

MTS announced another deal in November alongside the release of the fourth-quarter results. The company acquired Danish engineering firm R&D, which focuses on wind engineering. The deal adds about $40 million in sales for 2020 (while only expected to close in December 2019), while it comes at an upfront cost of $55 million as earn-outs could increase the deal tag to $80 million.

With the deal of R&D and Endevco contributing to the 2020 results, the revenue outlook for $955-$995 million does not look that convincing, implying just low organic growth from the core business. While adjusted EBITDA will increase to a midpoint of $148 million, adjusted earnings are seen at $2.20-$2.55 per share, suggesting flattish sales compared to current earnings. Net debt will increase above the half a billion mark again, for leverage ratios in excess of 3 times.

Concluding Thoughts

Continued disappointments made that shares fell from $60 to $47 per share upon the release of the 2019 results. At these levels, the shares trade at 20 times adjusted earnings, while organic growth is very modest and leverage remains above 3 times. The problem is not just that of lack of organic growth, yet the fact that operating margins have recently come down from levels around 15% to 10%, or even slightly lower. Note that if margins could improve by 5%, this could add about $50 million to operating earnings, or $40 million on the bottom line, close to $2 per share!

That is the real issue in combination with sales growth, yet the company has failed to deliver on this for years in a row already, while it continues to make bolt-on deals. Based on the cold hard numbers, the shares look more than fully valued, although the shares look utterly cheap if operating margins of 15% can be achieved. Expectations are probably somewhere between both scenarios, and while I think MTS could offer long-term value here, and I am initiating a small position, I am waiting to size up here.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.